23 New Songs Out Today

ALLISON RUSSELL - "YOU'RE NOT ALONE" (ft. BRANDI CARLILE)

Allison Russell follows her great 2021 album Outside Child with new single "You're Not Alone," a new version of the closing track from the 2019 debut album by Our Native Daughters, Allison's group with Rhiannon Giddens, Amythyst Kiah, and Leyla McCalla. This version finds Allison singing with Brandi Carlile, and it's both lovely and uplifting.

HOLY FAWN - "VOID OF LIGHT"

Holy Fawn's anticipated new LP Dimensional Bleed drops 9/9 via Wax Bodega, and judging by the singles, this is gonna be a really, really good one. The newly-released "Void of Light" is no exception; it's a suspense-building slow-burner that builds to a black metal-infused climax, defying expectations at every turn. We've also still got copies of our exclusive coke bottle clear/black splatter vinyl variant in stock.

DR. ACULA - "WELCOME TO DEAD HOUSE"

Dr. Acula have shared another taste of their first album in 10 years. The "party grind" band have said this new album has a "party's over" vibe, and looks at some of the darker parts of life, and this one's a chaotic metalcore rager that deals with grief. "'It all ends and starts with death' is the hopeless thought that consumes your brain," bassist Rob Guarino told Revolver. "What is this new chapter going to bring, that is in any way better than what I just had? Any positive experience will immediately be diminished by the fact that you can't share it with them. The song is selfish, erratic, and confused. Exactly how I felt after my mom passed."

42 DUGG - "IDGAF"

42 Dugg already released a great collab album with EST Gee this year, and now he's got a new single of his own out: the hard-hitting, instantly-satisfying "IDGAF."

BABYFACE RAY - "ANOTHA ONE"

Detroit rapper Babyface Ray is staying prolific, and just dropped yet "Anotha One." It finds him bringing his unique, appealing delivery to some very ominous production.

THE BRAZEN YOUTH - "1TL2DU4" FT. GIRLPUPPY

Lyme, CT trio The Brazen Youth have shared a new single off their upcoming album, Eagle, Idaho, due out September 16. "1TL2DU4" features girlpuppy, and about its video, the band's Nic Lussier said its aim "was to document the strange intertwinement between emotion and monotony of tour life," and it draws from their experience after getting the news that another bandmember's father had died, while on a stopover in a small Idaho town. "We decided to finish the tour despite the terrible news, and we ended up naming our album after that town," Lussier continues. "The video is meant to capture the sort of life we were living, detached from everyday routine, but still susceptible to the shattering glass of reality."

SYMBA - "NEVER END UP BROKE PT. 2" (ft. PUSHA T)

Bay Area rapper Symba has been on the rise for the past few years, and the hype is earned; he holds his own next to the great Pusha T on this new track.

DAEVA - "ARENA AT DIS"

Philly's Daeva have announced a new Arthur Rizk-produced album, Through Sheer Will And Black Magic​.​.​., due October 14 via 20 Buck Spin, and lead single "Arena At Dis" is a venomous blend of black, thrash, and death metal.

ANITTA x MISSY ELLIOTT - "LOBBY"

Brazilian pop star Anitta is releasing a deluxe edition of Versions Of Me next week, and it'll include this new funk/disco-infused Missy Elliott collab.

KALI - "WET"

Rising rapper Kali returns with the subtly hook-fueled "Wet."

JULIEN CHANG - "TIME AND PLACE"

Julien Chang's sophomore album The Sale comes out November 4 via Transgressive, and new single "Time and Place" is a dreamy, lightly psychedelic folk-pop song.

BENT ARCANA (MEMS OSEES) - "PSYCHIC LIBERATION" (LIVE AT ZEBULON)

Bent Arcana -- the improvisational combo of Ryan Sawyer, Peter Kerlin, Tom Dolas, Andrew Renteria, Joce Soubiran, and John Dwyer -- are releasing a live album from their performance at L.A.'s Zebulon and here's another chunk of it. Says Dwyer: "What was meant to be a jumping point for the ‘first show’ ended up being a real burning set. A slightly more stripped down version on the 10 piece band (for sake of ease) keeps it nice and concise." The album's out September 6 via Castle Face.

BLONDSHELL - "SEPSIS"

LA-born artist Sabrina Teitelbaum has been sharing tracks as Blondshell that she worked on with Yves Rothman, and the latest one is "Sepsis." "In the thick of COVID, I became obsessed with Hole’s song ‘Doll Parts’ and it inspired me to write something cathartic and pissed," she says. "I wrote ‘Sepsis’ as a way of getting anger out – anger towards people who have treated me as if I didn’t deserve very much care and anger towards myself for accepting that treatment. I wanted to create some accountability with this song and also sing about the counterproductive nature of trying to outrun loneliness. Most importantly I wanted to give myself permission to be as dramatic as possible and say aloud that I'm afraid bad feelings might actually kill me."

