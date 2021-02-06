23 New Rap and R&B Songs Out This Week

This week in hip hop, we got new projects from Dark Time Sunshine, Conway the Machine & Big Ghost Ltd, VanJess, Pooh Shiesty, and more, as well as tons of great singles from Cardi B, Tkay Maidza/Yung Baby Tate, Bobby Sessions/Megan Thee Stallion, Freddie Gibbs/Schoolboy Q, JID/Denzel Curry, Polo G, Ghetts/Pa Salieu/BackRoad Gee, H.E.R., Vic Mensa/Wyclef Jean/Chance The Rapper, Topaz Jones, and more. Scroll down for all the rap and R&B we posted this week...

POOH SHIESTY - SHIESTY SEASON

Fast-rising Memphis rapper Pooh Shiesty followed some massive singles with his debut mixtape Shiesty Season, out now on Gucci Mane’s The New 1017 label/Atlantic. It includes recent singles like "Back In Blood," "Guard Up," and "Twerksum," and there's plenty more where those songs came from. Guests include Gucci Mane, Lil Durk, 21 Savage, and more.

--

CARDI B - "UP"

Cardi B has released "Up," her first new single since "WAP," and you can read more about it here.

--

TKAY MAIDZA - "KIM" (ft. YUNG BABY TATE)

Australia-via-Zimbabwe rapper Tkay Maidza follows her great 4AD-released 2020 EP Last Year Was Weird, Vol. 2 with another awesome dose of art-rap. "KIM" features Yung baby Tate, and it comes with an over-the-top video that pays tribute to a couple iconic Kims: Kim Possible and Kim Kardashian.

--

BOBBY SESSIONS & MEGAN THEE STALLION - "I'M A KING"

Megan Thee Stallion links up with a fellow Texas native, the underrated Bobby Sessions, for this new single from the soundtrack to Eddie Murphy's upcoming Coming To America sequel, Coming 2 America. It's a genuinely good song that finds both rappers in fine form.

--

FREDDIE GIBBS - "GANG SIGNS" (ft. SCHOOLBOY Q)

Freddie Gibbs has released his second single for Warner, following last year's "4 Thangs" (ft. Big Sean, prod. Hit-Boy). This one features Schoolboy Q, and Freddie says, "I was just trying to pay homage to do or die and bone thugs n harmony when I made this song. That’s the era I grew up on. It was long overdue for me and Q to do a record."

--

JID - "BRUUUH" (REMIX ft. DENZEL CURRY)

JID has released a new remix of his standalone 2017 track "Bruuuh," which now features a new verse by Denzel Curry. The original was already great, and Denzel's newly-added verse makes it even better. Along with this release, JID also added recent singles "Ballads" (ft. Conway the Machine) and "Cludder" to streaming services.

--

POLO G - "GNF (OKOKOK)"

Sometimes Polo G can be known for doing a more melodic pop-rap thing, but he goes hard on this new song.

--

GHETTS - "NO MERCY" (ft. PA SALIEU & BACKROAD GEE)

There are a lot of cool guests on UK rapper Ghetts' upcoming Warner debut Conflict of Interest, and following singles with Stormzy and Skepta comes one featuring the fast-rising Pa Salieu, alongside BackRoad Gee. All three of them sound great together.

--

H.E.R. - "FIGHT FOR YOU"

H.E.R. has shared "Fight For You" from Shaka King’s new film Judas and the Black Messiah, and this one finds her channelling the protest lyricism and hypnotic grooves of civil rights era psychedelic soul. H.E.R. does a lot of justice to that era, and really makes it her own.

--

VIC MENSA - "SHELTER" (ft. WYCLEF JEAN & CHANCE THE RAPPER)

Chicago rapper Vic Mensa has tapped Wyclef Jean and Chance The Rapper for a powerful new protest song, "Shelter." "The journey of this song was so important," Wyclef said. "It's very crucial we, as musicians, use our voice to represent those who are not so easily able to be heard." The song is off Vic's upcoming project I TAPE.

--

TOPAZ JONES - "HERRINGBONE"

Topaz Jones will follow 2016's Arcade with a new album, Don’t Go Tellin’ Your Momma, later this year. The first single is "Herringbone," which is a seamless fusion of classic funk/soul and modern rap.

