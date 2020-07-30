23 New Songs Out Today

So many artists, so little time. Each week we review a handful of new albums (of all genres), round up even more new music that we'd call "indie," and talk about what metal is coming out. We post music news, track premieres, and more all day. In these concertless times, that includes daily livestreams and live concert videos we love. We publish a monthly playlist of some of our favorite tracks. Here's a daily roundup with a bunch of interesting, newly released songs in one place…

JORJA SMITH - "BY ANY MEANS"

UK soul singer Jorja Smith has released the new song "By Any Means" from Roc Nation's upcoming Reprise complilation, which will benefit the Gathering for Justice, NACDL Foundation for Criminal Justice, Equal Justice Initiative Mission, and the Cop Accountability Project. Jorja says, "The inspiration behind ‘By Any Means’ really came from going to the Black Lives Matter protest and leaving thinking, what can I do to keep this conversation going? It’s not just a post on social media, it’s life."

--

A$AP FERG - "MOVE YA HIPS" (ft. NICKI MINAJ & MADEINTYO)

We don't know if or when we'll hear A$AP Ferg's Marilyn Manson collaboration, but he did just release a Nicki Minaj collab. It's called "Move Ya Hips" and, naturally, it comes with a vintage-infomercial-style music video for an instructional workout on how to get hips.

--

LAURA VEIRS - "BURN TOO BRIGHT"

Veteran indie singer/songwriter Laura Veirs has announced her 11th solo album, My Echo, which she calls "my 'my songs knew I was getting divorced before I did' album." The album was produced by Laura's ex-husband, Tucker Martine, and Laura says, "We were a great musical team for many years but we struggled to be compatible in our marriage and family life and that struggle is reflected in this album." It features appearances by Jim James, Bill Frisell, Karl Blau, Matt Ward and others, and it comes out October 23 via Laura's own Raven Marching Band label in North America and Bella Union in the rest of the world.

Lead single "Burn Too Bright" was inspired by the passing of Richard Swift. "I didn’t know him personally but he was a close friend to many in my community and I admire his artistry a lot," Laura says. "His death got me thinking about people who seem to 'burn too bright' for this world. The song is dedicated to the many bright, artistic and heroic souls who have sadly left this plane too soon."

--

JYOTI (GEORGIA ANNE MULDROW) - "MAMA, YOU CAN BET!"

Georgia Anne Muldrow's upcoming album as Jyoti, Mama, You Can Bet!, comes out August 28 via eOne and SomeOthaShip Connect, and today she released the opening title track. It's a transfixing blend of vintage jazz and psychedelic soul.

--

ELA MINUS - "MEGAPUNK"

Having recently signed to Domino, electronic artist Ela Minus has just released her second single for the label -- a slinky, seductive and sinewy protest anthem with a chorus of "You won't make us stop." “When I wrote this song last year, I was worried it would lose context if not released immediately," says Ela. "I could not have been more wrong. This is the perfect time to put this out. We have to keep going. Ánimo y fuerza.”

--

BLACK MARBLE - JOHNNY & MARY (ROBERT PALMER COVER)

Black Marble (aka Chris Stewart) is releasing covers album I Must Be Living Twice in August and he's just shared his take on Robert Palmer's "Johnny & Mary" which is a little closer to the original than Todd Terje & Bryan Ferry's version from a few years back. "It's not hard to find this old song kind of enchanting and more accessible than his ‘Addicted to Love’ era stuff, all relevancy subtext aside," says Stewart. "And since the themes of the song deal with someone who’s undergoing sort of a career crisis, ‘scared that he’ll be caught, without a second thought,’ I thought it would be interesting to cover in the context of who he was and what he (and artists more broadly) often go through. It also felt nice to give some props to an early tune, focusing on a time in his ascent before a lot of inevitable complications.”

--

THE MOMMYHEADS - "OUT FROM UNDER GLASS"

Art pop vets The Mommyheads will release New Kings of Pop, the band's 11th album on August 28 and have shared the album's proggy first single. “The song speaks to my own struggles as a parent as I witness my children slip into the highly addictive virtual-world,” says the Mommyheads’ Adam Elk of the song's animated video. “Collaborating with my family on this project, as well as the 5,000 hand-drawn RotoScoping frames, proved therapeutic. I hope this video inspires families to be creative and make art together during these trying times.”

--

MATT BERRY - "TAKE A BOW"

Matt Berry, who makes awesome '70s-style folk pop when not being hilarious in What We Do in the Shadows and Toast of London, will release new album Phantom Birds in September. Here's a second single from it that glides along on a wing of pedal steel and mellotrons.

