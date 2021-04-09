So many artists, so little time. Each week we review a handful of new albums (of all genres), round up even more new music that we'd call "indie," and talk about what metal is coming out. We post music news, track premieres, and more all day. In these concertless times, that includes daily livestreams and live concert videos we love. We update a playlist weekly of some of our current favorite tracks. Here's a daily roundup with a bunch of interesting, newly released songs in one place.

DOJA CAT - "KISS ME MORE" (ft. SZA)

Doja Cat is gearing up to release her new album Planet Her this summer, and its new single "Kiss Me More" is a collab with SZA. Doja Cat told Apple Music that she made this song "in the spirit of" SZA, and then eventually reached out to her to have her sing on it. It's pretty much the perfect middle ground between SZA's ethereal R&B and Doja Cat's more immediate, radio-friendly vibe.

--

GWEN STEFANI - "SLOW CLAP" (ft. SAWEETIE)

Gwen Stefani has shared a new version of her recent single "Slow Clap," and this one features a newly-added verse by rising rapper Saweetie, who also joins Gwen in the high school cheerleaders-inspired video.

--

CONWAY THE MACHINE - "BLOOD ROSES" (ft. JAE SKEESE)

Conway the Machine stays extremely prolific, and he's now set to release a new project, La Maquina, next week (April 16 via Griselda/Drumwork/EMPIRE). New single "Blood Roses" is genuinely great stuff; classic Conway but feels fresh for him too.

--

OUTLANDER - "SUNDOWNING"

UK band Outlander will release a new two-song single on June 25 via Church Road, and the eight-minute, Hum-like A-side is here now.

--

KATAAN (ASTRONOID, ex-VATTNET VISKAR) - "ABYSS"

Kataan is the new post-metal duo of guitarist/vocalist Nicholas Thornbury (ex-Vattnet Viskar) and drummer/bassist Brett Boland (Astronoid), and their self-titled debut EP arrives May 7 via Prosthetic. Hear the towering "Abyss" now.

--

LYNKS W/ CHARLIE STEEN (SHAME) - "THIS IS THE HIT"

Shame's Charlie Steen lends his vocals to Lynks' fun electro house jam.

--

TONY ALLEN FT. SAMPA THE GREAT - "STUMBLING DOWN"

Posthumous Tony Allen album There is No End is out April 30 and features a whole host of guests, including Damon Albarn, Danny Brown, Skepta, and Sampa the Great who provides vocals to this track. “Uncle Tony was involved in changing the way African Music was heard and felt, and he has constantly inspired me to learn and to expand my music," says Sampa.

--

MASSAGE (EX PAINS OF BEING PURE AT HEART) - "HALF A FEELING"

Former Pains of Being Pure at Heart bassist Alex Nadius leads Los Angeles band Massage whose debut album, Still Life, was produced by Jed Smith (My Teenage Stride) and will be out June 25. Opening cut "Half a Feeling" has a definite Jesus & Mary Chain vibe to it.

--

JAMES VINCENT MCMORROW - "WAITING"

"I had this album finished last year and then the world stopped and I had to stop," James Vincent McMorrow says. "I remember sitting in my car crying after I heard that we'd be parking the work until 2021, and then I wrote 'Waiting.' It's a song about feeling sorry for myself, and then going home and talking to the one person in my life who understands just how awkward a fit all of this is for me, and who loves me for the actual human I am and not what I curate in order to feel like the person I need to be." It's from his new album, Grapefruit Season, due out July 16 via Columbia Records.

--

RAF RUNDELL - O.M. DAYS

Raf Rundell of The 2 Bears and Greco Roman Disco just released his new solo album O.M. Days. The album runs the gamut of dance styles, from '70s disco to '80s synthpop and '90s house and R&B. Lias Saoudi of Fat White Family and Ceephax Acid Crew's Andy Jenkins guest on tracks.

--

POLO G - "RAPSTAR"

Polo G has a new album called Hall of Fame expected this year, and it'll include this new single, which finds him exploring his melodic side to great effect.

--

BERWYN - "100,000,000"

UK rapper/singer/producer/instrumentalist BERWYN follows his very promising 2020 debut DEMOTAPE/VEGA with his first single of 2021. Like DEMOTAPE/VEGA, it's an inventive track that blurs the lines between early James Blake and current UK rap.

--

CUPCAKKE - "MICKEY"

CupcakKe hasn't released a new album since putting out two LPs in 2018, but she's stayed prolific with several singles since then. Here's her first of 2021, the triumphant-sounding "Mickey."

--

ZILLAKAMI - "BADASS" (ft. LIL UZI VERT)

ZillaKami's grimy rap-rock revival and Lil Uzi Vert's auto-tuned sing-song rap meet on "BADASS."

--

SONDER - "NOBODY BUT YOU" (ft. JORJA SMITH)

Brent Faiyaz’s group Sonder has tapped Jorja Smith for this stripped-down dose of acoustic guitar-fueled R&B.

--

PETER ROSENBERG - "STAIN" (ft. WESTSIDE GUNN)

Hot 97's Peter Rosenberg curated an upcoming album, and it'll feature his recent song with Flee Lord and Stove God Cooks, as well as this new one with Westside Gunn. "Stain" finds WSG's gritty post-boom bap in fine form.

--

GOTHAM (TALIB KWELI & DIAMOND D) - "ATTENTION SPAN" (ft. SKYZOO)

Gotham is the new collaborative project of New York rap vets Talib Kweli and Diamond D (of D.I.T.C.), and their upcoming album Talib Kweli and Diamond D Are Gotham arrives next week. Here's its latest single, which features Skyzoo and sounds transported straight from the '90s New York hip hop scene that Talib and Diamond D helped define.

--

J BALVIN - "OTRA NOCHE SIN T" (ft. KHALID)

J Balvin's reggaeton and Khalid's R&B cross paths on this atmospheric new song.

--

RICKY - "MISS YOU"

Ricky (aka Ricky Schmidt of Western Settings and Hey, Chels) is back with a catchy new power pop song, "Miss You."

--

OF MONSTERS AND MEN - "DESTROYER"

If you watch NBC's Manifest you might have heard this new single by Iceland's Of Monsters and Men already. If not here it is again.

--

JON HOPKINS - "WINTERGREEN" (ROGER & BRIAN ENO COVER)

Jon Hopkins will release a new EP, Piano Versions, on April 16 digitally and July 2 physically via Domino. Much like 2014's Asleep Versions, this is a collection of ambient covers of songs by Roger & Brian Eno, Luke Abbott, and James Yorkston, as well as his cover of Thom Yorke's "Dawn Chorus" from last year.

--

AFI - "DULCERIA" & "FAR TOO NEAR"

AFI have shared two new songs off their upcoming 11th album Bodies, and one of them ("Dulceria") was written with Billy Corgan. Read more here.

--

MOTORHEAD - "ROCK IT" (LIVE)

Motorhead's new live album, Louder Than Noise... Live in Berlin comes out later this month, and you can get an early taste with this video of "Rock It."

--

