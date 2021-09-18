23 New Metal & Hardcore Songs Out This Week

This week in heavy music, we got new albums from Carcass and Employed To Serve, as well as the latest from metal-adjacent post-rockers MONO, all three of which you can read about in Notable Releases. You can also head to Invisible Oranges' Upcoming Metal Releases to read about even more new records. Below, find new singles from The Lurking Fear (At The Gates), The Silver (Horrendous, Crypt Sermon), Every Time I Die, Exodus, Spy, Silent Planet, Hate, Dying Wish, Vile Creature (Kittie cover), and more metal, hardcore, and -adjacent songs released this week...

THE LURKING FEAR (AT THE GATES, etc) - "COSMIC MACABRE"

The Lurking Fear, an old school style death metal band fronted by Tomas Lindberg (At The Gates, Disfear, etc), have announced a new album and you can read more about lead single "Cosmic Macabre" here.

THE SILVER - "BREATHE"

The Silver (members of Horrendous and Crypt Sermon) have shared another song off their upcoming debut album Ward of Roses, and this one's even more dark and brooding the last. It's nothing like either of the members' more famous bands, and it's another promising taste of this LP.

EVERY TIME I DIE - "PLANET SHIT"

Every Time I Die have shared a musically chaotic, lyrically political song off their highly anticipated ninth album Radical, and you can read more about it here.

EXODUS - "CLICKBAIT"

Thrash legends Exodus have shared the second single off their first album in seven years, and you can read more about it here.

U.D.O. - "PROPHECY"

Former Accept vocalist Udo Dirkschneider will release a new U.D.O. album, Game Over, on October 22 via AFM Records, and his classic heavy metal sound is fine form on this new single.

SPY - "EXCEPTIONAL AMERICAN"

Bay Area hardcore band Spy will release their sophomore EP Habitual Offender in October and you can read more about lead single "Exceptional American" here.

SILENT PLANET - "TERMINAL / (LIMINAL);"

California metalcore band Silent Planet have announced a new album, Iridescent, due November 12 via UNFD, and it features recent single "Panopticon" as well as this new double single, "Terminal" / "(liminal);." It's a seamless fusion of experimental, atmospheric pop and crushing metalcore.

HATE - "RESURGENCE"

Polish blackened death metal vets Hate have shared "Resurgence" off their upcoming LP Rugia (due 10/15 via Metal Blade), following the recently released title track. It comes with a video starring the band performing in an empty field at night, and they look and sound as evil as ever.

DYING WISH - "SEVERING THE SENSES"

Portland metalcore band Dying Wish have shared another rager off their anticipated debut LP Fragments of a Bitter Memory, and this one takes on abuse, trauma, and survival.

VILE CREATURE - "PAPERDOLL" (KITTIE COVER)

For The Flenser's aforementioned nu metal tribute compilation, Vile Creature have offered up a blackened sludge rework of "Paperdoll" off the 2000 debut LP by Kittie, "the band that showed a young queer kid you can be different and still be heavy as fuck," VC said. It's a drastic, genuinely cool re-imagining of the song.

THE TEMPLE - "HELL INCARCERATE"

The Temple are a black/death metal band from New Zealand whose self-titled debut album arrives November 19 via Profound Lore. Here's the pulverizing lead single, "Hell Incarcerate."

MISANTHUR - "ON THE HEIGHTS OF DESPAIR"

Polish black metallers Misanthur will release their debut album Ephemeris on October 15 via Season of Mist Underground Activists, and it'll include "On The Heights of Despair," which embraces the rawness of classic black metal in a way that still feels crisp and modern. The band says, "The song expresses the loathing of the passing time but also shows the dimmed fire of hope in one's mundane existence, which is perfectly connected with the full concept of the upcoming debut album."

MOMENTUM - "OVERKILL"

LA hardcore band Momentum (whose members have also played in Vamachara and Constrict) will release a self-titled LP on September 24 via DAZE, and lead single "Overkill" is a raw, metallic rager.

COMEBACK KID - "NO EASY WAY OUT"

As they gear up to tour, long-running Canadian hardcore band Comeback Kid have put out a new single, and this one's a real scorcher. Watch the video here.

INTEGRITY - "THE RITES OF LOVE AND DEATH" (NOTHING COVER)

Originally released for Two Minutes to Late Night's Splitsville series, Integrity have now put out their eerie cover of Nothing's "The Rites of Love and Death" on all digital platforms.

TOTAL MELTDOWN - "BLAME ME"

Total Meltdown are a new-ish New York hardcore band with members of On the Might of Princes, Perfect World, and Spotlights, and new single "Blame Me" is a dose of sludgy, slowed-down hardcore that hearkens back to My War-era Black Flag.

SOARS (mem CULT OF LUNA, PG.LOST) - "THE HEIST"

Kristian Karlsson (Cult of LUna, pg.lost) is also a solo artist under the name Soars, and his new single "The Heist" is a towering piece of post-rock.

CHERUBS - "A PAIR OF PEAR TARTS"

Noise rock weirdos Cherubs have put out another song off their upcoming EP SLO BLO 4 FRNZ & SXY (due 10/15 via Relapse), and it's as batshit as you'd hope.

THE LORD (GREG ANDERSON) & WILLIAM DUVALL - "WE WHO WALK IN LIGHT"

Greg Anderson of Sunn O))), Engine Kid, Goatsnake, and Southern Lord Recordings has a new project of collaborations called The Lord, and today he follows his recent collab with BIG | BRAVE's Robin Wattie with "We Who Walk In Light," a brooding collaboration with Neon Christ guitarist turned Alice In Chains vocalist William DuVall.

BUMMER - "BARN BURNER (YOU BOYS QUIT WHIPPIN’ THOSE WHIPS)"

Kansas City sludge trio Bummer will release their debut album Dead Horse on October 1 via Thrill Jockey and you can get a taste of their caustic sound from this new single.

WHORES. - "HAVE A DRINK ON ME" (AC/DC COVER)

Magnetic Eye Records is releasing another of their tribute albums -- two actually, both of AC/DC songs. Read more about Whores.' take on "Have A Drink On Me" here.

SIEM REAP - "MIGHT AS WELL STAY"

Gilles Demolder is best known for playing in the Belgian metal bands Oathbreaker and Wiegedood, but now he's showing off a different side of him with his new solo project Siem Reap. Read more about his debut single "Might As Well Stay" here.

MARISSA NADLER - "IF I COULD BREATHE UNDERWATER" (ft. MARY LATTIMORE)

Marissa Nadler has shared the second single off her anticipated new album The Path of the Clouds, and this one features harpist Mary Lattimore. Pre-order the album on silver vinyl and read more about it here.