--

TOBACCO - "CENTAUR SKIN"

Tobaaco, aka Black Moth Super Rainbow frontman Thomas Fec, released an album with Aesop Rock as Malibu Ken in 2019, and now he's shared new single "Centaur Skin" via Ghostly International.

--

GREG PUCIATO (THE DILLINGER ESCAPE PLAN) - "ROACH HISS"

The Dillinger Escape Plan frontman Greg Puciato has shared another rager off hiis upcoming debut solo album Child Soldier: Creator of God, and this one features drums by Converge drummer (and Greg's Killer Be Killed bandmate) Ben Koller. It's a gnarly mix of sludge, noise, goth, and more.

--

ACTION BRONSON - "LATIN GRAMMYS"

Action Bronson is back with his first new single of 2020, "Latin Grammys," and it finds him delivering his usual '90s-inspired rhymes over some killer horn samples.

--

GLASS BEACH - "RUNNING"

LA's Glass Beach have released their first new single since 2019's the first glass beach album. According to their label Run for Cover, "Running" was originally written for Bill & Ted: Face the Music, but it's not going to be used in the film after all, so they've released it on Bandcamp.

--

KOFFEE - "PRESSURE"

Koffee follows her great new single "Lockdown" with "Pressure," which she previously debuted in a live session. The studio version is even better, and it's more proof that Koffee continues to master a modern reggae/hip hop fusion.

--

DEVON WELSH - CLICK HERE NOW! (LP STREAM)

After making the album available early to his Patreon subscribers, former Majical Cloudz vocalist Devon Welsh has shared a new album, Click Here Now!, which he describes as a musical interpretation of some poems he's published online in the last few months. It's very unlike his last couple of solo albums, or his work with Majical Cloudz, alternating between overfull mouthfuls of manic cackling glee and instrumental electronic takes.

--

03 GREEDO - "HOME VLONE"

03 Greedo was reportedly denied parole last month and won't be eligible again until 2021, but he still remains prolific. He and producer Ron Ron are releasing a new project, Load It Up, Vol. 1., in August, and it'll include this catchy new single.

--

TRICOT - "おまえ"

Japan's tricot are back with a new single, and it's a driving, infectious dose of mathy pop punk.

--

HAIKU HANDS - "FASHION MODEL ART" (FT. SOFI TUKKER)

Party-starting Australian collective Haiku Hands are releasing their debut self-titled album via Mad Decent on September 10, and the newest single features Sofi Tukker. "The chorus of ‘Fashion Model Art’ was created on the train coming home from the Sydney Biennale," Haiku Hands write. "It was the moment we swapped from being our composed observant art critiques to our boisterous playful selves. We ended up having half the carriage chanting fashion fashion, model model, art art art art on the train. This song celebrates the fashion model art character within ourselves. We revel in the hilarious, tense, fun, ridiculous and utmost seriousness of these moments."

--

ONIRIK - "GRANTED THE VISION, MOLDED INTO STONE"

Portuguese black metallers Onirik will release a new album, The Fire Cult Beyond Eternity, on September 25 via I, Voidhanger Records, and first single "Granted the Vision, Molded Into Stone" is pure evil.

--

NOITE - "NO INFERNO E NA TERRA"

Mani Onirik member Gonius Rex also has the more melodic project Noite, who also just announced a new album for I, Voidhanger coming out the same day as the Onirik album, A Cor do Fogo. Here's the first taste.

--

-S- - "ZABIJANIE CZASU" (EXCERPT)

Here's one more new I, Voidhanger release. Self-proclaimed "dark occvlt funk" project -S-, who use only drums, bass, vocals, and clarinet, will release Zabijanie Czasu I on September 25. Here's a trippy, unsettling excerpt.

--

TAYLOR SWIFT - "CARDIGAN" (ACOUSTIC)

Taylor Swift and The National's Aaron Dessner have released an acoustic version of "Cardigan" from Taylor's new album folklore. You can read more about it here.

--

JASON ISBELL - "IF IT TAKES A LIFETIME" (LIVE AT BEACON THEATER)

Jason Isbell has released a live album recorded at Beacon Theater in 2016. This song is streaming now and you have to purchase it to hear the rest.

--

CUT WORMS - “SOLD MY SOUL” AND “GOD BLESS THE DAY”

Max Clarke will release Nobody Lives Here Anymore, his new album as Cut Worms, on October 9 via Jagjaguwar. It's a double album and he made it last year in Memphis at Sam Phillips Recording Studio with producer Matt Ross-Spang. The location certainly fits with Cut Worms' lonesome, twangy pop sound that often gets compared to The Everly Brothers. Here are two new songs

Looking for even more new songs? Browse the ‘New Songs’ archive.