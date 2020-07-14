23 New Songs Out Today

So many artists, so little time. Each week we review a handful of new albums (of all genres), round up even more new music that we'd call "indie," and talk about what metal is coming out. We post music news, track premieres, and more all day. In these concertless times, that includes daily livestreams and live concert videos we love. We publish a monthly playlist of some of our favorite tracks. Here's a daily roundup with a bunch of interesting, newly released songs in one place…

PROBLEM - "DON'T BE MAD AT ME" (REMIX ft. FREDDIE GIBBS & SNOOP DOGG)

Problem has released released a new remix of "Don't Be Mad At Me" from this year's Coffee & Kush Vol 1, and this new version features a fired-up verse from Freddie Gibbs (who's been on a roll this year) and a hazy verse from Snoop Dogg.

--

IDLES - "A HYMN"

IDLES are keeping a steady stream of singles coming from thier forthcoming Ultra Mono (out in September). Frontman Joe Talbot says the dark, brooding "'A Hymn' is a hymn that rejoices in the sinister flesh-eating virus of the pedestrian. It sings the tune of normal's teeth sinking into your neck as you sleep stood up with your eyes open. Amen.” The video features members of the band driving with thier parents.

--

HO99O9 - "PIGS WANT ME DEAD"

Fresh off releasing a new two-song single and then performing both songs and covering Bad Brains on a livestream with Travis Barker, punk-rap duo have unleashed another new track, "Pigs Want Me Dead," a fired-up protest song that reminds me a little of Flatbush Zombies, and comes with a Grand Theft Auto-inspired video that has a disclaimer read by Eric Andre.

--

THANK YOU, I'M SORRY - "MANIC PIXIE DREAM HURL"

Colleen Dow released a solo album under the name Thank You, I'm Sorry, The Malta House, earlier this year. Since then, the project has gained two band members, and they're releasing their debut LP as a a three-piece, I'm Glad We're Friends, due out on August 21 via Count Your Lucky Stars Records. The first single is a full band version of one of the previously bare bones, acoustic The Malta House tracks, "Manic Pixie Dream Hurl."

--

JIM-E STACK - "NOTE TO SELF" FT EMPRESS OF

Jim-E Stack has reteamed with Lorely Rodriguez of Empress Of -- they've worked together before -- for this poppy new single that simmers while never letting things reach a rolling boil. “It’s like this voice in your head, like some Goddess from above, that's giving you self-encouragement,” Jim-E says of the song's lyrics. “It's okay to feel down, but embrace it because ultimately that gives way to moving forward and progress… There is hope in the sense that we can change things in the world."

--

REJJIE SNOW - "COOKIE CHIPS" (ft. MF DOOM & CAM O'BI)

Rejjie Snow has dropped a new laid-back, psychedelic rap song featuring underground legend MF DOOM.

--

TERMINAL NATION - "DISCIPLE OF DECEIT"

Little Rock, Arkansas extreme metallic hardcore band Terminal Nation have debuted the third single off their very promising new LP Holocene Extinction (due 8/7 via 20 Buck Spin), and it's another rager that toes the line between hardcore and death metal in very exciting ways, while coming armed with a powerful message.

"’Disciple of Deceit’ is about these right wing (typically straight, white, male) politicians and political types who use their cherry-picked version of Christianity as a means to infringe upon the existence of others," vocalist Stan Liszewski tells Decibel. "They’ll go after things like marriage equality, other religious beliefs, trans rights, abortion rights and more, taking stabs at some of the most vulnerable and marginalized groups in the US, yet upon meeting any resistance to their regressive way of thinking, they develop a persecution complex and act as if they are the ones that are the oppressed."

--

LALA LALA - "SPACE SONG" (BEACH HOUSE COVER)

Lillie West, aka Chicago's Lala Lala, recently released a collaborative quarantine single with Porridge Radio, and now she's shared a new solo cover of Beach House's "Space Song." It's part of Sub Pop and Hardly Art's "Got You Covered" series, where artists on the label cover their favorite songs from the label's catalog.

--

NARROW HEAD - "STUTTERING STANLEY"

Houston's Narrow Head have released the second single off their upcoming album 12th House Rock (due 8/28 via Run For Cover), and it's a catchy dose of '90s shoegaze and grunge worship that comes with an appropriately hazy video.

--

THE LAWRENCE ARMS - "QUIET STORM"

The Lawrence Arms' anticipated first album in six years, Skeleton Coast, finally arrives this Friday (7/17) via Epitaph, and here's one more very promising taste of it.

