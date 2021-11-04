So many artists, so little time. Each week we review a handful of new albums (of all genres), round up even more new music that we'd call "indie," and talk about what metal is coming out. We post music news, track premieres, and more all day. We update a playlist weekly of some of our current favorite tracks. Here's a daily roundup with a bunch of interesting, newly released songs in one place.

TNGHT - "TUMS"

Hudson Mohawke and Lunice are back with the first new TNGHT single in 2019, and Lunice's description sets the stage perfectly: "TUMS was made from that collective feeling of “omg maybe there actually ARE going to be parties again'. That feeling seemed to inspire the first principles of the TNGHT project: Keep it really fun. Dumb. Hard-hitting. Don’t overwork it."

--

CHASTITY BELT - "FAKE/FEAR"

Chastity Belt are back with with their first new music in two years, a grungy gem titled "Fake/Fear." "I wrote the song a few summers ago based around a dream I had," says guitarist Lydia Lund. "At one point in the dream, I was opening door after door, noticing the fear build, then dissipate upon opening, then build again when I realized there was yet another door. It felt like my dream was giving me practice in noticing my fear as something separate from the thing causing the fear, as something potentially more harmful and unbearable. About a year later I was recording vocals out at my parents’ place. My mom knocked on the door – ‘is there anything you want to talk to me about? Is there something you’re afraid of?’ At that point I’d become so detached from the lyrics of the song it took me a minute to realize she thought I was doing some kind of primal scream therapy. And I guess in a way I am." The video, meanwhile, finds the band in a fantasy world of elves.

--

ROBERT PLANT & ALISON KRAUSS - "IT DON'T BOTHER ME" (BERT JANSCH COVER)

"I've been a big follower of Bert Jansch's work since I was a teenager, and of that whole Irish, Scottish, English folk style that has a different lilt and different lyrical perspective," says Robert Plant in regards to his and Alison Krauss' cover of Jansch's "It Don't Bother Me." "I was very keen to bring some of that into the picture." Adds Alison, "One of my favorite parts of this is the songs and songwriters that I had never heard of. Working with Robert, and with T Bone, is always a great education in music history." Their new album, Raise the Roof, is out November 19 via Rounder.

--

U-ROY FEAT. JESSE ROYAL - “SMALL AXE (JAMAICA SOUNDSYSTEM REMIX)”

One of the highlights from U-Roy's great, posthumous album Solid Gold was his version of Bob Marley's "Small Axe" featuring Jesse Royal. That track has now been remixed by Jamaica Soundsystem, aka Trojan Jamaica head Zak Starkey and featuring new backing vocals from Robbie Shakespeare, Tony Chin, and Sharna “Sshh” Liguz, as well as guitar and piano by Zak Starkey and Robbie Lyn on organ. The video for this features clips from cult classic Rockers.

--

CONSTANT SMILES - "THE THINGS I MISS"

“‘The Things I Miss’ is about someone letting you into their life and trusting you to hold their safety in your hands but your foundation is brittle and rotten so you drop it and lose all of that hard work that took so long to build," says Constant Smiles' Ben Shapiro. "Then, when it falls apart, you try to pick up the pieces and learn from it.” It's another lovely track from Constant Smiles' debut album which will be out next week. The video for the song, directed by Emily Kempf (of Dehd) and Kevin Veselka, is gorgeous.

--

CHRISTIAN LEE HUTSON - "STRAWBERRY LEMONADE"

Christian Lee Hutson has shared his first new music of the year, "Strawberry Lemonade." Phoebe Bridgers and Conor Oberst produced the song, and Conor also sings on it, along with Sharon Silva. The song "is a series of vignettes about memory, letting go and holding on," Christian says. "I remember talking to a friend, around the time that I wrote it, about the relentless repackaging of 1960's culture; so some of that ended up in there. The laugh at the beginning of the song is my friend Harry who plays bass on the song."

--

HYRROKKIN & MERZBOW - "SPATIALLY RAISED FROM SEED TO VOLATILITY"

Ohio avant-rock band Hyrrokkin and Japanese noise legend Merzbow are releasing a collaborative EP, Faltered Pursuit, on Friday, and here's the truly chaotic new single.

--

OMB PEEZY & DRUM DUMMIE - "DIE YOUNG" (ft. OMERETTA)

Sacramento rapper OMB Peezy plans to release his new album In The Meantime 2 this Friday, and he's shared a new single, produced by Drum Dummie and featuring rising sing-rapper Omeretta, whose sugar-sweet melodies pair well with Peezy.

