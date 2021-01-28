23 New Songs Out Today

So many artists, so little time. Each week we review a handful of new albums (of all genres), round up even more new music that we'd call "indie," and talk about what metal is coming out. We post music news, track premieres, and more all day. In these concertless times, that includes daily livestreams and live concert videos we love. We update a playlist weekly of some of our current favorite tracks. Here's a daily roundup with a bunch of interesting, newly released songs in one place.

KHRUANGBIN - "DEAREST ALFRED (MYJOY)" (KNXWLEDGE REMIX)

Houston psych-funk band Khruangbin have teamed up with hip hop producer Knxwledge (Kendrick Lamar, Earl Sweatshirt, Anderson .Paak, etc), who puts a syrupy spin on "Dearest Alfred" from 2020's Mordechai. The original version of the song also got a new video.

--

THE ALCHEMIST - CARRY THE FIRE EP

In addition to producing more than one of the best rap albums of 2020, The Alchemist has been dropping instrumental projects here and there, and today he's back with another one: a brief EP called Carry The Fire that finds him in very trippy territory.

--

IMELDA MAY & NOEL GALLAGHER - "JUST ONE KISS" FT RONNIE WOOD

Irish singer Imelda May is gearing up to release her sixth album, 11 Past the Hour, on April 23 via Decca Records and the new single is a duet with Noel Gallagher titled "Just One Kiss" that also features Faces/The Rolling Stones' Ronnie Wood. Noel gives a little more of a belter performance than you might expect and Imelda says he brings “great vibe and kick-ass voice” to the track. As for Ronnie, "“He’s just joyous to be around. It’s infectious. He’s fast, really on-the-ball, and he knows intuitively when something is working."

--

CABARET VOLTAIRE - "BILLION DOLLAR"

Industrial icons Cabaret Voltaire released Shadow Of Fear, their first record in decades, in 2020 and they're now set to release a few things this year. The first is the Shadow of Funk EP on March 12 which features three harder-hitting songs, including "Billion Dollar." Also upcoming: a 50-minute piece entitled Dekadrone on March 26 then the 64-minute piece BN9Drone, is released on April 23.

--

CHEAP TRICK - "LIGHT UP THE FIRE"

Rock legends Cheap Trick will release In Another World, their 20th album, on April 9. First single is the hard rockin' "Light Up the Fire":

--

OURI - "SHAPE OF IT"

Montreal producer, DJ, and multi-instrumentalist Ouri released the gorgeous, multi-layered "Shape of It" in 2020, and she's now shared a new stripped down live video of the track, where she performs it on the harp while being embraced by a friend.

--

SOPHIE - "UNSIL"

A few weeks back, SOPHIE release an Autechre remix of "BIPP" and new here's its b-side. The track dates back to 2015: "The story goes that it was sent out as a digital bonus to the lucky people who managed to buy the Limited Edition Silicone Product version of the record.”

--

STICK TO YOUR GUNS - "AMBER" (ACOUSTIC)

Orange County hardcore band Stick To Your Guns are releasing an acoustic EP, The Meaning Remains, on February 18 via Pure Noise/End Hits, and the first taste is this rustic rendition of "Amber" from 2010's The Hope Division.

--

HARAKIRI FOR THE SKY - "SONG TO SAY GOODBYE" (PLACEBO COVER)

The latest taste of Austrian post-black metallers Harakiri for the Sky's upcoming album Mӕre is a blackened cover of Placebo's 2006 song "Song To Say Goodbye." "The reason we chose 'Song to say goodbye' is because it played a very important role for me the summer before I finished high-school," singer J.J. said. "I moved out of my parents' home and started a new chapter in life. And generally it was a yeasty time. And M.S. couldn't chose a song anyway as he likes every song of Placebo's album Meds."

--

FUOCO FATUO - "OBSIDIAN KATABASIS"

Italian funeral doomers Fuoco Fauto are releasing their new album Obsidian Katabasis on April 2 via Profound Lore, and they've now shared a six-minute excerpt of that album, which finds them sounding as gloomy and lumbering as you'd hope.