FRED ABONG (EX-THROWING MUSES) - "PASSENGER SIDE"

Former Throwing Muses bassist Fred Abong has a new solo album, Yellowthroat, out on Seattle's Disc Disc Records. He made it with Rob Ahlers, drummer in 50FOOTWAVE and the Kristin Hersh Trio. "Like the rest of 'Yellowthroat', 'Passenger Side' treats of the romantic journey, in particular the sense of being ‘taken for a ride’ by the relationship, but not necessarily in the pejorative sense. It’s focus is the early stages, where the trip is dark and foreboding (maybe ‘mysterious’ is a better term). The lovers as ‘a pair of possums going through the crosswalk in the night’, suggests their desire to discover one another privately, away from the gaze of humanity, and the song culminates in a recognition of both brokenness and true intimacy as well as a fragile hope that for the full blossoming of love. Plus, there’s an awesome keyboard part by Rob!"

VANISHING TWIN - "TUB ERUPT (CAVERN OF ANTI-MATTER REMIX)"

London-based group Vanishing Twin are very much in the same sonic universe as Stereolab, so it makes sense that they've gotten Cavern of Anti-Matter (aka Stereolab's Tim Gane) to remix this track from 2021's Ooki Gekkou. “We have always loved Tim’s production and wanted to see what it would sound like when you mixed it with ours,” says Vanishing Twin's Cathy Lucas. Tim was probably aware of what you might think it might sound like, and subverts those expectations on this nine-minute remix.

DOUGIE POOLE - "HIGH SCHOOL GYM"

“When somebody that you love dies, they might visit you in your dreams," says Poole. "They can ask you things or tell you things. The conversations continue, and feel perfectly real. Little gifts your brain can give itself. I've asked around and I think it's a somewhat common thing when you lose someone, and so I wanted to write 'High School Gym' about a dream I have sometimes. Everybody I know who is dead gathered together in my high school gym, a place that disappeared a long time ago.” This is the first taste of Dougie Poole's second album.

SLEEPYHEAD - "PAM AND EDDIE"

NYC/Boston indie rock vets Sleepyhead will release New Alchemy, their first album in eight years, this Friday, August 19. The sweet, jangly "Pam and Eddie" is "one of two songs inspired by things we saw written out in the world," says singer/guitarist Chris O'Rourke.

SPAIN - "WORLD OF BLUE"

Slowcore greats Spain, the project helmed by Josh Haden, will release World Of Blue, which will be out September 30 via Shimmy-Disc/Joyful Noise. If the album title recalls Spain's classic 1995 debut, The Blue Moods of Spain, that is intentional, as it features tracks from their 1994 sessions at legendary/infamous L.A. studio Poop Alley -- which would lead to Spain recording their debut -- that have been re-mixed and re-imagined by producer and Shimmy-Disc founder Kramer in 2021 at his Noise Miami Studio.

HOSPITAL GOWN - "EVERYONE HAS A PLAN UNTIL THEY GET PUNCHED IN THE MOUTH" (ft. GFOTY & DONOVAN MELERO)

Rich Loren Balling of The Sound of Animals Fighting, Pyramids, ex-Rx Bandits, and more has yet another project, Hospital Gown, and this one finds him exploring his love of hyperpop and electronic indie pop. His upcoming debut album is loaded with an amazing, eclectic cast of guest vocalists, and here's your first taste. Read more here.

TRIBAL GAZE - "AND HOW THEY WEPT FOR ETERNITY"

Texas hardcore-tinged death metallers Tribal Gaze will release their debut LP The Nine Choirs on 9/16 via Maggot Stomp (which is while they're in the midst of a tour with Creeping Death and 200 Stab Wounds), and the first taste is the killer "And How They Wept for Eternity." Read more about it here.

LEE FIELDS - "SENTIMENTAL FOOL"

Announcing his debut record on Daptone, longtime soul singer Lee Fields released the title track, "Sentimental Fool." It's wonderfully bluesy, with a rich sound beyond his vocal prowess. Read more about it here.

ICEAGE - "SHAKE THE FEELING"

"Shake The Feeling" is a previously-unreleased track written and recorded in the mid-2010s by Danish rockers Iceage, and released today with the announcement of Iceage's new outtakes and rarities compilation. The track sounds like classic indie rock, with slamming drums, wailing electric guitars, and slightly disaffected vocals. Read more about it here.

SOCCER MOMMY - "SHOTGUN (MAGDALENA BAY REMIX)" & "SHOTGUN (SLOWED + REVERB)"

Soccer Mommy shared two new versions of the first single off her fantastic new album Sometimes, Forever, which you can read more about here. Order the album on exclusive milky clear vinyl in the BV store.

