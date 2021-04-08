23 New Songs Out Today

So many artists, so little time. Each week we review a handful of new albums (of all genres), round up even more new music that we'd call "indie," and talk about what metal is coming out. We post music news, track premieres, and more all day. In these concertless times, that includes daily livestreams and live concert videos we love. We update a playlist weekly of some of our current favorite tracks. Here's a daily roundup with a bunch of interesting, newly released songs in one place.

QUEEN NAIJA & ARI LENNOX - "SET HIM UP"

Queen Naija and Ari Lennox come together for a syrupy R&B track about two women realizing they're dating the same man. "We thought ‘Set Him Up’ would provide a fun take on this crazy kind of situation," Naija says.

--

YA TSEEN - "SYNTHETIC GODS" (ft. SHABAZZ PALACES & STAS THEE BOSS)

Having recently released the Portugal. The Man collab off their upcoming debut album for Sub Pop, Alaska group Ya Tseen (the new project led by Nicholas Galanin) have shared the song featuring psychedelic hip hop greats Shabazz Palaces and Stas THEE Boss. If you're into Shabazz, you'll probably be into this too.

--

RAHEEM DEVAUGHN & APOLLO BROWN - "WHEN A MAN"

Long-running neo-soul singer Raheem DeVaughn and underground hip hop producer Apollo Brown will release a joint album, Lovesick, on June 4 via Mello Music Group. The album features guest vocals by Skyzzo, Westside Boogie, and 3D’NaTee, and first single "When A Man" puts a fresh spin on classic '70s soul/funk.

--

TOKYO LUNGS - "ON FUMES"

Tokyo Lungs is one of many bands led by James Domestic (also of The Domestics, PI$$ER, KÖRD VÄRLD, Dis-Tank, Bring the Drones, and head of Kibou Records), and they'll release their new album Soul Music on April 23 via Kibou. First single "On Fumes" is a badass, no-frills hardcore rager.

--

BREANNA BARBARA - "BIG BANG BLUES"

Singer, songwriter and sometimes Tricky collaborator Breanna Barbara is back with "Big Bang Blues" that exudes a siren song smoky cool and features The Raconteurs & Dead Weather's Jack Lawrence on the bass and Tall Juan on classical guitar. Likewise, the video -- directed by Kate Beecroft -- is eerie and transfixing, shot at the Salton Sea. ""t was the perfect setting for not only what's been happening to our planet but also that apocalyptic feeling inside yourself that the song explores," Breanna says, "which I think we all felt this past year." 100% of digital proceeds and $1 from every 7" sold will be donated to Until Freedom, "an intersectional justice organization rooted in leadership of diverse people of color to address systemic and racial injustice."

--

YELLOW OSTRICH - "BIRDS"

Alex Schaaf is releasing a new album as Yellow Ostrich, Soft, due out April 23 via Barsuk. The latest single is "Birds," which Alex says "is about realizing that desire can be fluid and that it doesn’t follow strict rules and patterns the way you might expect it to. And generally it’s about continuing to learn more about yourself and others as you get older, that it’s not a process that stops when you reach a certain age."

--

CHYNNA - "BURNOUT"

Philly-born rapper Chynna passed away at age 25 on April 8, 2020, and today a new posthumous song has been released on the one-year anniversary of her death. You can read more about it here.

--

CROWDED HOUSE - "TO THE ISLAND" (TAME IMPALA REMIX)

“With all the world upended and nothing in its right place we became curious to hear how our favourite contemporary musicians and record makers might reimagine a Crowded House song," says Neil Finn of this remix of the first new Crowded House song in ages. "I emailed our version of 'To The Island' to Kevin Parker (Tame Impala) with an invitation to take it apart and reassemble in his own unique way. Happily, he really liked the song and it was an absolute delight to hear what he made from it, an exotic fantasy I would call it.”

--

PAUL WELLER - "SHADES OF BLUE"

"Shades of Blue" is the third single from Paul Weller's upcoming album Fat Pop, and it was a family affair -- co-written by his daughter, Leah. This one's an especially Britpop vibe to it.

--

SPENCER KRUG - "PIN A WING ABOVE THE DOOR"

Wolf Parade's Spencer Krug will release Fading Graffiti, his first album under his own name, next week and he's just shared a second single from the record. Powered by some lovely pedal steel guitar, "Pin a Wing Above the Door," explores the things we do, the concessions we make, from "Shoveling snow for hours just so we could throw a party" to "Selling out my music just in case we have a baby." Spencer note's that this is one of his mom's favorites from the album, and that it's her birthday. Happy Birthday to Spencer's mom!

--

MARINA ALLEN - "SLEEPER TRAIN"

Los Angeles singer-songwriter Marina Allen is releasing her debut album, Candlepower, on June 4 via Fire, and the latest single is "Sleeper Train," another gentle, pretty, '70s singer-songwriter styled track.

