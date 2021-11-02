23 New Songs Out Today

So many artists, so little time. Each week we review a handful of new albums (of all genres), round up even more new music that we'd call "indie," and talk about what metal is coming out. We post music news, track premieres, and more all day. We update a playlist weekly of some of our current favorite tracks. Here's a daily roundup with a bunch of interesting, newly released songs in one place.

SQUID - "AMERICA!" (BILL CALLAHAN COVER)

Squid's first U.S. tour starts next week and in celebration they've shared this cover of Bill Calahan's "America!" Say the band: “Earlier in the year we went to Otterhead Studios in the midlands to do some recording as we emerged from lockdown 2.0. We decided to cover some of our favourite tunes and one of them was ‘America!’ by Bill Callahan. We didn’t think that this cover would see the light of day, but we wanted to release something special just in time for us heading over to tour the USA.”

--

BLACK COUNTRY, NEW ROAD - "BREAD SONG"

Black Country, New Road have shared another song from their upcoming album Ants From Up There. “We wanted to do the first chorus with no time signature," says frontman Isaac Wood of the very pretty "Bread Song." "I went to see Steve Reich do Music for 18 Musicians and there's a piece where a bar length is determined by the breadth of the clarinet player, they just play until they run out of breath. I wanted to try that with the whole band, where we don't look at each other, we don't make too many cues, we just try and play without time - but together.”

--

CLAIRE CRONIN - "FEEL THIS"

The lastest single from Bloodless, the new single from Claire Cronin, is "Feel This," a spare, somber track with gorgeous, haunting harmonies. "This is the most vulnerable song on the record," Claire says. "It’s about longing to transcend myself and get out of my body. I’m reflecting on my intimate relationships in the context of this desire to self-vacate, and acknowledging that I can’t float away and be a spirit. I have to stay here and feel different moods wash through me. I’m also thinking of myself as one of many people who want to transcend their bodies, numb out, or feel limitless — like when the lyrics mention the 'gold, guns, and Vicodin' of America. The repetition of 'feel this' in the chorus is an instruction to myself, where each 'this' is a different feeling I have to stay with."

--

LAND OF TALK - "CALMING NIGHT PARTNER"

Land of Talk have shared the gorgeous, ethereal title track from their new EP, Calming Night Partner, which will be out next week via Saddle Creek. Calming indeed.

--

PAPERCUTS - "TRY BAXTER'S BLISS"

Jaxon Quever is back with his first new Papercuts record in three years, an EP titled Baxter's Bliss that will be out November 19. The EP features three originals, plus covers of Leonard Cohen's "The Partisan" and Galaxie 500's "End Times Daily." You can listen to the especially dreamy title track now.

--

MALIK MOSES - "SHOW ME SOMETHING" (ft. BAS)

Frequent Kendrick Lamar collaborator MixedByAli has launched his own label, NoName Recordings, and his first release is this new single by Malik Moses, which features Dreamville artist Bas. It's a chilled-out, jazzy rap song and it's pretty cool stuff.

--

METHOD MAN - "THE LAST 2 MINUTES" (ft. IRON MIC)

Method Man is teasing Meth Lab 3, and it'll presumably feature new single "The Last 2 Minutes," which sounds like classic Meth.

--

DON'T WORRY - "CRUSHING WEIGHT"

UK band Don't Worry follow their recent acoustic EP Sideways Rain with a new full-band song, "Crushing Weight," which recalls Dinosaur Jr, Built to Spill, and other classic indie rock.

--

EYE FLYS - "DEAD LARVAE"

Eye Flys (members of Full of Hell, Backslider, and Triac) have announced a new EP, Exigent Circusmtance, due November 19 via Closed Casket Activities, and the first single is the sludgy "Dead Larvae."

--

THE FORMS - "ALL SOULS DAY"

The Forms continue to roll out songs from their Steve Albini-recorded first album in 10 years, and third single "All Souls Day" is an ethereal indie pop song with that distinct Forms flair.

--

THE INSIDES - "GET A GRIP"

Philly trio The Insides just released this new single on Refresh Records and it's a dose of catchy, anthemic, indie rock-friendly punk.

--

MALEVICH - "IMPEDENCE"

Malevich, R Josef, Glamorous Void, and Wanderer are releasing a 4-way split, Understanding, on November 25 via Zegema Beach Records, and the first single comes from Atlanta blackened deathgrinders Malevich.

--

MOUNTAIN MAN - "PLAY IT RIGHT" (SYLVAN ESSO)

Mountain Man's 10th anniversary reissue of their 2010 debut album, Made the Harbor, is out Friday, accompanying Lp of unreleased songs, live sessions, and covers and more. From that they've shared an a cappella cover of "Play It Right" from Sylvan Esso, aka the project of the group's Amelia Meath.

--

DREAM PHASES - "IN A BOX"

L.A. band Dream Phases channel their hometown's long tradition of jangly psych, from The Byrds to Rain Parade and beyond. Their new album New Distractions is out next week -- check out the video for blissed out single "In a Box."

--

GENERATIONALS - "I WAS A TUNNEL"

Here's another chipper tune from Generationals new EP, ILEANA,, that's out this Friday

--

SPIRITUALIZED - "ALWAYS TOGETHER WITH YOU"

It's the gorgeous, very Spiritualized first single, from new album Everything Was Beautiful.

--

FRANZ FERDINAND - "BILLY GOODBYE"

"Billy Goodbye" is one of two new songs of Franz Ferdinand's upcoming best-of compilation Hits to the Head, and channels '70s glam and glitter. Shades of Bay City Rollers dare we say?

--

TERRACE MARTIN - "LEAVE US BE"

Terrace Martin shared the first single from his guest-filled new LP Drones, which you can read more about here.

--

KRISTINE LESCHPER (FKA MOTHERS) - “RIBBON”

The Opening, Or Closing Of A Door‘ is Kristine Leschper's first album under her own name and will be out March 4 via ANTI-. Check out new single "Ribbon" and read more about the album here.

--

SERPENTWITHFEET - "FELLOWSHIP (REMIX)" FT. AMBRE & ALEX ISLEY

The latest single from DEACON'S GROVE, a new companion EP to serpentwithfeet's 2021 album DEACON, is a remix of "Fellowship," which you can read more about here.

--

MUNYA - "VOYAGE"

"'Voyage' is about willing your seemingly impossible-to-achieve dreams to come true," says MUNYA's Josie Boivin, "like building a ship and traveling to space to meet up with an old friend on Mars.” MUNYA's new album, Voyage to Mars is out this week.

--

STEVE GUNN - "DUST FILLED ROOM" (BILL FAY COVER)

"Bill Fay’s music was a revelation to me when I first discovered it," says Steve Gunn. "The commanding power of his words; the modest, universal language of his sorrow. And listening to his music still makes me feel as if an old friend had been lingering in the shadows, emerging at just the right time. It was a real honor to record one of my favorites of his, 'Dust Filled Room.'" This will be on a 7" out in January celebrating the first-ever vinyl release of Bill Fay's Still Some Light.

--

YOUNG GUV - "LO LO LONELY"

Ben Cook, who until very recently was in Fucked Up, is back with his powerpop alter ego Young Guv, and has a double album, GUV III & IV, planned for next year. He's just shared the first single, "Lo Lo Lonely," a crunchy, harmony-laden earworm in the Big Star/Teenage Fanclub tradition.

--

Looking for even more new songs? Browse the ‘New Songs archive.