23 New Songs Out Today

PUSHA T - "SPICY FISH DISS" (MCDONALD'S DISS TRACK, FOR ARBY'S)

Today in news you just can't make up, Arby's has tapped Pusha T to advertise their fish sandwich in the form a diss track against McDonald's' Filet-o-Fish. (Apparently Push did have a score to settle as he's said he wrote the "I'm lovin' it" jingle and was never credited.) "A little cube of fish from a clown is basic," Pusha T raps. King shit.

--

DENZEL CURRY - "TROUBLES" (ft. T-PAIN)

Denzel Curry's highly anticipated new album Melt My Eyez See Your Future comes out this Friday, and here's another new single from it, featuring veteran crooner T-Pain. It's keeping our hopes for this LP high.

--

BLACK UHURU - "BRAND NEW DAY"

Reggae icons Black Uhuru are celebrating their 50th anniversary with new album New Day which will be out May 13 via LAW Records. The first single is a rewrite of Dylans Dharma's "Brand New Day" which has bandleader Duckie Simpson trading verses with Dylan Seid.

--

PAPERCUTS - "PALM SUNDAY"

Papercuts' Jason Quever says new song "Palm Sunday" is about "lost love and unfulfilled potential. It’s about someone you never quite forgot about, but left you feeling epically let down and full of longing." Papercuts' new album Past Life Regression is out next week via Slumberland.

--

DELTA SPIRIT - "WHAT'S DONE IS DONE"

Delta Spirit have announced new album One is One which will be out May 20 via New West. "One is One essentially says, ‘What is life all about? Here are some observations,” says frontman Matthew Logan Vasquez. The video for first single "What's Done is Done" is in honor of World Down Syndrome Day and stars Jamie Brewer (American Horror Story) and Zack Gottsagen (The Peanut Butter Falcon) and was directed by longtime collaborator Michael Parks Randa. “Before starting Delta Spirit, I worked in an adult transition program for people with disabilities and it was such a rewarding experience," says Vasquez. "As a society, we really underestimate the capabilities of the disability community, especially in the creative arts. We've been collaborating with Randa for years, and after seeing his inclusive film Best Summer Ever, we were energized by the idea of doing our part to help further inclusion in the music industry."

--

FREDATLAST (LITTLE DRAGON'S FREDRIK WALLIN) - "ONE DAY"

Little Dragon's Fredrik Wallin will release the Banner of Lost Belief EP as FredAtLast on May 13 via Small Matter Records. The first single is the warmly drony "One Day" that Fred says is "a meditation on impermanence and our way of dealing with loss. A plea to our nearest to be: nearer, dearer and more daring.”

--

CARACARA - "COLORGLUT" (ft. ANTHONY GREEN)

Philly emo band Caracara have shared the Anthony Green collab from their upcoming album New Preoccupations, and it's a soaring, widescreen rock song and Anthony's ethereal vocals mix nicely with Caracara singer Will Lindsay’s grittier voice.

--

LUMINOUS VAULT - "REGENERATION"

Luminous Vault, the NYC-based metal duo of guitarist/vocalist Mario Diaz de Leon (Oneirogen, Bloodmist) and bassist/vocalist Samuel Smith (Artificial Brain, Aeviterne), have announced a new album, Animate The Emptiness, due May 20 via Profound Lore. The first single is "Regeneration," a dose of off-kilter melodic black metal fueled by a patchwork quilt of lead guitars as colorful as the album art.

--

AVOID - "COWABUNGA"

Seattle post-hardcore party animals AVOID are on tour now with Fit For A King, Silent Planet, and Hollow Front (and hitting NYC's Gramercy Theatre on Thursday, 3/24), and they've just dropped this infectiously melodic, high-energy new single.

--

SUBSERVIENTDOMINANCE - THE HOLLOW

Bethlehem, Pennsylvania industrial/noise/power electronics artist subservientdominance has released a new record, The Hollow, which goes all in on discordant, static-y, abrasive sounds.

--

49 WINCHESTER - "RUSSELL COUNTY LINE"

Castlewood, VA alt-country band 49 Winchester's new album Fortune Favors the Bold on May 13 via New West Records, and the latest single is the warm, winsome "Russell County Line."

--

JOSHUA HEDLEY - "BROKE AGAIN"

Florida country singer Joshua Hedley follows his 2018, Third Man Records-released debut LP Mr. Jukebox with Neon Blue on April 22 via New West Records, and here's the rockin', rollickin' "Broke Again."

--

FACTOR CHANDELIER - "TIGER FIGHT (SUNLOA)" (ft. SUNSPOT JONZ)

Veteran hip hop producer Factor Chandelier's upcoming sequel to 2002's Time Invested, Time Invested II, comes out 3/28 via Fake Four, and the newest single features Sunspot Jonz of LA indie hip hop collective Living Legends.

--

JARV IS... (JARVIS COCKER) - 'THIS IS GOING TO HURT' SOUNDTRACK

Jarvis Cocker's band JARV IS... did the score for new BBC limited series This is Going to Hurt which is out today. It features eight new songs with lyrics and vocals by Jarvis, plus four compositions by harpist Serafina Steer, all performed by the band (Jarvis, Serafina, Emma Smith, Andrew McKinney, Adam Betts and Jason Buckle).

--

WORKING MEN'S CLUB - "WIDOW"

Manchester band Working Men's Club will release a new album, Fear Fear, on July 15 via Heavenly. Here's the first single.

--

CAMP COPE - "JEALOUS"

Camp Cope's new album Running with the Hurricane is out on Friday (pre-order on limited edition, ultra clear/baby pink moon phase vinyl), and ahead of its release they've shared one more new single, "Jealous," which you can read more about here.

--

DANNY ELFMAN & TRENT REZNOR - "NATIVE INTELLIGENCE"

Last year, Trent Reznor collaborated with Danny Elfman on a new version of "True," which was on Danny's 2020 album Big Mess. They've now reworked "Native Intelligence" as well, with Trent on lead vocals.

--

HARKIN - "BODY CLOCK"

Harkin, the solo project of multi instrumentalist Katie Harkin, will release new album Honeymoon Suite on June 17 via Hand Mirror. The album was made during lockdown and finds Katie -- who used to front Sky Larkin and has collaborated and played live with Sleater-Kinney, Dua Lipa, Wild Beasts and more -- self-producing for the first time, and heading in a decidedly more electronic direction than her debut album.

--

ADIA VICTORIA - "AIN'T KILLED ME YET"

Adia Victoria follows last year's great A Southern Gothic with another traditionally bluesy new single, which you can read more about here.

--

NO/MAS - "EXILE"

DC grinders No/Mas have announced a new album, Consume/Deny/Repent, produced by Taylor Young and due in April via Closed Casket Activities. Read more about lead single "Exile" here.

--

VINCENT NEIL EMERSON - "SON OF A BITCH"

Texas country singer Vincent Neil Emerson released his self-titled album last year on La Honda Records (Colter Wall), and now he returned with new single "Son Of A Bitch," which you can read more about here.

--

MOLLY TUTTLE - "BIG BACKYARD" (ft. OLD CROW MEDICINE SHOW)

Molly Tuttle and her bluegrass band Golden Highway will release a new guest-filled album, Crooked Tree, on 4/1 via Nonesuch, and the latest single is the Old Crow Medicine Show collab, which you can read about here.

--

FONTAINES D.C. - "SKINTY FIA"

Here's the dark, hypnotic title track from Fontaines D.C.'s upcoming album Skinty Fia.

--