--

CLAP YOUR HANDS SAY YEAH - "CYHSY, 2005"

Alec Ounsworth will release the anticipated new Clap Your Hands Say Yeah album, New Fragility, on February 12. New single "CYHSY, 2005" isn't about the days when David Byrne would come to their shows, it's about home. "Part of being away so often is leaving people behind, and never feeling you’re able to establish conventionally meaningful relationships,” says Ounsworth. “You can be searching for stability - being in one place - and discover that that's an illusion.”

--

PEACE CHORD (CRACK CLOUD) - "MEMO"

When not working as part Vancouver post-punk collective Crack Cloud, Daniel Roberson makes gorgeous, eerily chill music as Peace Chord, with piano, ambient synths and layers of harmony as its primary elements. Peace Chord's self-titled debut

--

SIBILLE ATTAR - "SOMEBODY'S WATCHING"

Swedish musician Sibille Attar has shared another single from her upcoming album A History of Silence which is out February 22 "Somebody's Watching" falls somewhere between synthpop and folk and features an excellent vocal performance. “For a long time in my life, I tried to sit in certain constellations to please other people,” Sibille says of the song. “And it didn’t work, because I could only do it for a little while before I’d get frustrated and want to do things my own way. There was a time when I felt like I couldn’t trust the business, and it was draining me of my love for the music. Eventually, I realised you can’t live your life trying to fit into somebody else’s mould all the time.”

--

DANNY KROHA (THE GORIES) - "WAY DOWN IN FLORIDA ON A HOG"

The Gories' Danny Kroha will release his second solo album, Detroit Blues, on February 5 via Third Man and finds him covering traditional songs that fall under public domain, like this one. "The title of the song is irresistible," says Danny. "It’s the Cadillac of 'down and out' songs."

--

THE CHILLS - "MONOLITH"

Here's the second single from NZ greats The Chills' seventh album that's due out in May.

--

JULIANA HATFIELD - "MOUTHFUL OF BLOOD"

Juliana Hatfield has announced new album Blood that will be out May 14 via American Laundromat Records. This is her 19th solo album of originals and here's the first single.

--

KING GIZZARD & THE LIZARD WIZARD - "O.N.E."

Prolific Aussie band King Gizzard & The Lizard Wizard will release new album L.W. next month and here's the latest microtonal jam

--

MIKE PARK, JEFF ROSENSTOCK & SEAN BONNETTE - "ABCDEFGHIJKLMNOPQRSTUVWXYZ"

Mike Park, Jeff Rosenstock, and AJJ's Sean Bonnette have teamed up for a new children's music song, "ABCDEFGHIJKLMNOPQRSTUVWXYZ," which Mike says is a "tribute to Sean's little one." They recorded it with Kevin Higuchi (drums) and Mike Huguenor (guitar), who are both in The Bruce Lee Band with Mike and Jeff (and Death Rosenstock), and it's a super fun ska-punk song that would've fit on the last two Bruce Lee Band albums, if not for the obviously children's music-style lyrics. Read more about it here.

--

CHAD VANGAALEN - "SAMURAI SWORD"

The consistently great (and often underrated) Canadian indie-folk artist Chad VanGaalen has announced his seventh album, and you can read more about the LP and this lead single here.

--

CHELSEA WOLFE & EMMA RUTH RUNDLE - "ANHEDONIA"

In what feels like a match made in goth/dark folk hell, Chelsea Wolfe and Emma Ruth Rundle have released a collaborative single, and you can read more about it here.

--

FRANCES QUINLAN - "NOW THAT I'M BACK" (NNAMDÏ REMIX) & "LEAN" (RYAN HEMSWORTH REMIX)

In celebration of the one year anniversary of their solo album Likewise, Frances Quinlan enlisted NNAMDÏ and Ryan Hemsworth to remix two of its tracks.

--

ARABROT - "THE LIE"

The highly prolific, impossible-to-pin-down Norwegian band Årabrot will release Norwegian Gothic in April, and you can read more about lead single "The Lie" here.

--

FLYING RACCOON SUIT - "DRIFTWOOD"

Mississippi genre-defying ska band Flying Raccoon Suit will release their anticipated new album Afterglow in March, and the first taste is "Driftwood." You can read more about it, along with our new interview with the band, here.

--

