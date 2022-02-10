23 New Songs Out Today

So many artists, so little time. Each week we review a handful of new albums (of all genres), round up even more new music that we'd call "indie," and talk about what metal is coming out. We post music news, track premieres, and more all day. We update a playlist weekly of some of our current favorite tracks. Here's a daily roundup with a bunch of interesting, newly released songs in one place.

DRUG CHURCH - "PREMIUM OFFER"

Drug Church show off a lighter sound compared to their usual punk ragers on "Premium Offer," which features guest vocals from Husbandry's Carina Zachary and is the latest taste of their upcoming album Hygiene. The album comes out 3/11 via Pure Noise and you can pre-order it on limited-to-300 red/black splatter vinyl.

A WILHELM SCREAM - "APOCALYPSE PORN" & "FIGURE EIGHTS IN MY HEAD"

Melodic punk vets A Wilhelm Scream have shared two more tracks off their first album in nine years, Lose Your Delusion. "Apocalypse Porn" is exactly the kind of anthemic ripper you'd expect from this band, and "Figure Eights In My Head" shows off a slower side.

FRED AGAIN.. - "ADMIT IT (U DON'T WANT 2)" (ft. INDIA JORDAN)

Fred Again.. follows his recent collab with The xx's Romy with another new collaboration, this time one with fellow UK electronic musician India Jordan. It's over six minutes of skittering, trancelike bliss.

CHALK HANDS - "LES JOURS PASSENT ET NE ME RESSEMBLENT PAS"

UK screamo band Chalk Hands are gearing up to release their debut album Don't Think About Death on March 18 via Dog Knights, and they've just shared the impassioned new single "Les Jours Passent Et Ne Me Ressemblent Pas" which has a real mid 2000s European screamo vibe.

DISASSEMBLER (THIS WILL DESTROY YOU) - "IMPOSSIBLE COLOR"

Disassembler, aka This Will Destroy You co-founder Christopher Royal King and composer Christopher Tignor, have shared another track off their upcoming debut LP A Wave From A Shore, and it's a gorgeous ambient track that covers a lot of ground in its nearly-nine-minute running time.

SATCHY (ZULU) - "AGAINST THE WORDS"

Satchy, the solo project of Zulu bassist Satchel Brown, is releasing his new album Warm Absence on April 22 via Babe City Records. The first single is the hazy lo-fi soul of "Against the Words."

OURI & ZACH FRAMPTON - "FIGURE PROFANE"

Montreal-based multi-instrumentalist and producer Ouri announced a new ambient project, bt002: self hypnosis tape, and shared the first single, which features pianis Zach Frampton. "I wanted to offer myself a moment to study the melodic and harmonic features of my music and cut the rest out, allow repetition to happen but always keep the melody as the ultimate leader," Ouri says.

FANA HUES - "WILD HORSES"

Fana Hues has announced a new project, flora + fana, due March 25 via Bright Antenna Records, and here's lead single "Wild Horses," which is a minimal, hypnotic neo-soul song (and not a Rolling Stones cover). Fana says, "'wild horses' is a sonic version of an old western film. The music has elements that sound like a train going down the tracks, and when I first heard it, I immediately saw a woman with all of her belongings staring out of the window at a barren desert passing by. Her eyes flooded with inner conflict. 'wild horses' is her story."

LUCIUS - "WHITE LIES"

Lucius' new album Second Nature is due out in April, and the latest single is melancholy ballad "White Lies," which Jess Wolfe says "was the first song we wrote after I got divorced. It’s the laying in bed at night, cycling through the last 10 years of your life, wondering what was, what could be and why it wasn’t. It’s the moment right after you rip the band-aid off and are frantically pedaling backwards, trying to hold on to what’s left, if anything at all. ‘I just want to lie with you,’ the double meaning and double-edged sword; if only one last moment together could save you from a broken heart."

DRUNK UNCLE - "THE DEFINITION OF WEEDS"

Austin emo band Drunk Uncle are a newish band, but as Hugo Reyes pointed out in his writeup for The Alternative, they sound like a trip back to the early 2010s emo revival days, back when "emo revival" meant scrappy basement bands who sound like mid '90s Midwest emo. Their album Look Up comes out March 11 via Count Your Lucky Stars, and new single "The Definition of Weeds" does a ton of justice to that sound and era.

PETER RONO - NOTHING RHYMES WITH PURPLE

In addition to fronting the progressive post-hardcore band Kaonashi, Peter Rono also makes lo-fi abstract rap under his own name, and he just released this seven-song project.

