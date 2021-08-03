So many artists, so little time. Each week we review a handful of new albums (of all genres), round up even more new music that we'd call "indie," and talk about what metal is coming out. We post music news, track premieres, and more all day. We update a playlist weekly of some of our current favorite tracks. Here's a daily roundup with a bunch of interesting, newly released songs in one place.

TIERRA WHACK - "WALK THE BEAT"

Shapeshifting rapper Tierra Whack delivers fashion-themed rhymes over a hypnotic, clubby beat on this new song.

--

CHUBBY AND THE GANG - "I HATE THE RADIO"

Here's a jangly new single from Chubby & The Gang's upcoming album The Mutt's Nuts. “This song is about when you finish a relationship with someone but you have a certain association between them and a song, and then that song comes on the radio," says singer Charlie Manning Walker. "It’s like, ‘man, I never want to hear this song again!’ and then of course you get in the car and it comes on."

--

COLD BEAT - "MANDELBROT FALL"

Here's another terrific track from West Coast synthpop group Cold Beat's upcoming War Garden. “Mandelbrot Fall is about embracing change & surrendering to uncertainty. There's no fighting time or gravity. This song is about submission to those forces,” says Lew. “This process of deterioration was cathartic, just like the making of the song.”

--

GOAT - "FILL MY MOUTH"

Swedish psych weirdos Goat will release new rarities comp Headsoup on August 27 and here's another track from it. Provocatively titled, "Fill My Mouth" is an a-side worthy jam.

--

PUBLIC SERVICE BROADCASTING - "BLUE HEAVEN" FT. ANDREYA CASABLANCA

UK group Public Service Broadcasting are mixing things up on their upcoming Bright Magic, downplaying the newsreel/educational film samples and offering actual singing this time, while still offering up high concept. (This album's all about Berlin.) New single "Blue Heaven" features Andreya Casablanka of band Gurr and is about Marlene Dietrich. "The lyrics highlight her power of self-manipulation, her ambition, her bravery and her lack of compromise on vital matters of character - 'I am all my own invention / I'm in my blue heaven' and so on," says PSB's J. Willgoose, Esq. "It's named after the jazz number 'My Blue Heaven' which she sang regularly and which she said first made her dream of America.”

--

LAURA STEVENSON - "SKY BLUE, BAD NEWS"

Laura Stevenson's new self-titled album is out on Friday (8/6), and the latest single is the folky, rootsy "Sky Blue, Bad News."

--

LA LUZ - "HERE ON EARTH"

La Luz call "Here on Earth" "the most pure and unabashed love song we’ve yet recorded." Bandleader Shana Cleveland made the video, and their self-titled fourth album will be out in October.

--

HAYDEN THORPE (WILD BEASTS) - “PARALLEL KINGDOM”

"Parallel Kingdom" is the second single from former Wild Beasts co-leader Hayden Thorpe's new solo album Moondust for My Diamond which will be out in October. Dark and danceable, the song also comes with a mystic, gorgeously shot video. “There are ancient stories to be told here, aeons play out in a single glance," says Hayden. "Using Swinside Stone Circle as a location gave everything a certain sanctity.”

--

XENIA RUBINOS - "SACUDE"

"Everytime I would sit down to improvise or write, I would just end up singing along to rumba songs instead," Xenia Rubinos says of her new single. "‘’Sacude’ is my ‘El Juidero’- it is my reimagining or retelling of rhythms and melodies I have heard all my life that I carry inside me." Xenia's new album, Una Rosa, is out October 15 via Anti-.

--

DJ MUGGS & HOLOGRAM - "COLORS" (ft. ACTION BRONSON & MEYHEM LAUREN)

DJ Muggs and Hologram released the collaborative album American Cheese on Friday. Four songs feature Meyhem Lauren, two feature Action Bronson, and this one features both of them.

--

BAD BUNNY & AVENTURA - "VOLVÍ"

Latin trap king Bad Bunny and bachata group Aventura have put their heads together for this new mid-tempo jam which seamlessly fuses the two acts' sounds.

--

DON'T WORRY - "DOCTOR DOCTOR"

UK band Don't Worry are releasing a new acoustic EP, Sideways Rain, on August 20 via Specialist Subject Records and the first single is the folky, emotive "Doctor Doctor."

--

LAST GASP - "ONLY JOKES"

Cleveland hardcore band Last Gasp are releasing a new album called The Storied Weight of it All this fall via Dropping Bombs, Crew Cuts, and Version City Blues, and new single "Only Jokes" is an adrenaline-rush-inducing ripper that clocks in at 60 seconds.

--

KHXOS - "RUNAWAY" (ft. KHEILSTONE)

Jamaican artist KHXOS (pronounced "chaos") put out this new single: a smooth slow jam with a dancehall twist.

--

KAYO DOT - "VOID IN VIRGO (THE NATURE OF SACRIFICE)"

Kayo Dot announced a new album, Moss Grew on the Swords and Plowshares Alike, and shared this proggy, nine-and-a-half minute new song. Read more about it here.

--

FULL OF HELL - "INDUSTRIAL MESSIAH COMPLEX"

Full of Hell announced a new album, Garden Of Burning Apparitions, and the first single is this chaotic, 90-second offering of death metal-infused hardcore. Read more about it here.

--

WEEZER - "ENTER SANDMAN" (METALLICA COVER)

It's James Hetfield's birthday, and Weezer covered Metallica. Happy birthday, James!

--

THE WORLD IS A BEAUTIFUL PLACE & I AM NO LONGER AFRAID TO DIE - "INVADING THE WORLD OF THE GUILTY"

The World is a Beautiful Place & I am No Longer Afraid to Die have announced their fourth album, Illusory Walls, and they go in a darker, proggier direction than usual on its great lead single. Read more here.

--

JOEY PURP - "OUTSIDE"

Chicago rapper Joey Purp will follow 2018's Quarterthing with a new mixtape, UpLate, on September 24 via self-release. The project has no features and marks Joey's production debut, and it continues to embrace the Chicago house influence that was heard on Quarterthing. Read more about first single "Outside" here.

--

KILLS BIRDS - "RABBIT"

L.A. band Kills Birds, who will be on tour with Sleigh Bells this year, have signed to Royal Mountain and will release new album Married on November 12. The album was made at Dave Grohl's Studio 606, and the first single is highly charged rocker "Rabbit."

--

LEGENDARY SHACK SHAKERS W/JELLO BIAFRA - "RAWHIDE!"

While no one can top The Blues Brothers' rendition of TV theme song "Rawhide!," Jello Biafra gives it his best with the Legendary Shack Shakers.

--

HAND HABITS - "AQUAMARINE"

Hand Habits have announced a new album, Fun House, which will be out October 22 via Saddle Creek. The album was produced by Sasami Ashworth (SASAMI) and engineered by Kyle Thomas (King Tuff) -- with whom Meg Duffy shared a house and creative space in Los Angeles -- and is new sonic territory for Hand Habits. “I felt a massive shift in the way that I was seeing the world and seeing myself, moving through certain emotional patterns and behavioral patterns, and really taking them apart,” says Duffy.

--

LADY GAGA & TONY BENNETT - "I GET A KICK OUT OF YOU" (COLE PORTER COVER)

Lady Gaga and Tony Bennett announced their new duet album, Love For Sale, and shared the first single, their jazzy rendition of "I Get a Kick Out of You."

--