--

WIDOWSPEAK - "PLUM"

Widowspeak's new album Plum is due out on August 28 via Captured Tracks, and now they're sharing its title track. "I wrote 'Plum' about wanting to be more comfortable and casual with thoughts I tend to avoid," singer songwriter Molly Hamilton says. "Especially when I’m feeling very out-of-step with the world, there’s no use in being nostalgic for 'the end of an era' or being afraid of what could happen. But, avoiding the present is kind of my default. I’m trying to be more aware that everyone is on its own trajectory, in its own time, slowly becoming something or becoming nothing."

--

VENOMOUS CONCEPT - "ELMINATE"

Napalm Death's first album in five years is on the way, but first Shane Embury and Danny Herrera's other band Venomous Concept (which also includes Brutal Truth's Kevin Sharp on vocals and Corrupt Moral Altar's John Cooke on guitar) are releasing their new album Politics Versus The Erection on August 28 via Season of Mist. They recently put out the killer lead single "Lemonade," and now they've followed it with another total scorcher, "Elminate."

--

HELENA DELAND - "LYLZ"

Montreal's Helena Deland is back with her first new song in two years, "Lylz," which she told FADER is about "the aching forever-after of female friendship. It follows the promises of two people who share a dissatisfaction with the state of things, and so project themselves into a more interesting future full of adventure and recognition."

--

SAM PREKOP - "SEPTEMBER REMEMBER"

The Sea and Cake's Sam Prekop will release new album Comma in August and here's a third track from it. "September Remember" is especially dreamlike...pure ethereal ambience.

--

DAVID NEWTON & THEE MIGHTY ANGELS (EX MIGHTY LEMON DROPS) - "THE SONGS THAT CHANGED OUR LIVES" FEAT. ART BRUT'S EDDIE ARGOS

Former Mighty Lemon Drops guitarist David Newton is back with his band Thee Mighty Angels and their first new record in some time. "The Songs That Changed Our Lives" is a jangly number that features Art Brut's Eddie Argos listing off records that changed his life, including ones by Bob & Marcia, Subway Sect, 13th Floor Elevators, The Mekons, and more.

--

JAY BARTELL - "PERMISSION TO PASS"

Singer-songwriter Jaye Bartell will release his fourth album, Kokomo, on August 14. It's a reaction to and rejection of the Beach Boys song for which is was named. THe first single is "Permission to Pass," a dark baroque folk song where he sings "I no longer ask / permission to pass overhead / And I am never coming back."

--

KING GIZZARD & THE LIZARD WIZARD - "HONEY"

Australia's King Gizzard & The Lizard Wizard are back with a sweet new single "Honey." Having gotten thrash metal out of their systems for now, "Honey" is light and acoustic, but still with a bit of that signature King Gizzard psych-drone and motorik rhythm, and things get weird in the back half.

--

JOHN VANDERSLICE - "LURE MICE CONDEMN REVOLT"

John Vanderslice's new EP is his first foray into totally digital recording which he says "changed my life in all the good ways." He also tells us that "Lure Mice Condemn Revolt" was partially inspired by the late David Berman who "sent me this formula for writing lyrics and creating titles. It's from his methods."

--

WILL BUTLER (ARCADE FIRE) - "SURRENDER"

Arcade Fire's Will Butler will release new album, Generations, on September 25 and he first single "Surrender" is "masquerading as a love song, but it’s more about friendship."

--

YO LA TENGO - "GEORGIA THINKS IT'S PROBABLY OKAY (TUESDAY)"

Yo La Tengo joined Bandcamp this week and immediately started posting chunks of drony practice space jam sessions. Here's the second.

--

MAKAYA MCCRAVEN - "MAK ATTACK"

Makaya McCraven is releasing an album with 14 previously unreleased tracks from the sessions for 2018's Universal Beings and a documentary on the album, and the first new song released is "Mak Attack." You can read more about the project here.

--

CHARLES TOLLIVER - "SUSPICION"

NYC jazz trumpeter Charles Tolliver has been at it for over 50 years -- as both a bandleader and a sideman for Roy Ayers, McCoy Tyner, Max Roach, Horace Silver, and others -- and he's now set to release his first album in 11 years, Connect, on July 31 via Gearbox Records. You can read more about new single "Suspicion" here.

--

BEABADOOBEE - "CARE"

beabadoobee announced her debut LP, Fake It Flowers, and shared its first single, which we wrote more about here.

--

