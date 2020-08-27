23 New Songs Out Today

So many artists, so little time. Each week we review a handful of new albums (of all genres), round up even more new music that we'd call "indie," and talk about what metal is coming out. We post music news, track premieres, and more all day. In these concertless times, that includes daily livestreams and live concert videos we love. We publish a monthly playlist of some of our favorite tracks. Here's a daily roundup with a bunch of interesting, newly released songs in one place.

A$AP FERG - "NO CEILINGS" (ft. LIL WAYNE & JAY GWUAPO)

A$AP Ferg's been dropping singles all year, and he continues to be at the top of his game. This intense, Lil Wayne and Jay Gwuapo-featuring song "No Ceilings" (which references Lil Wayne's 2009 mixtape of the same name) is no exception.

--

MS. BANKS - "NOVIKOV"

British rapper Ms. Banks returns with a bold, uncompromising new song. "It’s bossy, it’s raw, it’s edgy," she says. "In a new world where women know their power, let’s switch roles."

--

LORAINE JAMES - "DON'T YOU SEE IT" (ft. HTRK's JONNINE STANDISH)

Loraine James teams with HTRK vocalist Jonnine Standish for the first single off her upcoming EP Nothing, which is due October 2 via Hyperdub. It's a very promising dose of experimental, electronic pop.

--

CORDAE - "GIFTED" (ft. RODDY RICCH)

Cordae (who apparently dropped the YBN from his name) teamed up with Roddy Ricch (who had the biggest song in America for the first quarter of 2020) for this new single, and it sounds like Cordae's skills are only sharper than they were on his very good 2019 debut album The Lost Boy.

--

THOR & FRIENDS - "LONELY DEE"

Thor Harris will release two Thor & Friends albums (3 and 4) next week, and here's a dirgey track from 3, which was produced by Jeremy Barnes (Neutral Milk Hotel, A Hawk and A Hacksaw). "This is the first ever Thor & Friends song. It is named after a lady named Dee who rides her bike around our neighborhood, asking to do work. She is very nice. The idea of the piece a factory where machines go in and out of sync. Like the Terry Riley piece “In C” there is a consistent hammering of a middle D. It works great live, but I hated this recording until Jeremy Barnes processed the fuck out of it and added that high organ thing. Ryan Hover made this terrifying video, which I think expresses the frustration we are all feeling.”

--

OCTAVIAN - "FAMOUS" (ft. GUNNA & SAINT JHN)

UK rapper Octavian has announced that his first official album (following two mixtapes, an EP, and several other singles) was executive produced by Skepta and due at some point in 2020. It'll include this breezy new single "Famous," which was produced by J Hus/Burna Boy collaborator Jae5 and features Gunna and SAINt JHN.

--

DOVES - "CATHEDRALS OF THE MIND"

Manchester band Doves release their first album in over a decade next month and here's a third early taste -- the sprawling, ethereal "Cathedrals of the Mind." "The song stems from a single hook, which developed to evoke this expansive internal monologue, this never-ending chasm of thought," says guitarist Jez Williams. "Subconsciously, through words thrown against it and made to fit, it came to be about someone always being on your mind. The listener can form their own ideas. For me, it was about the loss of Bowie.”

--

STEVE WYNN - "MAKE IT UP TO YOU"

Dream Syndicate frontman Steve Wynn has announced Decade, an 11-CD box set which collects solo works from 1995-2005. It's out October 23 via Real Gone Music. It includes solo albums Melting In The Dark, Sweetness and Light, My Midnight, Here Come The Miracles, Static Transmission, and ...Tick...Tick...Tick, plus 57 unreleased tracks and 31 other rarities. He's just shared "Make it Up to You," one of those 57 unreleased tracks.

--

NAP EYES - "SNAKE OIL" AND "CHILD'S ROMANCE"

Canadian group Nap Eyes have shared two outtakes from the recording sessions that gave us this year's Snapshot Of A Beginner. Neither feel like leftovers: "Snake Oil" is dreamy and laid-back, while "Child's Romance" is a charming piece of guitar pop.

