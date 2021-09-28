23 New Songs Out Today

So many artists, so little time. Each week we review a handful of new albums (of all genres), round up even more new music that we'd call "indie," and talk about what metal is coming out. We post music news, track premieres, and more all day. We update a playlist weekly of some of our current favorite tracks. Here's a daily roundup with a bunch of interesting, newly released songs in one place.

IRREVERSIBLE ENTANGLEMENTS - "LÁGRIMAS DEL MAR"

Avant-jazz group Irreversible Entanglements (Moor Mother, Luke Stewart, Keir Neuringer, Aquiles Navarro, and Tcheser Holmes) have shared the second single off their upcoming album Open The Gates. This one's an expansive, eight-minute song, full of kinetic instrumentation and stirring poetry from Moor Mother.

--

LA LUZ - "OH, BLUE"

Shauna Cleveland says that "Oh, Blue" is one of her favorite songs from La Luz's upcoming self-titled album (out 10/22 via Hardly Art). "I'm a daydreamer all the time, but especially when we're on the road as we so often are. With this song I wanted to convey the sweetly disorienting feeling of traveling and waking up in a different place everyday while being deeply in love and living this kind of parallel life inside my mind. It turned out more beautiful than I ever could have imagined thanks to my amazing bff bandmates and Adrian Younge’s production."

--

DEEP SEA DIVER - "HAND IN MY POCKET" (ALANIS MORISSETTE COVER, FT. DAMIEN JURADO)

"One of my favorite things in the world is to cover a larger than life song and try and make it my own," Deep Sea Diver vocalist Jessica Dobson says. "Growing up in the 90’s, Alanis was one of the only female artists in the rock world that I had to look up to. I’ve always felt like someone that never finds a home in the middle. 'Hand In My Pocket' is a song that so perfectly captured the many juxtapositions in life while making me feel like it was completely fine to be whatever I wanted to be. This cover was recorded in my home studio and I asked Damien Jurado to sing with me on it because I’ve always loved the emotion in his voice. This year marked the 25th anniversary of Jagged Little Pill and I wanted to honor this incredible song and I hope I did it justice. Much love to Alanis!"

--

MUNYA - "TONIGHT TONIGHT" (SMASHING PUMPKINS COVER)

Munya's space-themed debut album, Voyage to Mars, is out November 5 and she's just shared another track from it, a cover of Smashing Pumpkins' hit "Tonight Tonight." She brings it a little closer to earth. “My sister shared the ‘Tonight, Tonight’ video with me at a very young age," says Josie Boivin. "I vividly remember feeling certain emotions for the first time: longing, sadness and a hopeful melancholy. In a weird way it was also my introduction to exploring space and the infinite possibilities that humans can achieve if they embrace the urgency of now. With everything going on, I felt like it was time to share my love for this song and hopefully inspire a new generation to realize life is a galaxy of endless possibilities, as long as we don't hesitate and act now.”

--

DUA SALEH - "FITT" (ft. AMAARAE)

Dua Saleh has announced a new EP, Crossover, due October 22 via Against Giants. First single "Fitt" features Afropop fusionist Amaarae, and it's an appealing dose of genre-defying, hip hop-infused pop.

--

HOVVDY - "BLINDSIDED"

Hovvdy's new album True Love comes out Friday (10/1) via Grand Jury, and ahead of that they've shared one last single, the warm, folky "Blindsided," which has plenty of country twang. "There was a huge magnolia tree across the street from the house where I grew up," Charlie Martin says. "I have this vivid memory of a storm rolling in and climbing up so high I stuck my head out the top. This song is filled with similar memories, the kind that push and pull you. I was so scared and I was so happy."

--

JOEY CAPE - "SORRY" / JOSE PRIETO (MAKEWAR) - "RED"

Joey Cape (Lagwagon, Bad Astronaut) follows his recent album A Good Year To Forget with this new split single with MakeWar's Jose Prieto. Joey's "Sorry" is in a similar melancholic vein to A Good Year To Forget, and Jose's "Red" is fired-up acoustic punk.

--

CONNAN MOCKASIN - "FLIPPING POLES"

Connan Mockasin has made a sequel to 2018's Jassbusters which will be out November 5 via Mexican Summer. "Jassbusters was the first record I’d done as a band," Connan reflects. "I really enjoyed it, and wanted to make more music while we were still in character as this group of music teachers. The first single from the album is the spare "Flipping Poles."

--

PHILIP FROBOS (OMNI) - "NEVER NOTICED"

Omni frontman Philip Frobos will release solo album Vague Enough to Satisfy this week, which is also a soundtrack to a short novel he's written. Here's one of chapter, if you will, complete with a video where he plays a dutiful bartender. He calls it, "a love letter to the Atlanta bar scene and all the friends I've made popping in here and there for tiny, special conversations in the wee hours."

