So many artists, so little time. Each week we review a handful of new albums (of all genres), round up even more new music that we'd call "indie," and talk about what metal is coming out. We post music news, track premieres, and more all day. We update a playlist weekly of some of our current favorite tracks. Here's a daily roundup with a bunch of interesting, newly released songs in one place.

INGROWN - "WASTE"

Boise, Idaho metallic hardcore trio Ingrown have announced their debut LP, Gun, due August 20 via Alternatives Label (the label co-run by Ian Shelton of Regional Justice Center/Militarie Gun). It was recorded by Andy Nelson (Weekend Nachos), and lead single "Waste" is a gnarly, very heavy first taste.

--

IT'S NOT COMPLICATED (COMPILATION STREAM)

It's Not Complicated, a compilation from Ma3azef and mastering engineer Heba Kadry, benefits Medical Aid for Palestinians and Grassroots Al-Quds, and features Against All Logic, Brian Eno, Lafawndah, Lee Gamble, and more.

--

L'ORANGE - "DURBIN WAS A TRAP HOUSE"

Hip hop producer L'Orange is releasing a new solo album, The World Is Still Chaos, But I Feel Better, on September 3 via Mello Music Group, and lead single "Durbin Was A Trap House" is a very appealing dose of sample-heavy instrumental hip hop.

--

CHORUSING - "MIDDAY SUN"

Chorusing (aka North Carolina-based artist Matthew O'Connell) will release his debut album on August 13 and here's a second single from the album. Matthew says "Midday Sun" is "kind of my ode to Nirvana Unplugged, stripped-down drums and bass providing a bed for the vocals and noisy guitar. I wanted that slide guitar to seem like a mirage, like heat waves coming off hot asphalt, a kind of sonic metaphor for the lyrical themes.”

--

JEN CLOHER & HACHIKU - "FAIRYTALE IN THE SUPERMARKET" (THE RAINCOATS COVER)

"The Raincoats ‘Fairytale in the Supermarket’ is like jumping aboard a moving train and landing in a carriage of 70’s post punk mischief that’s giving a huge middle finger to all the things cis hetero white dudes had decided punk was meant to be," Jen Cloher says of her new cover, the latest installment in Kill Rock Stars' 30th anniversary cover series. "But it’s the depth of the lyrics that blow me away, 'It makes no difference night or day, no-one teaches you how to live.' Nihilist or Buddhist? Either way, it’s one of the best opening lines for a song, ever. Myself and Anika Ostendorf aka Hachiku tried to find a way to access this incredible song and make it our own. I think Anika’s experimental spirit found a home in The Raincoats awesome weirdness. We are both on Milk Records a label based in Naarm (Melbourne) on the unceded lands of the Wurundjeri people in so called australia. Kill Rock Stars is a label we looked to when we started Milk nearly 10 years ago, so it feels like being home with our people even if we’re on the other side of the world!"

--

YOU, ME AND EVERYONE WE KNOW - "DRAGGEDACROSSCONRETE" (ft. COLINS REGISFORD of COLLINS REGISFORD of MANNEQUIN PUSSY)

Long-running emo band You, Me and Everyone We Know have returned with an angsty, punky new song featuring Mannequin Pussy bassist/backing-and-sometimes-lead vocalist Collins Regisford.

--

PANDA BEAR & MARAL - "ON YOUR WAY"

Animal Collective's Panda Bear has matched forces with Los Angeles producer Maral for this alluring new song. “Panda Bear and I started sharing sounds over quarantine and worked on a track together remotely,” Maral told Fact. “I really love the way Panda Bear drums, so I wanted that to be the central focus of the track and for it to feel like we are jamming in a basement in an alien world.”

--

THE BEVIS FROND - "LITTLE EDEN"

Nick Saloman will be back with a new Bevis Frond album, Little Eden, on September 10. The double album will be out just in time for the cult group's 25th birthday, and you can listen to the sparkling title track now.

--

DOT ALLISON (ONE DOVE) - "ONE LOVE"

Former One Dove singer Dot Allison will release Heart Shaped Scars, her first album in 12 years, at the end of the month and she's shared a second single from the record. "One Love" is delicate, ornate and lushly orchestrated folk pop that she says is "about someone feeling unsure in a relationship, needing reassurance. The flower metaphors are rare flowers used to signify a rare, precious, all encompassing love. Blood Camellia suggests flesh, veins and a pulse, Fire Lilies imbue a sense of passion and Juliette Rose seems to hint at Shakespeare.”