--

DAVID NANCE - "WHEN THE COVERS COME OFF"

Nebraska's underrated David Nance will release new album Staunch Honey on November 13 via Trouble in Mind. This was apparently a real labor of love, emphasis on "labor" -- he made the record three times before coming up with something he loved. Folky "When the Covers Come Off" sound like he did indeed get it right.

--

SILVER SYNTHETIC - OUT OF THE DARKNESS

New Orleans four-piece Silver Synthetic includes members of JEFF the Brotherhood's backing band and they're going to release the Out Of The Darkness EP on October 2 via Third Man. "Out the Darness" is laid-back psych with a motorik krautrock groove.

--

JOSEPHINE FOSTER - NO HARM DONE

Josephine Foster has been putting a fresh spin on '60s/'70s-style psychedelic folk for the past two decades, and today she surprise-released a new album, No Harm Done. It finds her warm, instantly-satisfying style in fine form.

--

BUMMER - "FALSE FLOOR"

Bummer and The Body are releasing a split 7" on September 4 via Thrill Jockey, and the first taste is the caustic, noisy post-hardcore of Bummer's "False Floor."

--

GREG PUCIATO - "A PAIR OF QUESTIONS"

The Dillinger Escape Plan frontman Greg Puciato has shared the fifth single off his upcoming debut solo album, and though a lot of the previous songs have been very heavy, this one finds him in synthpop territory.

--

SUNDRESSED - "SIZE OF MY HEART"

Tempe, AZ's Sundressed have shared another track off their upcoming album Home Ready, and like the previous singles, it's a crunchy, catchy pop punk anthem.

--

BOUNDARIES - "CARVE"

Connecticut metalcore wrecking crew Boundaries are following 2019's killer My Body In Bloom EP with their first full-length album, Your Receding Warmth, in November via Unbeaten Records, and you can read more about lead single "Carve" here.

--

ROT - "SPIRIT"

Minneapolis hardcore up and comers ROT will release their debut LP ...As One in September via War Against Records, and you can read more about new single "Spirit" here.

--

GREG DULLI & MARK LANEGAN - "GIRL FROM THE NORTH COUNTRY"

Greg Dulli is releasing a 7" of "A Ghost," from this year's Random Desire solo album, as a Record Store Day 7" on Saturday (8/29). The b-side is pretty special: a cover of Bob Dylan's "Girl From The North Country" featuring his old Twilight Singers buddy, Mark Lanegan. Over simple piano backing, Mark and Greg trade lines, both in their best smoky delivery.

--

REAL ESTATE - "PLASTIC BIRD" (GALAXIE 500 COVER)

As the band note, Real Estate used to get compared to Galaxie 500 a lot. “In the early days of Real Estate, people often assumed that Galaxie 500 were a big influence on us. In hindsight, I can definitely hear it, but at the time, I for one had never listened to them," says Martin Courtney of this cover of "Plastic Bird." "Anyway I’m glad for the comparisons because it led me to actually check them out, and they became a favorite band of mine. So now I can say unequivocally that Galaxie 500 are indeed a big influence on us."

--

VERSUS - "BLUE THUNDER" (GALAXIE 500 COVER)

Here's another from this Galaxie 500 covers series that wraps up on Saturday, this one from NYC indie rock vets Versus, which they recorded in quarantine.

--

ROBERT GLASPER - "BETTER THAN I IMAGINED" (ft. H.E.R. & MESHELL NDEGEOCELLO)

Robert Glasper announced the long-awaited Black Radio 3 and shared this new single, which you can read more about here.

--

CHRIS STAPLETON - "STARTNG OVER"

Modern-day country great Chris Stapleton announced his new album Starting Over, and you can read more about the lead single/title track here.

--

Looking for even more new songs? Browse the ‘New Songs’ archive.