--

GOLD DUST (mem KINDLING, AMPERE) - "RUN INTO CLOUDS"

Gold Dust (aka Kindling and Ampere member Stephen Pierce) has shared the second single off his upcoming self-title debut LP, and like lead single "Oh Well," it finds him embracing warm, earthy folk music.

--

NIGHTMARES FOR A WEEK - "MAIN STREET MARKET" / NECKSCARS - "THE CONDOR SWOOP"

American Thrills, Nightmares For A Week, Tired Radio, and Neckscars are releasing a 4-way split on October 22 via Wiretap Records, and two songs from it are out now. Both are catchy, rippin', anthemic punk songs.

--

JACQUES GREENE - "I WON'T"

Canadian electronic musician Jacques Greene will release a new compilation, Anth01, on October 22 via LuckyMe. It features collabs with Koreless and How to Dress Well, as well as two previously unreleased songs. One of those, "I Won't," is out now.

--

SHAD - "BLACK AVERAGENESS"

Canadian rapper Shad releases his new album TAO this Friday (10/1) via Secret City Records, and it'll include this upbeat, melodic new single.

--

FLOATING ROOM - "SHIMANCHU"

Floating Room is the musical project of Portland's Maya Stoner who will release the Shima EP on November 12 via Famous Class. "Shimanchu" is a "a paean to Stoner’s Uchinanchu heritage and a retort to the condescension she faces daily as an Asian American woman" all wrapped up in a very catchy indie rock song.

--

IDLES - "THE BEACHLAND BALLROOM"

IDLES have announced their new album, Crawler, which will be out November 12 via Partisan. The band made the record at Peter Gabriel's Read World Studios in Bath, England, during the pandemic, and it was coproduced by Kenny Beats (Vince Staples, Freddie Gibbs) and IDLES guitarist Mark Bowen. The first single from the album is "The Beachland Ballroom," a soulful number featuring a powerhouse vocal from Joe Talbot. You can pick up Crawler on vinyl in the BV shop.

--

WET LEG - "WET DREAM"

Wet Leg's follow up to “Chaise Longue“ is another cheeky, instantly catchy winner.

--

DEATH VALLEY GIRLS - "IT'S ALL REALLY KIND OF AMAZING"

Death Valley Girls released the terrific Under the Spell of Joy in April, and they're already back with a new single, "It's All Really Kind of Amazing." Few groups currently do this sort of girl group-inspired garage-psych wall-of-sound as well as DVG, and this is another gem.

--

BARTEES STRANGE, OHMME, ERIC SLICK - "PROVINCE" (TV ON THE RADIO COVER) / ANJIMILE - "EVER NEW" (BEVERLY GLENN-COPELAND COVER)

Bartees Strange has teamed with Ohmme and Dr Dog's Eric Slick for a cover of TV on the Radio's "Province" from 2006's Return to Cookie Mountain. The cover is paired with Anjimile’s version of Beverly Glenn-Copeland’s "Ever New" and both are out via Sylvan Esso's new label Psychic Hotline. Both tracks will be out on a 7" in 2022.

--

SUN ATOMS - "HALF ROBOT HALF BUTTERFLY"

The new single off Sun Atoms upcoming album Let There Be Light is "Half Robot Half Butterfly," a tripped out six-minute opus packed with droning electronics, shimmering guitars, dayglo melodies and Jsun's deep, whispered delivery. The extra psychedelic video, directed and illustrated by Dan Fernie-Harper, takes you further. The album was produced by The Dandy Warhols' Peter Holmström and mixed by Smiths/Blur producer Stephen Street, and features Alex Maas of The Black Angels.

--

SAN FERMIN & WYE OAK - "MY FIRST LIFE"

San Fermin have announced In This House, a compilation of unique collaborations with Wye Oak, Thao Nguyen, Nico Muhly and Attacca Quartet, Sorcha Richardson, The Districts and Wild Pink. "My First Life" is the collaboration with Wye Oak.

--

TANYA TAGAQ - "TONGUES"

Acclaimed Canadian Inuk throat singer and Polaris Prize winner Tanya Tagaq has announced a new album, Tongues, and you can read more about the title track here.

--

MOM JEANS - "WHAT'S UP?"

Mom Jeans have announced a new album, Sweet Tooth (get it on exclusive blue vinyl), and you can read more about lead single "What's Up?" here.

--

CONVERGE (with CHELSEA WOLFE, STEPHEN BRODSKY) - "BLOOD MOON"

Converge have announced their collaborative album Bloodmoon I with Chelsea Wolfe, Stephen Brodsky (Cave In), and Chelsea's frequent collaborator Ben Chisholm, and you can read more about the majestic lead single here.

--

