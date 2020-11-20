23 New Rap and R&B Songs Out This Week

A ton of music came out this week, including new projects from Megan Thee Stallion, Shygirl, and Roc Marciano (which you can read about in Notable Releases), plus the new Jeezy album, surprise EPs from DaBaby and Meek Mill, and new singles from slowthai, Boldy James, Tierra Whack, Statik Selektah/Conway/2 Chainz/Killer Mike, ize, Willie The Kid, and more. Read on for all the hip hop we posted this week...

MEGAN THEE STALLION - "FREAKY GIRLS" (ft. SZA)

Megan Thee Stallion's highly anticipated new album Good News is out now and it's got a lot of great songs on it. Here's one highlight, featuring a soulful assist from SZA. Read our first-impressions review of the album.

JEEZY - THE RECESSION 2

Shortly after wrapping up his Verzuz battle with Gucci Mane, Atlanta rap vet Jeezy dropped his new album.

DABABY - MY BROTHER'S KEEPER (LONG LIVE G)

Not only is DaBaby on Megan Thee Stallion's new album, he surprise-released his own new project, My Brother's Keeper (Long Live G), which is a tribute to his brother Glenn Johnson, who died earlier this month at 34 after sustaining a gunshot wound. The 7-song project features Meek Mill, Polo G, NoCap, and Toosi.

MEEK MILL - QUARANTINE PACK

Meek Mill is on DaBaby's new EP and he's also back in fine form with a four-song Quarantine Pack. Guests include Lil Durk, 42 Dugg, and Vory. They're his first new songs since his June protest song "Otherside of America."

SLOWTHAI - "NHS"

After dropping singles all year, UK rapper slowthai has announced his anticipated sophomore album and released this new song from it. Read more here.

BOLDY JAMES & REAL BAD MAN - "THOUSAND PILLS" (ft. STOVE GOD COOKS)

Boldy James already released three of the year's best rap albums, and he'll close out this massive year with a fourth, Real Bad Boldy, a collaboration with clothing designers/producers Real Bad Man. Read more about this great lead single here.

TIERRA WHACK - "PEPERS AND ONIONS" & "FEEL GOOD"

Tierra Whack continues to release new singles as we await her next project, and today she put out two more great ones: the energetic, upbeat "Peppers and Onions" and the more chilled-out "Feel Good."

STATIK SELEKTAH - "PLAY AROUND" (ft. CONWAY THE MACHINE, 2 CHAINZ, KILLER MIKE, ALLAN KINGDOM & HAILE SUPREME"

The great rap producer Statik Selektah will release his ninth album The Balancing Act next week, and he just released its new single "Play Around," which features a stacked cast of guests: Conway the Machine, 2 Chainz, Killer Mike, Allan Kingdom, and Haile Supreme. Read more about it here.

IZE - "MOVES"

Brooklyn rapper Ize has announced his debut project, Ize Cream Man, which comes out January 29 via O___o?. It features previously released singles "This Is Not A Drill" and "Come Up," as well as the just-released "Moves." Like the previous two singles, "Moves" is a loud, brash electronic rap song, and the probably-NSFW video features a cameo by Eartheater (who also guests on the EP's closing track "Sugar Spice").

WILLIE THE KID & V DON - "MOTHER OF PEARLS" (ft. ETO)

Grand Rapids, Michigan rapper Willie The Kid releases his new V Don-produced project Deutsche Marks 2 on November 27 via Serious Soundz/The Fly, and new single "Mother of Pearls" finds him delivering dizzying tongue-twisters over V Don's chilled-out psychedelia.

RMR - "THAT WAS THERAPEUTIC" (ft. AMBER ROSE)

Viral sensation RMR releases his three-part 4th Quarter Medley on November 24, and part two is here today, following the Matchbox 20 rework "The Wishing Hour" from last week. This one reworks Drake's "Laugh Now, Cry Later," and no word yet on what part three will be, but at the end of this video he appears to tease a rework of Goo Goo Dolls' "Iris."

JAZMINE SULLIVAN - "PICK UP YOUR FEELINGS"

The great soul/R&B singer Jazmine Sullivan recently released her first proper single in five years, "Lost One," and now she followed it with a second new song and revealed that both will appear on her new project, due this winter via RCA. It's another promising song that finds Jazmine's powerhouse pipes in fine form. Jazmine also released a Christmas song earlier this week.

KASH DOLL & DJ INFAMOUS - "BAD AZZ" (ft. MULATTO & BENNY THE BUTCHER)

Detroit rapper Kash Doll and Atlanta producer DJ Infamous team up on this new single, which features guest verses by two other great MCs, Mulatto and Benny the Butcher.

YUNG BABY TATE - "RAINBOW CADILLAC"

Georgia rapper Yung Baby Tate is back with a fun, hopeful song, released on Issa Rae’s Raedio label. " This year has been pretty rough for a lot of us and, at times, it can be very bleak," Tate said. "At the end of every storm, the rainbow comes back out, and this project is me becoming that musical rainbow again to remind people it’s gonna be alright."

IDK - "2 CENTS"

Maryland rapper IDK has been rolling out great singles all year, and this new one is no exception.

DJ LUCAS - "TRICKY" (ft. WIKI)

Wiki has hopped on a new track by DJ Lucas, and his dizzying verse matches the song's psychedelic production perfectly.

KELLY ROWLAND - "HITMAN"

Kelly Rowland follows "Crazy" with the lively, horn-fueled "Hitman."

MOLLY BRAZY - "BOSS UP" (ft. MOZZY)

Detroit rapper Molly Brazy will release her Pink Molly project in early 2021, and it'll include this new single which finds her and Sacramento rapper Mozzy trading lines over a West Coast-meets-Detroit style bounce.

NICKY JAM x MYKE TOWERS - "POLVO"

Reggaeton veteran Nicky Jam teams up with fast-rising newcomer Myke Towers on the glossy new single "Polvo."

BLACK COFFEE - "10 MISSED CALLS" (ft. PHARRELL WILLIAMS & JOZZY)

South African DJ/produce Black Coffee's new album Subconsciously arrives February 5 via Ultra, and it'll feature this danceable, soulful song with Pharrell and Jozzy. "To have both Pharrell Williams and Jozzy on a record with me and a part of my album project is an honour," Black Coffee said. "They are two true talents that I hold so much respect and admiration for. Nothing but good energy all around!"

HIT-BOY - "SALUTE" (ft. BIG SEAN & FIVIO FOREIGN)

Hit-Boy has been having a hell of a year. He produced all of Nas and Benny the Butcher's new albums, and much of Big Sean's new album, and now he released his own new single with Big Sean (and Fivio Foreign): the booming, triumphant "Salute."

NICKI MINAJ - PINK FRIDAY (COMPLETE EDITION)

Nick Minaj has celebrated the 10th anniversary of her 2010 debut album Pink Friday with an expanded edition that features eight bonus tracks.

AGENT SASCO - "REPRESENT" (ft. CHRONIXX)

Dancehall great Agent Sasco aka Assassin has brought his two aliases together for a new EP, Sasco vs Assassin, which is out today. One of the highlights is "Represent," which features one of the most consistently great voices in modern reggae, Chronixx.