--

SECH - "911"

Panamanian reggaeton/Latin R&RB singer Sech follows up last year's 1 of 1 LP with this new single, which finds him offering up yet another dose of melodic goodness.

--

DEVIN THE DUDE - "LIVE AND LET LIVE" (ft. SLIM THUG & SCARFACE)

More Texas rap: Houston veterans Devin the Dude, Slim Thug and Scarface team up on this song that does a lot of justice to all three of their legacies.

--

DGLO73 - "SE QUE FALLE"

Dglo73 brings a melodic, R&B twist to the New York Latin trap collective/label Sie7etr3, as you can hear on his latest new song.

--

TEE GRIZZLEY - "LATE NIGHT CALLS"

Detroit rapper Tee Grizzley stays busy, and now he's back with a powerful, sentimental new song, "Late Night Calls," which finds him opening up about the fear of his phone ringing in the middle night, after receiving the news of the recent arrest of his brother Baby Grizzley and the passing of his father.

--

OMB PEEZY - "DOPE BOY" (ft. RYLO RODRIGUEZ)

Mobile, Alabama rapper OMB Peezy returns with some infectious melodic rap.

--

BADDNEWS - "GOOD VIBES" (ft. BENNY THE BUTCHER)

Syracuse rapper Baddnews has tapped fellow Upstate New Yorker Benny the Butcher for his first single of 2021, which finds the two rappers trading hard-hitting verses over a beat from Noc (Rick Ross, Jadakiss, etc). Baddnews has more music coming this year; stay tuned.

--

PATRICK PAIGE II - "SO THEY SAY"

Patrick Paige II of The Internet has released a new solo single on Fat Possum, and it's a woozy, compelling dose of neo-soul.

--

ADRIAN YOUNGE - "THE AMERICAN NEGRO"

The very talented psychedelic soul/jazz/hip hop/etc musician Adrian Younge is releasing a new album of music and spoken word, The American Negro, on February 26 via Jazz Is Dead, and you can get a feel for what to expect from the just-released title track. "This project dissects the chemistry behind blind racism, using music as the medium to restore dignity and self-worth to my people," Adrian says. "It should be evident that any examination of Black music is an examination of the relationship between Black and white America. This relationship has shaped the cultural evolution of the world and its negative roots run deep into our psyche." Adrian also launches the Invisible Blackness podcast this Thursday (2/4) and has the short film T.A.N. coming to Amazon Music later this month.

--

PINK SIIFU - "NATION TYME!"

Experimental hip hop (and more) artist Pink Siifu has released a new short film, which features new music. "eye wanted to make something to honor tha poem by Amiri Baraka tht eye feel inspired so many or to those who neva heard of it," Siffu said. "This piece was inspired by Kwama Ture on the key differences in Organization and Mobilization. When eye hear Amiri say Nation Tyme, eye hear organize and mobilize. Eye feel like Society keeps us starring at everything we hate and repeatedly ask us to express or share how we feel afta each stab and bullet wound. We can only bleed so many times before tha boxes fil up, before we explode."

--

DRAKEO THE RULER - "TOO ICEY"

Drakeo The Ruler was released from prison last year, and he continues to release new music. His latest single is the moody "Too Icey."

--

THE LASSO - "WILL WE BE US AGAIN? (ft. HEMLOCK ERNST)

Hip hop producer The Lasso (whose album with Elucid as Small Bills was one of the best rap albums of 2020) has shared the collaboration with Hemlock Ernst (the rap alter-ego of Future Islands' Samuel Herring) from his upcoming album 2121 (due 2/19 via Mello Music Group), and it's a kinetic dose of alternative rap.

--

PAPOOSE - JANUARY

Veteran New York rapper Papoose has announced his retirement, but before he goes, he'll release one project a month for the entirety of 2021. The first, January, is out now. It features contributions from Wiz Khalifa, Statik Selektah, Cool & Dre, and Brady Watt.

--

For even more new songs, browse our daily 'New Songs' lists. For more hip hop news, browse our 'Hip Hop News' category.

--

10 Best Rap Albums of 2020

See the full top 50 here.