DAINE - "NEW GROUND"

Daine has announced her debut project, Quantum Jumping, due March 18 via Warner, and new single "New Ground" is a catchy song that falls right in the middle of the emo-rap/hyperpop venn diagram.

FOALS - "2AM"

Foals are releasing new album Life is Yours this summer and here's an early taste. "2AM" is in bouncy synthpop territory, with Foals signature anthemic style in the chorus. “Musically “2am” is one of the poppiest songs we’ve ever written," says Yannis Philippakis. "It’s about repetitive cycles of destructive behaviour, which I think lots of people can relate to, and certainly it’s an expression of something that I struggle with. There’s something cathartic about expressing that feeling to this upbeat music that’s got a sense of release and the hope of resolution.”

PILLOW QUEENS - "HEARTS & MINDS"

Dublin's Pillow Queens release their sophomore album, Leave The Light On, on April 1 via Royal Mountain and here's another single from it. "'Hearts & Minds' is about experiencing the feeling of being a teenager again," says singer-guitarist, Pamela Connolly. "The insecurities about body image and ability when it comes to being a musician that’s seeing themselves recorded and pictured, as well as commented on. It deals with the idea of imposter syndrome when it comes to an industry that favours the male form and the insecurity of not being able to be effortless with your movements."

SERATONES - "GOOD DAY"

Shreveport, Louisiana’s Seratones have announced new album Love & Algorithms which will be out April 29 via New West. Says frontwoman AJ Haynes: "This is a protest album built on the form of protest I’m most interested in at this moment: getting present and sitting through difficult things with abundant joy.” First single "Good Day" is definitely joyous.

COLIN STETSON - “EVERY LAST ONE”

Colin Stetson composed the score for the new Texas Chainsaw Massacre reboot which premieres on Netflix next week. Colin talked with Variety about his approach to the score compared to Wayne Bell's in Tobe Hooper's original film. "That score was genre-exclusionary and abstract. It was trying to divorce itself from the shackles of the score and sound design to enter a new space,” he said. “I knew it would be an opportunity to go as far as I wanted in searching for the musical score.” You can check out "Every Last One" from his score, where he's made his saxophones sound like implements of destruction.

WILLIE NELSON - "I'LL LOVE YOU TILL THE DAY I DIE"

Willie Nelson will release new album A Beautiful Time on April 29 which is also his 89th birthday. The album features covers of Leonard Cohen's "Tower of Song" and The Beatles' "With a Little Help from My Friends," and the first single is this teary ballad written by Rodney Crowell and Chris Stapleton.

LUKE STEELE (EMPIRE OF THE SUN) - "COMMON MAN"

Luke Steel, who achieved worldwide fame with Empire of the Sun after his indie band The Sleepy Jackson went kaput, will release his solo debut on May 13 via EMI Australia. First single "Common Man" feels somewhere between his two groups. “'Common Man' is about the underdog," says Luke. "The working class, forever hustling but sometimes it gets to be too much. Finding a place of rest is unpredictable, it comes in waves. But triumph is born from that struggle, and you’ll see the glory within all the moments and tests."

KILLING JOKE - "LORD OF CHAOS"

"'Lord Of Chaos' is about complex systems failure, when technology overloads and A.I. misreads the enemies' intentions,“ says frontman Jaz Coleman of the title track from Killing Joke's new EP.

CONGOTRONICS INTERNATIONAL (KONONO Nº1, DEERHOOF, JUANA MOLINA, MORE) - "BEYOND THE 7TH BEND" AND "BANZA BANZA"

Eleven years in the making, Congotronics International's debut album features Konono Nº1, Kasai Allstars, Deerhoof, Juana Molina, Wildbirds & Peacedrums, and Skeletons’ Matt Mehlan. Check out two tracks.

IBEYI - "SISTER 2 SISTER"

Ibeyi have announced a new album, Spell 31, and you can read more about new single "Sister 2 Sister" here.

50 FOOT WAVE - "STARING INTO THE SUN"

Kristin Hersh's band 50 Foot Wave have announced a new record, and you can read more about lead single "Staring in the Sun" here.

RIVERBY - "BASELESS"

Philly indie-punks Riverby have announced their sophomore album, Absolution, and lead single "Baseless" is a powerful, catchy song about sexual assault and abuse (which comes with a content warning). Read more about it here.

