So many artists, so many songs, so little time. Each week we review a handful of new albums (of all genres), round up even more new music that we'd call "indie," and talk about what metal is coming out. We post music news, track premieres, and more all day. We update a playlist weekly of some of our current favorite tracks. Here's a daily roundup with a bunch of interesting, newly released songs in one place.

CALVIN HARRIS, DUA LIPA & YOUNG THUG - "POTION"

Calvin Harris and Dua Lipa's "One Kiss" remains one of the best singles of the past few years, so it's exciting that they've teamed up once again, this time with Young Thug in tow too. It's full of future-funk magic, and it serves as a taste of Calvin's upcoming LP.

--

ANGEL OLSEN - "ONE TOO MANY MORNINGS" (BOB DYLAN COVER)

Angel Olsen's new album Big Time comes out next week, but her latest single is, instead, off the soundtrack to Apple TV series Shining Girls, which she covered Bob Dylan's "One Too Many Mornings" for. It's a gorgeous renditions, and Angel is donating proceeds from it to Everytown for Gun Safety.

--

KALI UCHIS - "DESAFINADO" (STAN GETZ & JOAO GILBERTO COVER)

Following the Diana Ross & Tame Impala song comes another taste of the Jack Antonoff-produced Minions: The Rise of Gru soundtrack. This one finds Kali Uchis putting an appealingly modern twist on the bossa nova classic "Desfinado," popularized by Stan Getz and Joao Gilberto.

--

CHANCE THE RAPPER - "A BAR ABOUT A BAR"

Chance the Rapper's been in the midst of his "writing exercises," and those have now produced this new song and self-directed video.

--

KAASH PAIGE - "24 HRS" (ft. LIL TJAY)

Dallas R&B singer Kaash Paige follows recent single "Girlfriend" with new single "24 Hrs," and it's an airy, downtempo song that Kaash says "is about taking risks. You got 24 hrs to finally do something you’ve been waiting for." She's got a new project on the way too (details TBA).

--

LOGIC - "ORVILLE" (ft. LIKE, BLU, & EXILE)

Logic has shared another single from his upcoming album Vinyl Days, and this one features Like alongside both members of the beloved underground rap group Blu & Exile. As the album name suggests, this album seems to find Logic channelling a more vintage sound, and this single takes us right back to the early '90s boom bap era.

--

MONEYBAGG YO - "SEE WAT I'M SAYIN"

Memphis rapper Moneybagg Yo returns with a new Tay Keith-produced single, and it's got a hook that makes this one sound like a surefire hit.

--

DANIELLE PONDER - "THE ONLY WAY OUT"

Danielle Ponder follows recent single "So Long" with "The Only Way Out," another fine example of her knack for retro-yet-modern soul and a great showcase for her powerhouse pipes.

--

ONDARA - "THIS MUST BE THE PLACE" (TALKING HEADS COVER)

You've probably heard "This Must Be the Place" a hundred times, but never like this. Ondara (fka JS Ondara) turns it into a tender folk song, and really makes it his own.

--

RYAN SHELKETT (CROSS MY HEART, LIARS ACADEMY) - "DAMAGE"

Ryan Shelkett of veteran emo bands Cross My Heart and Liars Academy has been releasing solo singles lately, and his newest one is "Damage," which puts a heartland rock twist on his usual '90s emo sound, and kinda ends up sounding like The Replacements or early Goo Goo Dolls in the process.

--

SINCERE ENGINEER - "LIBRARY OF BROKEN BINDINGS"

"This song is about touring, and it’s also loosely based off this news headline I saw last year that said something about how after some castaways were rescued they said they enjoyed the 'nice break,'" Sincere Engineer's Deanna Belos says. It comes ahead of her solo co-headlining tour with Covey.

--

CRAIG'S BROTHER - "ARE YOU UNHAPPY?"

Skate punk vets Craig's Brother will release their self-titled fourth album on June 1, and the fourth and final single is "Are You Unhappy?," which is as ripping and catchy as their '90s/early '00s classics.

--

HOLLOW COMET - "RIGHT NOW"

Hollow Comet is the project of Strange Ranger's Isaac Eiger, and his new single is a gentle, crackling dose of atmospheric bedroom pop.

