23 New Songs Out Today

--

Each week we review a handful of new albums (of all genres), round up even more new music that we'd call "indie," and talk about what metal is coming out. We post music news, track premieres, and more all day. Here's a daily roundup with a bunch of interesting, newly released songs in one place.

CAUTIOUS CLAY - "KARMA & FRIENDS"

Cautious Clay has announced full-length debut album, Deadpan Love, due June 25 via The Orchard, and it'll feature the airy, syrupy R&B of new single "Karma & Friends."

--

CLINT MANSELL - "SPIRIT OF THE WOODS" (FROM 'IN THE EARTH' SOUNDTRACK)

Ben Wheatley's new pandemic set/filmed horror film In the Earth is out tomorrow and features an eerie, unsettling score by Clint Mansell, who delivers one of his most purely electronic orchestrations to date. Get an early taste via "Spirit of the Woods" which is set to images by Wheatley.

--

N0V3L - "NOTICE OF FORECLOSURE"

Canadian band N0V3L will release new album Non-Fiction on May 28 via Flemish Eye & Meat Machine Records. First single "Notice of Foreclosure" is a dour but catchy "treatise on modern existence and the perverse parameters within which it’s experienced." The video was made from scans of vintage magazines and was inspired by the Mandelbrot Fractal zooms on youtube.

--

ETHEL CAIN - "UNPUNISHABLE"

Rising Indiana artist Ethel Cain is releasing her debut EP Inbred on April 23 via Daughters of Cain, and new single "Unpunishable" is moody, atmospheric alt-pop.

--

COLD MOON - "GOLD LAKE"

Cold Moon -- the jangly indie rock band with members of pop punk bands The Story So Far and Set Your Goals -- have shared another song off their upcoming Jack Shirley-recorded debut LP What's The Rush? (due 5/7 via Pure Noise). It's closer to Real Estate or Turnover than to the members' more famous bands, and they do this kind of thing very well.

--

DE'WAYNE - "WALKING TO WORK"

DE'WAYNE breaks down the barriers between rap, punk, indie pop, and more, and this new song is one of his most genre-fluid (and catchiest) yet.

--

AMIGO THE DEVIL - "DIFFERENT ANYMORE"

Amigo The Devil's new album Born Against arrives Friday (4/16), and it'll feature this dose of dark, gothy Americana.

--

SHI - "TERMINUS"

Not only is Relapse reissuing Japanese hardcore vets Zouo's discography, band leader Cherry Nishida's newer band S.H.I. (Struggling Harsh Immortals) are also releasing their new album 4 死 Death on the label. Here's the third single, and it's another scorcher.

--

METHYL ETHEL - "NEON CHEAP"

“Picture yourself scrolling, mind-numbingly at 3 AM," says Methyl Ethel's Jake Webb, setting the scene for this new single. "Now, instead of scrolling, you’re traipsing some Vegas-like strip. All the events and people you’d normally read about are there as you walk around, inoculated, casually observing. For me, this is ‘Neon Cheap.’”

--

ORMISTON - "STEP FROM THE LIMELIGHT"

Montreal's Nicola Ormiston records effervescent dancepop as Ormiston and has just shared new single "Step From The Limelight" that's gleaming with '80s vibes.

--

MAN ON MAN - "IT'S SO FUN (TO BE GAY)"

Man on Man, the duo of Roddy Bottum (Faith No More, Imperial Teen, CRICKETS) and his partner Joey Halman, are releasing their debut, self-titled LP on May 7, and the latest single is "It's So Fun (To Be Gay)." The accompanying video features JD Samson, Patty Schemel (Hole), John Cameron Mitchell, Jibz Cameron (Dynasty Handbag), Heklina and more, and the band say, "We thought the best way to exhibit the joy in the song would be to have a video full of our chosen family - friends, peers, and heros. So, we asked friends to share their love and lives and these queer testimonials are what make up the bulk of the video. Our togetherness and bond is key to moving forward in these times especially and we aimed to capture that bond and essence, particularly with Gay Pride 2021 on the horizon. It felt fitting to donate the launch-day's sales to Born Perfect, which is a non-profit whose mission is to end conversion therapy.“

--

ALLBLACK - "EGO" (ft. DRAKEO THE RULER & KENNY BEATS)

Oakland rapper ALLBLACK announced his anticipated new album TY4FWM (Thank You 4 Fuckin’ With Me), and shared this very promising new single ft. Drakeo the Ruler and Kenny Beats. More info here.

