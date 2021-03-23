So many artists, so little time. Each week we review a handful of new albums (of all genres), round up even more new music that we'd call "indie," and talk about what metal is coming out. We post music news, track premieres, and more all day. In these concertless times, that includes daily livestreams and live concert videos we love. We update a playlist weekly of some of our current favorite tracks. Here's a daily roundup with a bunch of interesting, newly released songs in one place.

NOCTULE (SVALBARD) - "LABYRINTHIAN"

Noctule, the black metal solo project of Svalbard's Serena Cherry, has shared the second single off upcoming debut album Wretched Abyss (due 5/28 via Translation Loss/Church Road). Compared to the tornadic title track, this new single is slower and more ethereal, but still as harsh and raw as you want black metal to be. "‘Labyrinthian is a song about my favorite dungeon in The Elder Scrolls: Skyrim," Serena told Decibel. "It is an ode to the ancient Nordic ruin that was originally built by a dragon cult as a temple to the dragons. I love the haunting atmosphere in this dungeon, and the surprising twists and turns of the quest where you follow the group of ghostly mages through the dungeon. With this song I tried to capture the rich history of Labyrinthian, within the context of the overarching glory and sorrows of Winterhold."

--

GOOD SLEEPY - "CHILDLIKE"

New England emo band Good Sleepy will follow up a few EPs, a split with closure. and Knope, and their 2019 debut LP The Clock Shop with a new album, everysinglelittlebit, on May 21 via No Sleep. The first single is "childlike," which puts a fresh spin on the long-running tradition of noodly, anthemic emo-punk.

--

GHASTLY - "PARASITES"

Finnish death metallers Ghastly will release new album Mercurial Passages on May 28 via 20 Buck Spin, and lead single "Parasites" is as raw and filthy as death metal should be, but there's some underlying melody in there too.

--

ANDY STOTT - "THE BEGINNING"

Manchester-based producer had an album nearly finished when 2020 began, but the year had a profound effect on him and he shelved that and began working on new music. Working with vocalist and regular collaborator Alison Skidmore (who was his former piano teacher), Stott made Never The Right Time which will be out April 16 via Modern Love. "The Beginning" is the haunting, dubby new single.

--

ANNA FOX ROCHINSKI (QUILT) - "EVERYBODY'S DOWN"

"'Everybody's Down' is a song that's meant to be a little abstract but is generally about feeling run down and bewildered by rampant complicity during catastrophic times," says Quilt's Anna Fox Rochinski of her new single. "EVERYBODY'S down, including you and me. And yes, also, 'down' like bummed, if that speaks to you. And yes, also 'down' as in, just casually down to do something, like, down to go grab food with your homies or whatever. It's a triple entendre." Anna's solo debut is out this Friday.

--

ALAN VEGA - "FIST"

Mutator is the new posthumous album from the late Alan Vega, featuring tracks from the mid-'90s discovered in his archives and finished with the help of friend and collaborator Jared Artaud. “Alan Vega was an architect of sound," sasy Jared. "'Fist' reveals the album's archetypal sonic framework of balancing intensity with calm. Music you can meditate to or blast during a protest march. Vega was a champion of the underdog. His lyrics inspire strength for the individual to rise up and destroy those destroying us. Fist sets ‘Mutator’ into motion with Vega's ‘no notes’ mantra and blistering poetic truths that balance a dark vision with hope.”

--

LUME - "FALSE CALM"

Chicago band Lume started out in post-hardcore territory before showing off a more atmospheric direction on two B-sides from their Equal Vision debut Wrung Out, and it looks like they're going even further down the atmo rabbithole on their next record False Calm, due April 2 via Ohmstead. The newly-released title track is six and a half minutes of gloomy, dusty post-rock/slowcore that feels like it's in a constant state of suspense. It feels like it's building towards a climax that never comes; it's almost unsettling, in the best possible way.

--

LETTERBOMBS - BURN THIS POEM AFTER READING EP

Finnish trio Letterbombs dropped a new EP on Tomb Tree Tapes/Zegemea Beach, and it channels the raw, harsh, lo-fi sounds of '90s screamo with just a hint of black metal fury.

--

FLOATIE - "CASTLEMAN"

Floatie's debut album Voyage Out arrives this Friday (3/26) via Exploding In Sound and here's another dose of delightfully off-kilter indie rock from it.

--

MADI DIAZ - "NEW PERSON, OLD PLACE"

Madi Diaz follows "Man In Me" (her first single in over six years and first for ANTI-) with another gorgeously folky song, "New Person, Old Place." Madi says, "It’s something of a reminder that if my heart is the house that I carry with me wherever I go, I can take it somewhere new, or I can do the same old thing I always do but backwards or with a cartwheel, and I can repaint and I can rearrange the furniture. I can clean the mirrors so I see myself true and clear."

--

EARLY RISER - "PLEASANTRIES"

Brooklyn cello-infused indie-punks Early Riser's new album Vocations arrives this Friday (3/26) via A-F Records, and here's its fired-up second single.

--

SIGNALS MIDWEST - "I USED TO DRAW"

Signals Midwest are back with another dose of catchy, anthemic emo that they recorded with J. Robbins. It comes backed by a Wild Pink cover.

--

TUNE-YARDS - "HYPNOTIZED"

After debuting the tracking on Jimmy Kimmel Live a week ago, Tune-Yards have shared the studio version of "Hypnotized," the latest single off their upcoming fifth album, sketchy., due out Friday via 4AD.

--

CAMERA2 (ANDY CHASE OF IVY) - "NATALIE"

Camera2 is the new band from Andy Chase of Ivy and "Natalie" is their gentle new single that the hushed pop of Prefab Sprout. It's also Chase's first new music since the death of his Ivy bandmate (and Stratosphere Sound studio partner) Adam Schlesinger.

--

JESSE BLOCKTON - "SOMETIMES"

Former Vitamen frontman Jesse Blockton has been releasing new songs regularly through the pandemic and here's another enjoyable track about avoiding what you should really be doing.

--

BLACK MIDI - "JOHN L"

It's the first single and wild video from black midi's forthcoming album cascade

--

MATT SWEENEY & BONNIE PRINCE BILLY - "MY BLUE SUIT"

The video for Matt and Will's new single features a video directed by

illustrator and artist Geoff McFetridge. Their album, Superwolves, is out April 30.

--

EVAN GREER - "THE TYRANNY OF EITHER/OR"

Here's the second single off Evan Greer's Spotify is Surveillance (due 4/9 via Get Better/Don Giovanni). It's an addictive dose of power-poppy punk that Evan says is "an angry open letter to TERFs and other transphobes." Read more about it here.

--

YAUTJA - "TETHERED"

Nashville metalpunk trio Yautja will release their first album in six years this May via Relapse, and you can read more about lead single "Tethered" here.

--

MANNEQUIN PUSSY - "CONTROL"

Mannequin Pussy announced a new EP, Perfect, and shared its cathartic, propulsive first single, "Control."

--

WEATHERSTATE - "HANGAR" (ACOUSTIC)

UK post-hardcore band Weatherstate have reworked their recent single "Hangar," and you can read more about it here.

--

NASIMIYU - "WATERCOLOR" & "SECRETSECRET"

The first two singles off nasimiYu's first album in seven years, P O T I O N S, are gorgeously layered, R&B-flavored art pop.

--

COLD MOON - "SIMPLETON"

Cold Moon is a jangly emo-pop band with members of Set Your Goals and The Story So Far, and their Jack Shirley-recorded debut LP arrives in May via Pure Noise. Read more about lead single "Simpleton" here.

--

Looking for even more new songs? Browse the ‘New Songs archive.