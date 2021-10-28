23 New Songs Out Today

So many artists, so little time. Each week we review a handful of new albums (of all genres), round up even more new music that we'd call "indie," and talk about what metal is coming out. We post music news, track premieres, and more all day. We update a playlist weekly of some of our current favorite tracks. Here's a daily roundup with a bunch of interesting, newly released songs in one place.

A$AP FERG - "GREEN JUICE" (prod. THE NEPTUNES, ft. PHARRELL)

A$AP Ferg has just signed to Roc Nation management (and is apparently now going just as "Ferg"), and his first song since the new deal is "Green Juice," which was produced by The Neptunes (Pharrell Williams and Chad Hugo) and also features Pharrell sing-rapping on the track. The Neptunes provide a glossy, ominous beat, and Ferg sounds great over it.

--

JAPANESE BREAKFAST - "SAY IT AIN'T SO" (WEEZER COVER)

"I played a very sloppy basement cover of ‘Say It Ain’t So’ once with my band in college, so it was fun to revisit it from the opposite angle, stripped down with a string quartet," Japanese Breakfast says. "Craig Hendrix did the arrangement and Quartet 121 performed the hell out of it." It's from her Spotify new EP, Live At Electric Lady, which is out today.

--

SHE & HIM - "IT'S BEGINNING TO LOOK A LOT LIKE CHRISTMAS"

It's most certainly not beginning to look a lot like Christmas, but we just have to accept that Christmas music comes out before Halloween now, so here's She & Him's lovely rendition of the classic "It's Beginning To Look A Lot Like Christmas" from the A Very She & Him Christmas 10th anniversary edition.

--

HOT LEATHER - "FRIENDS"

Hot Leather have released a new song "Friends," which pulls equally from hyperpop, punk, and bedroom pop. It might sound weird on paper, but it works.

--

SUNTITLE - "ROYAL BLUE"

NJ post-hardcore/alt-rock band Suntitle have shared another song off their upcoming album In A Dream, and it's a grungy, soaring song that fans of Balance & Composure and Superheaven may dig.

--

SPANISH LOVE SONGS - "I MISS YOU" (BLINK-182 COVER)

Spanish Love Songs have released a "doom and gloom" cover of blink-182's much-memed classic "I Miss You," and they turn it into something much heavier than the original.

--

CRAIG'S BROTHER - "FAKEBOOK"

Santa Cruz skate punks Craig's Brother ended an eight-year gap with no music with 2019's Devils In The Details EP, and now they've put out another new single. It makes it feel like no time has passed since the band's '90s/early '00s era, and Ted Bond's snot-nosed vocals are as unmistakable as ever.

--

VAULTED - "SHALLOW VACANCY"

Boston hardcore/death metal blenders Vaulted will release their new LP Left In Despair on November 19, and they've just shared a rippin' new song that's packed to the brim with badass riffery. Hear it at Metal Injection and stream the two previous singles below.

--

FINE PLACE (FRANKIE ROSE) - "IT'S YOUR HOUSE"

Fine Place, the duo of Frankie Rose (Vivian Girls, Crystal Stilts, Dum Dum Girls) and Matthew Hord (Running, Pop. 1280, Brandy), will release their debut album on November 11 via Night School and here's the second sneak peak from it. "It's Your House" has Rose's ethereal harmonies floating atop a gently arpeggiating synth line, with more voices added as the song loops. Lovely.

<a href="https://fineplace.bandcamp.com/album/this-new-heaven">This New Heaven by Fine Place</a>

--

WILLIAM DOYLE (FKA EAST INDIA YOUTH) - "NOTHING AT ALL"

William Doyle, who used to record as East India Youth, will release new album Great Spans Of Muddy Time on March 19. New single "Nothing At All" is a gorgeous synthpop ballad that could've appeared on the Pretty in Pink Soundtrack.

--

MONSOON - "DONT MOVE"

Athens, GA's Monsoon are back after a six-year hiatus with new album Ghost Party that will be out in early 2022. To hold you over here's the warm, inviting first single, "Don't Move."

--

SPOON - "THE HARDEST CUT"

Here's the first taste from Spoon's new album, Lucifer on the Sofa, a strutting, ZZ Top-inspired rocker with a slasher-film video.

--

MIDNIGHT OIL - "RISING SEAS"

This anthemic, very Midnight Oil-sounding single about the climate crisis is the first taste of a new album from the Aussie greats that will be out next year.

--

KELLY LEE OWENS - "UNITY"

"Unity" was written for the 2023 FIFA Women’s World Cup. "I made it as epic and bold as I could," says Kelly.

--

AJ LAMBERT - “I GOT IT BAD (AND THAT AIN’T GOOD)”

“Sometimes love is like a horror movie,” says AJ Lambert of her new music video, which was made by cult horror director Lucky McKee who made 2002's great May.

--

YARD ACT - "LAND OF THE BLIND"

UK band Yard Act have just shared a new single and video from their upcoming debut album, The Overload. "Land of the Blind" might be their most immediate single to date, with a very catchy "Bah bah bah" hook and slightly funky beat. The video is great, too.

--

DOWN AGAIN - "THE FIRE" (ft. COUNTERPARTS' BRENDAN MUPRHY)

Bay Area post-hardcore band Down Again put out a new version of "The Fire" featuring vocals by Brendan Murphy of Counterparts and END, and you can read more about it here.

--

THETAN & LIL B - "BASED SERENADE"

Thetan are a powerviolence duo from Nashville, but they also collaborate with rappers. They put out an entire album with Kool Keith last year, and now they've got a new song with Lil B. Read more about it here.

--

JACK SWING - "DAYDREAMS"

Pittsburgh's Jack Swing pull from classic funk and soul as much as they pull from modern indie rock, and they've been rolling out singles as they gear up for their debut album. Read more about this new song here.

--

LARS FREDERIKSEN (RANCID) - "ARMY OF ZOMBIES"

Rancid guitarist/vocalist Lars Frederiksen is gearing up to release his debut solo EP, To Victory, which features new versions of songs from his other projects and two covers (pre-order on limited royal blue with black galaxy vinyl). Read more about new single "Army of Zombies" here.

--

40 WATT SUN - "THE SPACES IN BETWEEN"

40 Watt Sun, the slowcore project of Warning leader Patrick Walker, have announced their third album, Perfect Light, and you can read more about the album and this lead single here.

--

LO(U)SER - "NO HOPE" (ft. REEL BIG FISH members)

In-demand ska/punk music video director Chris Graue also releases music as Lo(u)ser, and he often collaborates with big names in the ska and punk communities on his songs. His newest single "No Hope" reunites Reel Big Fish frontman Aaron Barrett with former/classic lineup member Scott Klopfenstein, marking their first new song together in over a decade. Read more about it here.

--

HURRAY FOR THE RIFF RAFF - "RHODODENDRON"

Hurray for the Riff Raff is back with their first album since 2017, Life on Earth, and here's the first single, which you can read more about here.

--