--

MY OWN DESERT ISLAND (EQUIPMENT) - "POOR PARADISE"

My Own Desert Island is the solo project of Jake Pachasa, drummer of Ohio emo bands Equipment and Waving, and you can read more about his new single "Poor Paradise" here.

--

ARCADE FIRE - 45-MINUTE NEW SONG FOR HEADSPACE

While we wait for Arcade Fire's anticipated new album, they've just shared a new 45-minute piece of music for the meditation app Headspace's 'Memories of the Age of Anxiety' playlist, curated by John Legend. The band promises "meditative vibes to help you focus and feel inspired," and though you need the app to hear the whole thing, you can listen to a clip below.

--

SARAH NEUFELD - "THE TOP"

In related news, Arcade Fire violinist Sarah Neufeld released a new song from her upcoming album Detritus. You can read more about that here.

--

FOXING - "GO DOWN TOGETHER"

Foxing go in an upbeat, synthy indie pop direction on the second single off their highly anticipated (and still TBA) fourth album. Read more about it here.

--

FIONA APPLE - "LOVE MORE" (SHARON VAN ETTEN COVER)

Sharon Van Etten's epic Ten -- featuring covers of every song on the album -- comes out this Friday, and here's the final cover. Read more about it here.

--

DANIEL AVERY - "ENDLESS HOURS"

Daniel Avery has announced his new album, Together in Static, which will be out June 24 via Phantasy + Mute. The first single from the album is the sleek, alluring "Endless Hours," which sounds like a neon bullet train ride between megacities.

--

GASPARD AUGÉ (JUSTICE) - "FORCE MAJEURE"

Justice's Gaspard Augé will release his solo debut later this year and he's just shared the first single. It's best experienced in video form, which was shot at Istanbul's Bosphorus Cymbals factory.

--

JOHN ANDREWS & THE YAWNS - "RIVER OF DOUBT"

John Andrews plays drums in Quilt, keyboards in Woods, and is also a regular member in Hand Habits and Cut Worms, among other groups. But he's also a songwriter and records his own folky pop rock under the auspices of John Andrews & The Yawns. "River of Doubt" is from the Yawns' upcoming third album, that's out in May via Woodsist.

--

SIMONE ITSWA - "SO SURE"

Simone Istwa grew up in a musical family with parents Sam Phillips and T Bone Burnett, absorbing a wide variety of music from an early age. Their own music spans a wide range of influences as well, from glitchy electronic music to riffy rock n' roll, and they will release new EP, Heartweb, on June 4 via Rain Phoenix's LaunchLeft label. The video for "So Sure" features regular Gregg Araki collaborator James Duval.

--

ISLANDS - "SET THE FAIRLIGHT"

"This was the last song made for the album, written and recorded during the pandemic," says Islands Nick Thorburn of the new single from the upcoming Islomania. "I suppose it’s vaguely about the feeling of anxiety and fear brought on by COVID,"

--

THE LIVING (DUFF MCKAGAN'S '80S PUNK BAND) - "LIVE BY THE GUN"

The Living, the early-'80s Seattle punk band that featured Duff McKagan and Greg Gilmore before they joined Guns N' Roses and Mother Love Bone (respectively), are getting their only (and previously unheard) recording sessions released as a new album, 1982, this Friday via Stone Gossard's (Pearl Jam/Mother Love Bone) Loosegroove Records (preorder). Here's a second track off the record.

--