--

APOLLO BROWN & STALLEY - "NO MONSTERS"

Ohio rapper Stalley and the great underground hip hop producer Apollo Brown have shard the second single off their upcoming album Blacklight (due 11/19 via Mello Music Group). This one's got chilled-out, jazz/soul-infused production from Apollo Brown, and Stalley glides right over it.

--

LADIPOE - PROVIDENCE EP (ft. REMA, FIREBOY DML & AMAARAE)

Nigerian rapper Ladipoe just put out this new EP, and it features three of the most buzzed-about Afropop singers: Rema, Fireboy DML, and Amaarae. It's much more in straight-up hip hop territory than those artists, and it's pretty great stuff.

--

OZUNA & ANTHONY SANTOS - "SEÑOR JUEZ"

Reggaeton/Latin trap giant Ozuna goes bachata on his new song, and he's tapped bachata veteran Anthony Santos (of Aventura), who Ozuna calls "a maestro of bachata who has influenced us and served as inspiration for many artists." He adds, "This is undoubtedly one of the most important collaborations of my career, as it represents the musical roots that I grew up with."

--

SHAME - "THIS SIDE OF THE SUN"

Shame are back with a new single -- the slashing, melodic "This Side of the Sun" -- that's their first new music since releasing Drunk Tank Pink back in January. “The whole song came together on the day we recorded it at the studio," say the band. "It’s also the first live recording we’ve ever done, we didn’t want it to sound overworked. It’s a pure banger, listen with a piña colada in your left hand.”

--

PICTISH TRAIL - "ISLAND FAMILY" AND "MELODY SOMETHING"

Pictish Trail, aka Scottish musician Johnny Lynch, has announced his fifth album, Island Family, which will be out March 18 via Fire. It's his first since 2020's terrific Thumb World, He's shared two tracks from the album along with the announcement: a gorgeous, widescreen psych-folk number called "Melody Something" and the krautrock-leaning, anthemic title track. You can watch videos for both below.

--

NILS FRAHM - "ALL NUMBERS END"

Having only recently released an album with F.S. Blum, Nils Frahm will soon be back with Old Friends New Friends on December 3 via LEITER. As the title hints at, this is a collection of rarities and previously unreleased track, all of which are solo piano compositions recorded between 2009 and 2021. Nils says it's “an anatomy of all my ways of thinking musically and playing," adding, "Maybe I could say it’s an album I worked on for twelve years, and finally I have enough material?”

--

BARNES AND BARNES - "AMERICAN HISTORY"

Barnes & Barnes, the cult duo who created Dr Demento classic “Fish Heads,“ get just a little serious on their new album Pancake Dream that's out this week.

--

DREAMTIGERS - "SIX RIVERS"

Dreamtigers (members of Defeater, Caspian, The Amity Affliction, and Bamorhea) announced a new album, Ellapsis, and you can read more about lead single "Six Rivers" here.

--

GOLDEN STREETS OF PARADISE (ex-BRANDSTON) - "LOST TO THE FLOOD" (SINGLE MIX)

Cleveland emo/indie vets Brandston broke up back in 2008, but now vocalist/guitarist Myk Porter and bassist Adam Boose play together in Golden Streets of Paradise, and they've got a new EP, Lost to the Flood, due this Friday. Read more about the title track (single mix) here.

--

IVAN & ALYOSHA - "COMING ALIVE" (ft. DASHBOARD CONFESSIONAL)

Seattle folk-pop band Ivan & Alyosha have recorded a new version of "Coming Alive," and this version features newly-added guest vocals by Dashboard Confessional's Chris Carrabba. Read more about it here.

--

IN A DAYDREAM - "THE ROMANTIC EGOTIST"

Detroit band In A Daydream cite The Beach Boys, Elliott Smith, and early 2000s emo as influences on this new song, which you can read more about here.

--

VENOM PRISON - "JUDGES OF THE UNDERWORLD"

UK band Venom Prison toe the line between death metal and melodic metalcore on the first single off upcoming album Erebos, which you can read more about here.

--

AGE OF APOCALYPSE - "THE PATRIOT"

New York hardcore/alt-metal band Age of Apocalypse have announced a new Taylor Young-produced album for Closed Casket Activities, and you can read more about lead single "The Patriot" here.

--

CHARLI XCX - "NEW SHAPES" FT. CAROLINE POLACHEK & CHRISTINE AND THE QUEENS

Charli XCX announced a new album, Crash, and shared this bright, bold new single from it, which you can read more about here.

--

GREYHAVEN - "ALL CANDY"

Louisville post-hardcore band Greyhaven have announced a new Will Putney-produced album, This Bright and Beautiful World, due in April via Equal Vision (get it on limited yellow vinyl). Read more about lead single "All Candy" here.

--

