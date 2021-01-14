23 New Songs Out Today

So many artists, so little time. Each week we review a handful of new albums (of all genres), round up even more new music that we'd call "indie," and talk about what metal is coming out. We post music news, track premieres, and more all day. In these concertless times, that includes daily livestreams and live concert videos we love. We update a playlist weekly of some of our current favorite tracks. Here's a daily roundup with a bunch of interesting, newly released songs in one place.

Fill out our survey and automatically be ENTERED TO WIN a $100 gift card to our new vinyl and merch shop.

FOO FIGHTERS - "WAITING ON A WAR"

Foo Fighters have released the third single from Medicine at Midnight, and this one's a jangly, acoustic-guitar-fueled, "Times Like These"-esque ballad.

--

SLOPING - "RAFT"

Sloping is the solo project of JJ Posway (of ​Scooterbabe), and he's releasing his debut album Completed Songs on February 26 via Sound As Language. The first completed song to be released from it is the tender, Elliott Smith-esque "Raft."

--

KITTY KAT FAN CLUB - "CHOKED BY THE WEEDS"

Kitty Kat Fan Club (Mike Park, Mike Huguenor, and members of Just Friends, Stickup Kid, and more) are back with a new song, "Choked By The Weeds," it's a very cool dose of catchy, driving indie-punk.

--

THE BODY - "TIED UP AND LOCKED IN"

Heavy experimentalists The Body have shared another track off their upcoming LP I've Seen All I Need To See, and it's three minutes of dense, claustrophobic, metal-scraping noise.

--

SMOKE DZA - "LAVISH" (ft. CONWAY THE MACHINE, prod. 38 SPESH)

One of the highlights of Smoke DZA, Jayy Grams, Nym Lo, 183rd, and OT The Real's new collaborative project R.F.C. (Money Is The Motive), Pt. 1 is "Lavish," which pairs DZA with Buffalo heavyweight Conway the Machine over a syrupy beat from 38 Spesh.

--

WILD PINK - "OVERSHARERS ANONYMOUS"

Wild Pink's new album A Billion Little Lights arrives 2/19 via Royal Mountain, and here's a third single from it, which finds the band's delicate indie rock fleshed out by some lovely fiddle and slide guitar.

--

SIA - "HEY BOY" (ft. BURNA BOY)

Sia has tapped Afro-pop great Burna Boy for this very fun remix of her song "Hey Boy," which will be included on the soundtrack to Sia's upcoming feature film Music.

--

MONOLORD - "I'M STAYING HOME"

Trad-doomers Monolord have shared a new version of a previously unreleased song from the sessions for their 2019 Relapse debut No Comfort, and it's exactly the kind of tasty, Sabbath/Electric Wizard style riff-fest you'd expect from this band. "A leftover track from the “No Comfort” session with the lyrics re-recorded to suit our current state. Stay the fuck home," vocalist/guitarist Thomas Jäger says. It comes backed by a live version of "The Bastard Son."

--

KEMME - "CYCLORAMA"

Kemme (who is Tom Petty's niece) is gearing up to release her debut visual EP Cyclorama, and the just-released title track is promising dose of FKA twigs-esque art pop.

--

MAXIMO PARK - "ALL OF ME"

Indie vets Maximo Park will release their seventh album Nature Always Wins on February 26. New single "All of Me" is gently anthemic with sublte new wave tilt.

--

UNI - "HOLD MY GUN"

UNI, the group led by Charlotte Kemp Muhl, have this sultry new single that comes with a eye-popping video directed by Muhl. The band offer this description: "Gunpowder was invented for fireworks. A spectacle of beauty. But somewhere along the way it mutated into The Good, the Bad and the Ugly. Suddenly a village idiot could obliterate a Samurai without getting close enough to smell his blood type. A lifetime of training felled by a trembling finger. Video killed the radio star, but who killed JFK? Pop culture popping a cap as incels pop pimples and Kendall Jenner proffers soda pop to angry mobs. Semi automatic, autoerotic. A Glock as reproductive organ that inseminates life in reverse. Rap, country, cop and anarchist alike can all agree on one thing: the gun as penis."

--

JANE BIRKIN - "LES JEUX INTERDITS"

The great Jane Birkin will release Oh! Pardon tu dormais... on February 5 via Verve. "Les jeux interdits" is the first single.

--

PERFUME GENIUS - "YOUR BODY CHANGES EVERYTHING" (BOY HARSHER REMIX)

Perfume Genius has announced an album of remixes of songs from Set My Heart On Fire Immediately by A.G. Cook, Jenny Hval, Actress, Danny L Harle, Jim-E Stack, Katie Dey, Koreless, Planningtorock, Boy Harsher, and more, and you can read more about the just-released Boy Harsher remix here.

--

KATIE DEY - "LEAVING" (LAURA LES OF 100 GECS REMIX) & "DATA" (TOMBERLIN COVER)

Katie Dey also announced a remix album that also features Danny L Harle (plus Tomberlin, Baths, Default Genders, members of 100 gecs and Black Dresses, and more), and she released the Laura Les of 100 gecs remix and Tomberlin cover.

--

DANNY L HARLE - "ON A MOUNTAIN" & "BOING BEAT"

Not only was Danny L Harle announced on Perfume Genius and Katie Dey's remix albums today, he also announced his own new album, Harlecore, due February 26 via Mad Decent. Two tracks are out now.

--

SOPHIE - "BIPP" (AUTECHRE REMIX)

Also sort of related: AG Cook and Danny L Harle's PC Music associate SOPHIE, who has a "NO remixes… unless it's Autechre" rule, has just released an Autechre remix of "BIPP."

--

MIDDLE KIDS - "QUESTIONS"

Australian band Middle Kids announced their sophomore album, Today We're The Greatest, due out March 19 via Domino. About new single "Questions," lead singer and songwriter Hannah Joy says, "I used to drink a lot and most of my previous relationships revolved around this. I don’t think I ever really knew them or they me as a result. 'Questions' is about people being around each other but not being close. People who are in intimate relationships can stop asking questions of each other because they are uncomfortable and confusing."

--

COOL GHOULS - "HELPLESS CIRCUMSTANCE"

San Francisco's garage rock scene has quieted down a little from where it was at 10 years ago but Cool Ghouls are keeping the flame alive and are gearing up to release their fourth album, At George's Zoo, on March 12. This is the very catchy first single.

--

DESCENDENTS - "THAT'S THE BREAKS"

Descendents celebrate Trump's last days in office with this new 42-second ripper.

--

EDITRIX - "TELL ME I'M BAD"

Editrix (another project of Wendy Eisenberg) will release their debut album Tell Me I'm Bad on 2/5 via Exploding In Sound and you can read more about the title track here.

--

BLEACH EVERYTHING - "BOUND"

Bleach Everything's new song is a sensory overload of raw, noisy, dissonant hardcore that clocks in at less than a minute and a half, and you can read more about it here.

--

DAN WRIGGINS (FRIENDSHIP) - "DENT" & "THE DINER"

Dan Wriggins is best known as the singer/guitarist of Philly indie band Friendship, but today he released his first two songs under his own name, and you can read more about them here.

--

INDIGO SPARKE - "EVERYTHING EVERYTHING"

US/Australia singer/songwriter Indigo Sparke has shared the second single from her upcoming debut album Echo, which was co-produced by Big Thief's Adrianne Lenker and comes out in February via Sacred Bones. Read more about it here.

--

Looking for even more new songs? Browse the ‘New Songs’ archive.

Fill out our survey and automatically be ENTERED TO WIN a $100 gift card to our new vinyl and merch shop.