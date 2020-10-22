23 New Songs Out Today

So many artists, so little time. Each week we review a handful of new albums (of all genres), round up even more new music that we'd call "indie," and talk about what metal is coming out. We post music news, track premieres, and more all day. In these concertless times, that includes daily livestreams and live concert videos we love. We publish a monthly playlist of some of our favorite tracks. Here's a daily roundup with a bunch of interesting, newly released songs in one place.

RICO NASTY - "DON'T LIKE ME" (ft. DON TOLIVER & GUCCI MANE)

Rico Nasty has unleashed another track off her upcoming album Nightmare Vacation, which arrives October 30 via Sugar Trap/Atlantic. This one finds her and her guests navigating airy, bouncy production and helium-voiced hooks.

--

JAHARI MASSAMBA UNIT (MADLIB & KARRIEM RIGGINS) - "LES JARDINS ESMÉRALDINS"

Madlib and Karriem Riggins are releasing an instrumental jazz album as Jahari Massamba Unit called Pardon My French on November 27 via Rappcats/Madlib Invazion. You can hear a clip of one of the tracks now.

--

BUJU BANTON - "BURIED ALIVE" (ACOUSTIC)

Reggae/dancehall icon Buju Banton recently released Upside Down 2020, his fist album in 10 years and first since serving a 10-year sentence for drug charges, and now he has released an acoustic piano ballad version of one of the album's standout tracks, "Buried Alive." Speaking about the song now, Buju said, "No matter the obstacle - we rise, we stand, we survive."

--

SHYGIRL - "SLIME" (prod. SOPHIE)

London rapper Shygirl will release her new EP ALIAS on November 20 via Because Music. It features production by Arca, SOPHIE, and others, the latter of whom co-produced this hauntingly bouncy new song with Sega Bodega and Kai Winston.

--

SONDRE LERCHE - "I CAN'T SEE MYSELF WITHOUT YOU" FT DELICATE STEVE

Norway's Sondre Lerche is back with this single that rocks a Stonesy/Madchester vibe, while still sound like Sondre. Delicate Steve plays on it and it's a bonus track on the deluxe edition of Patience which is out Friday.

--

SMERZ - "I DON’T TALK ABOUT THAT MUCH / HVA HVIS"

If you need more Norwegian music besides Sondre, here's duo Smerz with two tracks -- one very EDM, the other a folky, pastoral instrumental -- from their upcoming 2021 album Believer that are tied together in one video that takes its inspiration from Lars Von Trier's Dogville.

--

BLACK TO COMM - "OOCYTE OIL" & "STOLEN ANDROGENS"

German composer/sound artist Black To Comm (aka Marc Richter) is releasing Oocyte Oil & Stolen Androgens on October 30 via Thrill Jockey, and he's currently streaming the two title pieces. The former is crackling and field recording-esque, while the latter is built around an ethereal vocal sample.

--

CALEB LANDRY JONES - "I'M ON TOP OF THE WORLD"

Caleb Landry Jones, who you might know from acting rolls in Friday Night Lights, Three Billboards Outside Ebbing, Missouri and Twin Peaks: The Return, released his debut album earlier this year and is now back this new single. "I'm on Top of the World," is widescreen paisley pop, not too far off from Harry Nilsson.

--

STOREFRONT CHURCH - "THE GIFT"

Storefont Church is the project of Lukas Frank (who's also drummed in Phoebe Bridgers' band and appeared on her albums), and he just signed to Sargent House who will release his debut album in early 2021. Details on that are still TBA, but meanwhile, he just released his first single for his new label, "The Gift," a dramatic, melancholic song that sounds like a late '60s Beatles ballad. Read more here.

--

THE SONDER BOMBS - "CRYING IS COOL"

The Sonder Bombs recently released "What Are Friends For?" (which we named one of the best punk songs of September), and now they've officially announced their new album, Clothbound, due January 29 via Take This To Heart Records (US) and Big Scary Monsters (UK / EU) (pre-order). As mentioned, the album was made in quarantine with producer Joe Reinhart of Hop Along, and along with the announcement comes second single "Crying Is Cool." This one's a little lighter than the previous single and incorporates some classic '50s/'60s pop "ooh sha la la la"s. Read more about it here.

--

TIGERS JAW - "CAT'S CRADLE"

Tigers Jaw announced their anticipated new album and released the lead single, and you can read more about it here.

--

DEAD END AMERICA (POISON IDEA, EYEHATEGOD, QOTSA, etc) - "BULLET FOR 45 (STRAIGHT FROM A .45)"

The late Poison Idea/The Accüsed A.D. drummer Steve "Thee Slayer Hippy" Hanford formed the anti-Trump punk supergroup Dead End America with Nick Oliveri (ex-Kyuss, Queens of the Stone Age), Tony Avila (World of Lies), and Ian Watts (Ape Machine, Minmae) before his passing, and their debut EP Crush The Machine (with guest vocals by Eyehategod's Mike IX Williams and The Accüsed A.D./The Fartz's Blaine Cook) comes out October 30 via Southern Lord.

Hear the latest track at Decibel and the previous single below.

--

THIRTY CENT FARE - "TIME TO WASTE AWAY"

Toronto musician Scott Downes has played in Chastity, Iris, Lust, and with Nicole Dollanganger, and he's also got a solo project, Thirty Cent Fare, whose debut EP Time To Waste Away comes out November 6 via Acrobat Unstable. Read more about the title track here.

--

CLEARBODY - "BLOSSOM"

North Carolina punkgazers Clearbody will release their debut album One More Day on December 4 via the Smartpunk label, and you can read more about lead single "Blossom" here.

--

MR. BUNGLE - "SUDDEN DEATH"

Mr. Bungle -- original members Mike Patton, Trey Spruance and Trevor Dunn, plus Scott Ian (Anthrax, S.O.D.) and Dave Lombardo (Slayer) -- have shared the third single from the professionally recorded version of their thrashy 1986 demo The Raging Wrath Of The Easter Bunny, and you can read more about it here.

--

DALE CROVER - "TOUGHER"

Melvins' Dale Crover announced a new solo album and released the lead single and you can read more here.

--

LOMA - "HOMING" FT BRIAN ENO

Loma, the trio of Emily Cross (Cross Record), Jonathan Meiberg (Shearwater, Okkervil River), and Dan Duszynski (ex Cross Record), release their second album, Don't Shy Away, on Friday, and it's an absolutely gorgeous, otherworldly record. The album closes with this track which was a collaboration with Brian Eno.

--

PERSONAL SPACE - "GRATEFUL FOR THE FIRM"

Brooklyn indie rockers Personal Space released their debut album Ecstatic Burbs back in 2016 on Tiny Engines, and now they're finally set to follow it with a sophomore LP, A Lifetime of Leisure, on March 26 via Good Eye Records. Read more about this new single here.

--

STASIS - "FAR FROM YOU"

Canadian melodic hardcore band Stasis have a new EP on the way via No Sleep, and you can read more about its lead single here.

--

THE BESNARD LAKES - "RAINDROPS"

Montreal's Besnard Lakes are back with their first album in five years -- here's the typically epic first single.

--

5 BILLION IN DIAMONDS - "WEIGHT OF THE WORLD"

5 Billion in Diamonds -- the supergroup spearheaded by alt-rock producer and Garbage member Butch Vig that also includes The Soundtrack of Our Lives' Ebbot Lundberg, Bristol UK producer Andy Jenks and DJ James Grillo -- have announced details of their second album. It's titled Divine Accidents and will be out November 20. Here's the first single.

--