--

ALAN VEGA - "FILTHY"

Posthumous, archival Alan Vega album Mutator arrives April 23 via Sacred Bones and is made up of tracks the Suicide-cofounder recorded in the late-'90s and were produced further and mixed by collaborator Jared Artaud. They've just released another track from the album that's dark and creepy. “‘Filthy’ was the first song Liz and I started to mix on Mutator. It set into motion how to work on and produce the rest of the album," says Artaud. "Sonically speaking, Alan never lost his edge with age. He kept his intensity and incessant drive for endless experimentation. Alan's process was more like a visual artist working in sound rather than a traditional musician going into the studio to make records. At the heart of it all, Alan was a poet. His lyrics always hit hard and he was always pushing forward, trailblazing onto the next idea of his vision.”

--

MICHELLE FT. CHAI - "FYO"

NYC collective Michelle have turned over thier song "FYO" over to Japanese band CHAI to remix and add some new vocals to. Say Michelle, "CHAI's rework of 'FYO' breathes new life and sound into what it means to grow up in a certain state of limbo. To connect audiences and languages across the world in this way, to this particular track, means a lot to us as a band."

--

ST. PANTHER - "ONE DAY" (SHARON VAN ETTEN COVER)

epic Ten, a collection of covers of Sharon Van Etten's epic to celebrate its tenth anniversary, comes out April 16, and she's been sharing a cover a week leading up to its release. The latest one is from musician and producer St. Panther. "I first heard of St. Panther when I read an article in the LA times, and I was struck by how down to earth she sounded & intrigued that she was from Irvine," Sharon says. "Having just moved to LA, it was encouraging and inspiring to see a young songwriter with such personality in the pop world. I reached out not knowing what her spin might be, but I found that prospect exciting. Her take on 'One Day' helped remind me of the youth and innocence of the song when I wrote it. And I love how her spirit created a new side to my story."

--

BRUTUS VIII - "DARK LORD"

Jackson Katz, who has played drums in Surf Curse, Current Joys and Slow Hollows, is releasing his own album, Beyond, under the name Brutus VIII on May 5. Between the band name and the song title, you might expect "Dark Lord" to be metal, but it's more of a moody electro jam. Fans of HBO's Succession take note: he references the Dark Lord as being "dead-eyed like Kendall Roy."

--

WESLEY GONZALEZ - "CHANGE YOUR CIRCUMSTANCE"

Former Let's Wrestle frontman Wesley Gonzalez is back with a new single. "Change Your Circumstance was originally recorded during the last session for my 2020 album Appalling Human. As there was also a song called 'Change' on the album, and it was initially much longer and seemed a tad unfinished, I let it remain in my iTunes to gather digital dust. Over the pandemic I rediscovered the track and found a fondness for it that I previously didn't have."

--

DARKSIDE - "THE LIMIT"

Darkside's first album in eight years will be out in July on Matador. Here's the new single.

--

PRINCE - "WELCOME 2 AMERICA"

Recorded and completed in 2010, Prince's Welcome 2 America is the first previously unreleased album to get excavated from his archives. How many more will there be?

--

LISA GERRARD (DEAD CAN DANCE) & JULES MAXWELL - "DESHTA (FOREVER)"

Dead Can Dance's Lisa Gerrard and composer Jules Maxwell will release collaborative album Burn on May 7 (preorder). While the album falls within the globe-spanning sonic universe Gerrard is known for, Maxwell brings new melodic forms, and producer James Chapman of Maps adds a widescreen electronic textures, making for a record unlike any of the three have made before.

--

GRADUATION SPEECH - "EVERYTHING I NEED"

Graduation Speech began as the solo project of Aspiga frontman Kevin Day, but his upcoming third EP was recorded with a full band and new single "Everything I Need" channels the emo-goes-folk vibe of The New Amsterdams or the second Anniversary album. Read more about it here.

--

LATEWAVES - "EXTRA PALE"

Asbury Park's Latewaves have announced their debut album Hell To Pay (which produced by Movielife/I Am The Avalanche frontman Vinnie Caruana and his IATA bandmate Brett Romnes) and you can read more about the grunge/punk/emo hybrid "Extra Pale" here.

--

HILDEGARD (HELENA DELAND & OURI) - "JOUR 1"

Last month, musicians Helena Deland and Ouri announced their new joint venture called Hildegard with a psychedelic and eerie debut single called "Jour 2." Now, the pair have announced the project's self-titled debut LP, alongside the release of another single, "Jour 1." Read more here.

--

PILLEA - "GREAT SUCCESS"

Micah Brown (who fronts MAANS, plays as a touring guitarist in Fog Lake, and more) is gearing up to release his debut album as Pillea, which was made with help from Foxing's Eric Hudson, in May via Sun Eater Records. Read more about lead single "Great Success" here.

--

