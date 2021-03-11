23 New Songs Out Today

So many artists, so little time. Each week we review a handful of new albums (of all genres), round up even more new music that we'd call "indie," and talk about what metal is coming out. We post music news, track premieres, and more all day. In these concertless times, that includes daily livestreams and live concert videos we love. We update a playlist weekly of some of our current favorite tracks. Here's a daily roundup with a bunch of interesting, newly released songs in one place.

LEON VYNEHALL - "SNAKESKIN ∞ HAS-BEEN"

Leon Vynehall has already made a variety of different types of electronic music during his relatively short career, and his latest single is some of his most overtly psychedelic stuff yet. It's great, and it's keeping us excited for Rare, Forever (due 4/30 via Ninja Tune).

PURGATORY - "LOYALTY DENIED"

Purgatory have shared another song off their upcoming sophomore LP Lawless To Grave (due 4/9 via Unbeaten Records), and it's another killer offering of rage-fueled metallic hardcore.

BANKROLL FREDDIE - "RICH OFF GRASS" (REMIX ft. YOUNG DOLPH)

Arkansas rapper Bankroll Freddie has released a new remix of "Rich Off Grass" from his recently-released album From Trap to Rap (Quality Control/Motown), and this new version spices up the already-appealing song with a great verse from Young Dolph.

DRAKEO THE RULER - "JUST RETIRE" (ft. RALFY THE PLUG, SHORDIE SHORDIE)

The very prolific LA rapper Drakeo The Ruler has announced a new album/mixtape, Ain’t That The Truth, and it's prefaced by this minimal, ominous new single.

ENTROPY - "I LIKE THE CUT OF YOUR GIBBERISH"

New York's Entropy hearken back to the youth crew hardcore that their home state was churning out in the late '80s, and the aggressive yet melodic "I Like The Cut Of Your Gibberish" puts a fresh spin on it. "It was originally climate issues that inspired it, but it could really be a multitude of problems facing humanity that are being referenced," vocalist Brian Lawrence told No Echo. "The lyrics liken our long term impact to painting mud because once we're gone, it'll wash off pretty quickly."

KONTAMINATE - BLOOD HUNGER DEMO

Richmond's Kontaminate are part raw punk, part venomous hardcore, and their new five-song Blood Hunger demo (on Quality Control HQ) is just ripper after ripper.

EVERYTHING EVERYTHING - "SUPERNORMAL"

Hot on the heels of thir fifth album Re-Animator, UK band Everything Everything have a brand new single. “‘Supernormal’ is about supernormal stimuli; highly exaggerated triggers that create a stronger reaction in us than evolution ever intended," says the band's Jonathan Higgs. "Our animal brains can’t help but reach for the bigger, brighter, tastier, sexier, bloodier, more intense experiences. I wanted to create an extremely overwhelming experience in this song and video, it’s about being a slave to our instincts no matter how extreme they become.” Higgs also directed the single's superfreaky video which at one point features Margaret Thatcher playing drums.

SUNDAY STATE - SUNDOWN (GORDON LIGHTFOOT COVER FT. SCOTT MCCAUGHEY & JENNY CONLEE OF THE DECEMBERISTS)

Pacific Northwest band Sunday State, who are led by Michael Carothers and Kurt Foster and features Steve Turner (Mudhoney/Green River), will release their self-titled debut album on April 2. They've just shared another track from it, a stomping cover of Gordon Lightfoot's classic "Sundown" that features Scott McCaughey (REM, Young Fresh Fellows) and Jenny Conlee (The Decemberists).

TEKE:TEKE - "YORU NI"

Genre-busting psych band Teke:Teke are releasing their debut album, Shirushi, on May 7 via Kill Rock Stars. The latest single is "Yoru Ni," which melds surfy sounds with chamber orchestration for a captivating listen. You can also catch them on the BrooklynVegan & M for Montreal virtual SXSW showcase on 3/18 at 8 PM ET.

SOPHIA KENNEDY - "I CAN SEE YOU"

Sophia Kennedy has shared another single from her upcoming second album, Monsters. Slinky and synthy, "I Can See You" is "about overcoming and confrontation and also about the euphoria that can arise from a supposed defeat," says Sophia. "Musically it was intended to be powerful while the voice seems to have fallen out of time. Vocally I orientated myself a bit on the wonderful Karen Dalton in the verse, she has the great ability to combine abysmal, melancholy and hope in one.” The video, meanwhile, takes inspiration from The Wolf of Wall Street.

BRYCE DESSNER - “REQUIEM-ASHES”

Composer and National member Bryce Dessner releases his new album Impermanence/Disintegration, which he made in partnership with the Australian String Quartet and Sydney Dance Company, on April 2 and has just shared a second track. “I was thinking about how fragile everything is, about how things that you think are structurally sound or permanent actually aren’t,” says Dessner about "Requiem-Ashes."

CHEAP TRICK - "BOYS & GIRLS & ROCK N ROLL"

Rock greats Cheap Trick have a new album, In Another World, out April 9 and new single "Boys & Girls & Rock N Roll" feels right out of their '70s/80s heyday.

DANNY ELFMAN - "KICK ME"

"I was feeling particularly mellow one day last summer," says Danny Elfman of his latest single. "I decided to write this very chill song for everyone who wants to put something on that will really help them zone out and relax."

PINK FLOYD - "SHINE ON YOU CRAZY DIAMOND" LIVE AT KNEBWORTH 1990

Pink Floyd's headlining performance from the Knebworth 1990 Festival is finally coming out as a standalone live album, with audio newly mixed by David Gilmour.

GWEN STEFANI - "SLOW CLAP"

Gwen Stefani continues to return to her reggae-tinged roots with the followup single to "Let Me Reintroduce Myself," which you can read more about here.

OLDSOUL - "HIGH ON YOURSELF"

Oldsoul go from dream pop to post-hardcore on this cathartic new single that you can read more about here.

HIRAKI - "COMMON FEAR" (ft. CARA DROLSHAGEN of THE ARMED)

Danish noise/industrial/punk trio HIRAKI have a new album on the way, and new single "Common Fear" features Cara Drolshagen of The Armed. Read more about it here.

JOYSTICK! - "PARALLELOGRAMS"

New Orleans ska-punks Joystick! have announced their anticipated first album in four years, and new single "Parallelograms" is a ripper. Read more about it here.

ELIZABETH KING - "LIVING IN THE LAST DAYS"

Elizabeth King is a 78-years-young sacred soul singer from Memphis who began her music career in the early 1970s, quit the music industry later that decade, and is now back with her first new music in 45 years. "Living In The Last Days" is the title track of her upcoming album for Bible & Tire, which you can read more about here.

IDLES - "PEACE SIGNS" (SHARON VAN ETTEN COVER)

Sharon Van Etten is celebrating the 10th anniversary of her sophomore album epic with a new album of covers of epic songs, including IDLES' just-released take on "Peace Signs." You can read what Sharon had to say about the cover here.

REMEMBER SPORTS - "MATERIALISTIC"

Philly indie-punks Remember Sports go in a slower, more soaring direction on the second single off Like A Stone, which you can read more about here.

PUSSY RIOT - "PANIC ATTACK"

Pussy Riot shared the title track and accompanying video of their new EP, which is out today.

DOMINICK FIKE - "THE KISS OF VENUS"

Paul McCartney announced III Imagined, a collection of covers and remixes of songs from his 2020 solo album McCartney III, and shared the first track, a cover of "The Kiss of Venus" from Dominick Fike.

