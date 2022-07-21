23 New Songs Out Today

So many artists, so many songs, so little time. Each week we review a handful of new albums (of all genres), round up even more new music that we'd call "indie," and talk about what metal is coming out. We post music news, track premieres, and more all day. We update a playlist weekly of some of our current favorite tracks. Here's a daily roundup with a bunch of interesting, newly released songs in one place.

WAYS AWAY - "NEVERMIND THE DOG"

Not only do Stick To Your Guns have a new album on the way, vocalist Jesse Barnett also has a new single out with his band Ways Away, which features members of Samiam, The Hope Conspiracy and more, and channels '90s emo/post-hardcore.

--

CHAT PILE - "WICKED PUPPET DANCE"

We're one week away from getting Chat Pile's anticipated debut album God's Country, and while we wait, here's a third single, "Wicket Puppet Dance." It's another gnarly melting pot of sludge, noise rock, and post-hardcore.

--

ITHACA - "THE FUTURE SAYS THANK YOU"

UK band Ithaca's anticipated new album They Fear Us finally arrives next week (7/29), and new single "The Future Says Thank You" seesaws between chaotic mathcore and soaring clean-sung melodies. "This song is about putting yourself first and moving on from a deeply toxic environment," the band says. "It's the most technically difficult song we've ever written- the constant changes and relentless pace are designed to make you feel trapped right up until the ending where hope breaks through. There is light at the end of where you find yourself."

--

MONICA - "FRIENDS" (ft. TY DOLLA $IGN)

R&B veteran Monica is gearing up to release her ninth album Trenches this fall via her own MonDeenise Music Inc imprint, and it'll include this Ty Dolla $ign-assisted guitar ballad.

--

BAD BOY CHILLER CREW - "WHEN IT RAINS IT POURS"

Having released Disrespectful earlier this year and with their first US dates looming, UK hip hop group Bad Boy Chiller Crew have shared this new single about a string of bad luck. The video is a blast, too.

--

THE POLYPHONIC SPREE - "GOT DOWN TO THE SOUL"

Tim Delaughter is back with the first new music from psychedelic rock choir The Polyphonic Spree since 2014 (not counting last year's covers album Afflatus). "Got Down to the Soul" is gentler than many of the TPS' anthemic joybombs, but is quite lovely. It's always better live, though.

--

MUSE - "KILL OR BE KILLED"

Bombastic rock trio Muse have shared another single from their forthcoming album Will of the People. “’Kill Or Be Killed’ is Muse at their heaviest," exclaims frontman Matt Bellamy. "We wanted to update our hard rock sound on this album and with ‘Kill Or Be Killed’ we found a modern metal sound featuring double bass drum action and even a death growl. Lyrically the song takes influence from my favourite Paul McCartney song ‘Live And Let Die’, a dark take on how life’s adversity can sometimes bring out the worst human instincts to survival at any costs.” As usual, the video is just as over-the-top as the music.

--

JULIANNA RIOLINO - "YOU"

Toronto artist Julianna Riolinio (who also plays in Daniel Romano’s The Outfit) has announced a new album, All Blue, due October 14 via You've Changed Records, and lead single "You" is a dose of driving, propulsive, folky indie rock.

--

CRIPPLED BLACK PHOENIX - "EVERYTHING IS BEAUTIFUL BUT US"

Crippled Black Phoenix's new album Banefyre comes out September 9 via Season of Mist, and new single "Everything Is Beautiful But Us" is a soaring, climactic blend of dream pop and post-metal.

--

BEDOUIN SOUNDCLASH - "BIRDS OF A FEATHER" (FEAT. ASHLEIGH BALL) / "BEYOND FOUR WALLS"

Canadian group Bedouin Soundclash have announced new album We Will Meet in a Hurricane that will be out October 21 via Dine Alone. “There wasn’t a lot of discussion beforehand about limiting things in terms of instrumentation, but I think the way it unfolded was really enjoyable for us – a really powerful sound from basically just guitar, bass, and drums again," says Jay Malinowski. Get a taste from this two-track single.

--

CORNELIUS - "CHANGE AND VANISH"

"Change and Vanish" is gleaming and glitchy and features vocals from mei ehara. Typical of Cornelius, the video is very stylish.

--

ROBYN HITCHCOCK - "THE SHUFFLE MAN"

“The Shuffle Man is the imp of change,” says Robyn Hitchcock, “the agent of fortune. He throws the cards up in the air and leaves you to deal with where they fall. He is the exhilaration of chaos – with fast hands and a stovepipe hat.” New album Shufflemania! is out in October.

--

KEVIN MORBY AND WAXAHATCHEE - "THE GOLDHEART MOUNTAINTOP QUEEN DIRECTORY" (GUIDED BY VOICES COVER) AND "TEARS IN THE TYPING POOL" (BROADCAST COVER)

Kevin Morby and Waxahatchee (Katie Crutchfield) have recorded a pair of covers -- Guided by Voices' "The Goldheart Mountaintop Queen Directory" and Broadcast's "Tears in the Typing Pool" -- via Bandcamp. All proceeds will benefit the Vote No Kansas PAC, whose mission is to encourage people to vote no to the anti-abortion “Value Them Both” amendment (HCR 5003).

--

SUN RA ARKESTRA - "SOMEBODY ELSE'S IDEA“

"‘Somebody Else’s Idea’ is an affirmation that the world I live in is a world that I can change,” says baritone saxophonist Knoel Scott. “The first part of change is not accepting the status, the so called status quo, in rejecting the status quo, I free myself to the possibilities which range amongst the infinite. It is our desire. There are those who listen to our music also embrace the possibilities which range beyond the limits of the impossible." Sun Ra Arkestra's new album, Living Sky, is out in October.

--

SUZI MOON - "DUMB & IN LUV"

Suzi Moon has announced a new album, Dumb & In Luv, and you can read more about the title track here.

--

INNUMERABLE FORMS - "BUILT ON WROUGHT"

Innumerable Forms (members of Sumerlands, Dream Unending, Power Trip, Iron Lung, Genocide Pact, and more) have announced a new album, Philosophical Collapse, and you can read more about lead single "Built On Wrought" here.

--

NO FUN AT ALL - "IT'S NOT A PROBLEM"

Swedish skate punk vets No Fun At All have announced their first album in four years, Seventh Wave, and you can read more about lead single "It's Not A Problem" here.

--

BILLIE EILISH - "TV" & "THE 30TH"

Billie Eilish has released a new two-song single, Guitar Songs, featuring two somber, acoustic guitar-fueled songs. You can read more about what she had to say about the songs (including the Roe v. Wade reference on "TV") here.

--

CHANNEL TRES - "JUST CAN'T GET ENOUGH"

Trailblazing producer, singer, and rapper Channel Tres has finally announced his first full-length, Real Cultural Shit, and you can read more about new single "Just Can't Get Enough" here.

--

ROCHELLE JORDAN - "LOVE YOU GOOD" (REMIX ft. LSDXOXO)

Rochelle Jordan, who's opening Channel Tres' tour, has announced a new remix album and here's the first single. Read more here.

--

