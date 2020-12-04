23 New Rap and R&B Songs Out This Week

This week in hip hop, we got the very good new Rico Nasty and Your Old Droog albums that I wrote about in Notable Releases, plus the Drakeo The Ruler mixtape, the Yung Baby Tate EP, and new singles from Boldy James, Enny/Jorja Smith, Kamaiyah, The Weeknd/Rosalía, Mr. Eazi/J Balvin, Kash Doll/Tee Grizzley, Melii/6LACK, AZ, Heem/Benny the Butcher, Lil Baby, and much more. Read on for all the rap and R&B we posted this week.

Today was also a Bandcamp day, so some of today's new songs were Bandcamp exclusives and you can see a much longer list of today's Bandcamp-exclusive releases here.

BOLDY JAMES - "ON TEN"

Detroit rapper Boldy James releases his fourth album of 2020, Real Bad Boldy (a collaboration with clothing designers/producers Real Bad Man), next week, and here's the second single. It finds Boldy sounding effortlessly great over the same classic Wendy Rene sample that Wu-Tang used on "Tearz."

ENNY - "PENG BLACK GIRLS" (REMIX FT. JORJA SMITH)

UK rapper broke out this year with her great single "Peng Black Girls," and now she's keeping the momentum going with a new remix that features soul singer Jorja Smith.

KAMAIYAH - "STILL I RISE" (ft. JACKBOY)

Kamaiyah has announced her third project of 2020, No Explanations, and it's due out next week (12/11). The first single is the dark yet bouncy "Still I Rise."

THE WEEKND - "BLINDING LIGHTS" (REMIX ft. ROSALÍA)

The Weeknd's "Blinding Lights" is one of the biggest and most undeniable songs of the year, and now it gets a new remix with newly-added vocals by the great Rosalía.

MR. EAZI - "LENTO" (ft. J BALVIN)

Afropop and reggaeton collide on this kinetic collab from Nigeria's Mr. Eazi and Colombia's J Balvin.

LNDN DRGS (JAY WORTHY & SEAN HOUSE) - "LEGEND OF ZELDA (OUTRO)" (ft. BOLDY JAMES)

LNDN DRGS (the duo of Harlem-via-Compton rapper Jay Worthy and producer Sean House) are releasing Burnout 4 next week (December 11 via Empire), and for this new song they've tapped Boldy James, who's perfect for the tracks chill, jazzy production.

THE COMET IS COMING - "IMMINENT" & "SUPER ZODIAC" (NOSS DJ REMIX)

UK jazz/electronic trio The Comet Is Coming (Shabaka Hutchings, Dan Leavers, Max Hallett) have released a maximalist, in-your-face new song with guest rapping by Joshua Idehen. It comes baked by a remix of "Super Zodiac" from 2019's Trust in the Lifeforce of the Deep Mystery.

KASH DOLL - "BOSSA NOVA" (ft. TEE GRIZZLEY, prod. HIT-BOY)

Kash Doll, Tee Grizzley, and Hit-Boy is one hell of a team, and this collab sounds as good in execution as it does on paper.

MELII - "YOU AIN'T WORTH IT" (ft. 6LACK)

Harlem singer/rapper Melii recently left Tory Lanez's label, and her first song since then is this smooth-sounding R&B collab with 6LACK.

AZ - "DIFFERENT"

Fresh off reuniting with The Firm on Nas' new album, veteran New York rapper AZ has dropped his new song "Different" and revealed a new project, Doe Or Die 2, due in the first quarter of 2021. It's got rich, soulful production, and AZ sounds as tight as he did in the '90s.

HEEM - "THE REALEST" (ft. BENNY THE BUTCHER, prod. DJ SHAY & DJ GREEN LANTERN)

Black Soprano Family's Heem is gearing up to release his new project Long Story Short, and the lead single is "The Realest," which features his BSF groupmate Benny the Butcher and which has production from the late DJ Shay and DJ Green Lantern. If you dug BSF's recent crew mixtape, you'll probably like this too.

ANT CLEMONS - "BETTER DAYS" (ft. JUSTIN TIMBERLAKE)

Soul singer Ant Clemons has tapped Justin Timberlake to sing on his new single "Better Days," which the two performed together at Stacey Abrams and Fair Fight's Rock the Runoff Virtual Concert fundraiser before releasing it as a single.

LIL BABY - "ERRBODY" & "ON ME"

Lil Baby released one of the biggest rap albums of the year with My Turn, and today he returns with two more songs in celebration of his 26th birthday.

24KGOLDN - "COCO" (ft. DABABY)

24kGoldn and DaBaby both released some of 2020's biggest songs ("Mood" and "ROCKSTAR," respectively), and now they put their heads together for the breezy pop-rap of "Coco."

SWITCH & KILLAH PRIEST - "CLEOPATRA'S NOSE"

Killah Priest will release his second project of 2020 (The Third Eye in Technicolor) on December 8, but first he has this trippy new collab with Switch.

GOLDLINK - "DUNYA" (ft. LUKEYWORLD)

DC rapper GoldLink is equal parts poppy and trippy on this new song.

JAMMER & JME - "AIN'T THE SAME"

Grime collective Boy Better Know is back with a predictably fun song from Jammer and Jme.

SHEFF G - "NO NEGOTIATIONS"

Brooklyn drill rapper Sheff G has announced a new album, Proud of Me Now, and it's set to feature this dark, compelling new single.

CURREN$Y & HARRY FRAUD - "RIVIERA BEACH" (EXTENDED CLIP ft. CONWAY THE MACHINE & BOLDY JAMES)

Curren$y and Harry Fraud released a Bonus Footage EP with more tracks from the sessions that produced The OutRunners, and that includes this new version of "Riviera Beach" with a newly-added verse by Boldy James, who's the perfect fit for this song's laid-back psychedelia.

TOBE NWIGWE - "FATHER FIGURE" (ft. BLACK THOUGHT & ROYCE DA 5'9")

Houston rapper Tobe Nwigwe recently went viral, and now he has released a new song featuring two well-respected vets, who he stands tall next to.

DRAKEO THE RULER - WE KNOW THE TRUTH

LA rapper has released his first mixtape since being released from prison. Guests include Tee Grizzley, Lil Mosey, ALLBLACK, Rich The Kid, Lil Yachty, and more.

YUNG BABY TATE - AFTER THE RAIN

Rising rapper Yung Baby Tate has released a new EP on Issa Rae's label, with appearances by Flo Milli and 6LACK.

For even more new songs, browse our daily 'New Songs' lists. For more hip hop news, browse our 'Hip Hop News' category.