--

BOIDS - "DISASSOCIATION"

Montreal's BOIDS simultaneously channel garage punk and power pop on their new single for Stomp Records, "Disassociation."

--

HOTLINE TNT - "HAD 2 TRY"

Hotline TNT (who are touring with Fiddlehead and co-signed by Ned Russin of Title Fight/Glitterer) are releasing a new LP, Nineteen In Love, on October 1 via Smoking Room, and new single "Had 2 Try" is an appealing dose of heavy, catchy, fuzzed-out shoegaze.

--

RAINMAKING - S/T EP

Oregon screamo band Rainmaking released their self-titled debut EP earlier this year, and it just got a re-release via Zegema Beach Records. It's as raw, furious, and apocalyptic as the greats of '90s screamo, and Rainmaking do justice to that era and bring a ton of passion to the music.

--

SHE/HER/HERS - "INTERNET ADS"

She/Her/Hers has released a demo of a new song called "Internet Ads," and it's a confessional, stop-you-in-your tracks emo song that begins by talking about targeted internet ads and quickly becomes something much more personal.

--

SECRET NIGHT GANG - "THE SUN" / "JOURNEY"

UK group Secret Night Gang blur the lines between soul, funk, and jazz fusion on this new two-song single for Brownswood Recordings.

--

박혜진 PARK HYE JIN - "LET'S SING LET'S DANCE"

South Korean-born, LA-based artist 박혜진 Park Hye Jin (who's collaborated with Blood Orange, Noasj Thing, Clams Casino, and more) will release her debut album Before I Die on September 10 via Ninja Tune. Lead single "Let's Sing Let's Dance" is out now, and it's a hypnotic track that finds Hye Jin whisper-singing over a thumping dance beat. Read more here.

--

VINCE STAPLES - "ARE YOU WITH THAT?"

Vince Staples has shared the second single off his upcoming Kenny Beats-produced self-titled album, and you can read more about it here.

--

HANKSHAW - "ANGELS AND FROGS" (PREVIOUSLY UNRELEASED)

Now-defunct emo veterans Hankshaw are putting out a remastered reissue of 1997's Nothing Personal and a rarities compilation called Something Personal, which includes this previously unreleased song from 2000. Read more about it here.

--

MOOR MOTHER - "OBSIDIAN" (ft. PINK SIIFU)

Moor Mother has announced her first albujm for ANTI-, Black Encyclopedia of the Air, and shared this new song featuring Pink Siifu. Read more about it here.

--

WILLIAM TYLER & LUKE SCHNEIDER - "THE WITNESS TREE"

Guitarists William Tyler & Luke Schneider have collaborated on a new EP titled Understand that was inspired by Ted Chiang’s short story of the same name and recorded at a Nashville studio during the 2020 lockdown in a single-sitting. It's out July 12 and you can listen to the gorgeous, atmospheric "The Witness Tree" now.

--

AMEN DUNES - "FEEL NOTHING" FT SLEAFORD MODS

Amen Dunes (Damon McMahon) is back with his first release since 2018's great Freedom. It's also his first for Sub Pop, to which he is now signed worldwide, and "Feel Nothing" is also a collaboration with Sleaford Mods.

--

DAMON ALBARN - "POLARIS"

Damon Albarn has shared a second track from his upcoming solo album The Nearer The Fountain, More Pure The Stream Flows. "Polaris" builds from gentle organ to an anthemic crescendo full of crashing drums and wailing sax.

--

HAYDEN THORPE (WILD BEASTS) - "THE UNIVERSE IS ALWAYS RIGHT"

Former Wild Beasts co-leader Hayden Thorpe has announced his second solo album which is titled Moondust For My Diamond and will be out October 15 via Domino. (His solo debut, Diviner, came out in 2019.) He describes it as "spirituals for the data age,” adding, "It’s devotional music, propulsive and technicolour, all about the hidden order of things."

--

GOAT - "QUEEN OF THE UNDERGROUND"

Enigmatic Swedish psych band GOAT haven't made an album since 2016's Requiem, but they've just announced a new rarities compilation, Headsoup, which will be out August 27 via Rocket Recordings. It includes b-sides, standalone singles and a couple brand new tracks. This is one of the new ones.

--