--

ALL UNDER HEAVEN - "DON'T SUFFER ALONE" / "ALLEY CAT"

All Under Heaven are back with two new songs, and if you're into the shoegazy emo of stuff like Hyperview-era Title Fight, check this out.

--

DAWES - "COMES IN WAVES"

Dawes' new album Misadventures of a Doomscroller is due out July 22, and the latest single is "Comes in Waves," which they've shared a new performance video for. "I had this riff and one of the verses for a while," frontman Taylor Goldsmith says. “Griffin, Wylie and Mike Viola came over to my backyard – this was peak Covid – to just play music together for one of the first times since lockdown. I started sharing the song and Griffin and Mike started singing their background parts you hear on the choruses on the record immediately. It inspired me to finish writing it. The lyric is about the arbitrary demands I make on myself. I want to perceive me or my life a certain way but I make no exceptions for an off day or a misstep. Whether it’s a win or a loss, it’s all transient, and only when I can live in some version of that awareness – which is itself transient – am I able to bat away any fears or anxieties or the consequences of an over indulged ego."

--

BROOKE ANNIBALE - "5 AM"

Brooke Annibale follows her folky single "What If You" with a more soaring, ethereal pop song, and she says this one is "completely about falling in love with my wife. It's when we realized, ‘I think that we might like each other a little bit, that we would stay up this late talking. It's the journey of falling in love. The first verse was basically me envisioning, what would our wedding day be like? And what do I want on that day? I was like, I wanna dance. I wanna cry. I wanna laugh. It sounds kind of corny, but those are all things that ended up being very true on our wedding day."

--

DOT ALLISON - "ONE LOVE" (SAINT ETIENNE REMIX)

Dot Allison's new remix EP is out today and among it's tracks is this one featuring Saint Etienne. “I had loved Saint Etienne since my early days as an artist,” Dot says, “and can recall clearly the first time I heard and immediately adored their version of ‘Only Love Can Break Your Heart’." Saint Etienne, meanwhile, say, “‘One Love’ is such a beautiful, fragile song. The only place we thought it could go was more ethereal, as if it was in the air, like seeds from a dandelion clock getting tangled up with passing radio waves.”

--

DURAN DURAN - "ALL OF YOU" (EROL ALKAN'S EXTENDED REWORK)

"I originally produced the track so wasn't sure if it made sense for me to also rework it," Erol Alkan says of this radically different version of Duran Duran's Future Past track, "but to be honest I had this version in my head even when we were making the album so it literally wrote itself...clocking in at just under 10 minutes, it takes it's cue from the band's own Night Versions, as well as some of my favourite remixers from the early '80s who would tailor the original production to work beautifully on the dancefloor, without sacrificing the sound of a band, which also features Graham Coxon on guitar and Barli on backing vocals. It was made in time for the band's Ibiza takeover a few weeks ago, which is where I was first played it out."

--

KEEP SHELLY IN ATHENS - "WHITE ROSE" / "SOPHIA MAGDALENA SCHOLL"

Keep Shelly in Athens' new single is a tribute to the White Rose resistance group that rose up in Nazi Germany, as well as one of its members, Sophia Magdalena Scholl.

--

DEEP THROAT CHOIR - "3AM"

UK vocal collective Deep Throat Choir will release new EP 3AM on June 10 via Bella Union. The effervescent title track was written by choir and Peggy Sue member, Katy Beth Young.

--

NEIL YOUNG WITH CRAZY HORSE - “STANDING IN THE LIGHT OF LOVE”

Neil Young continues to dig through his vast archives, unearthing live recordings and studio albums he's been sitting on for decades, and he's announced Toast. He made the album with Crazy Horse in 2001 but never released it, and it will see the light of day on July 8.

--

WILL HAVEN - "WINGS OF MARIPOSA"

Sacramento post-hardcore vets Will Haven are back with their first new song in four years, "Wings of Mariposa," and it's a fired-up, super-heavy song that really suggests this band still has more to say. It serves as a precursor for their upcoming seventh album, which is being completed as we speak. Read more about it here.

--

THE FLATLINERS - "PERFORMATIVE HOURS"

Canadian punk vets The Flatliners have announced their first album in five years, New Ruin, and you can read more about lead single "Performative Hours" here.

--

Looking for even more new songs? Browse the New Songs archive.