23 New Songs Out Today

R.A.P. FERREIRA - "BLACK PALADIN'S THEME (FREE TAKE)"

The great and very prolific underground rapper R.A.P. Ferreira has returned with his first new song of 2022, and it finds him sounding effortlessly smooth over a kinetic beat from producer UZ.

--

CLARK - "FRAU WAV (BRIEF FLING)"

Clark has a new rarities comp due September 30 via Warp, and the latest taste is the sputtering technicolor electronics of "Frau Wav (Brief Fling)."

--

EDDIE VEDDER - "LONG SHADOW"

Sunday (8/21) would've been Joe Strummer's 70th birthday, and to celebrate longtime fan Eddie Vedder covered "Long Shadow," from Streetcore, Strummer's posthumous final album with the Mescaleros. "I just think that what Joe did with the Mescaleros and those records, and those songs, and those words, it was a very communal sound," Vedder says. "I think when you have a communal sound, the listener feels like they can be part of that community." Lance Bangs directed the accompanying video.

--

JOE STRUMMER - "FANTASTIC"

In continued celebration, Dark Horse Records has released one of Strummer's final recordings; he laid down vocals in December of 2002 at Monmouthshire, Wales' Rockfield Studios.

--

ELLIE GOULDING - "EASY LOVER" (FOUR TET REMIX)

UK pop singer Ellie Goulding's recent single "Easy Lover" gets a dizzying, futuristic rework from Four Tet, who Ellie says she's "been a fan of forever" and adds, "Particularly obsessed with this one."

--

OFFSET - "5 4 3 2 1"

Offset, (formerly?) of Migos, has shared a new solo track produced by Baby Keem, Jahaan Sweet, Mike Dean, and Ruchaun Maurice Akers Jr, and it finds him staying true to the classic Migos sound.

--

ZEDD, MAREN MORRIS & BEAUZ - "MAKE YOU SAY"

The last time Zedd and Maren Morris teamed up, it was for the massive hit "The Middle," so you may be interested to know that they've got another new track together. Like "The Middle," it finds Maren making a seamless pivot from her usual country style to EDM-pop, but it seems like they're going for something a little more understated on "Make You Say" than on its earwormy predecessor.

--

BLACKPINK - "PINK VENOM"

The massively popular K-pop girl group BLACKPINK's sophomore album Born Pink comes out September 16 via YG Entertainment, and lead single "Pink Venom" is a hip hop/pop hybrid that sounds like something Timbaland might've produced in the 2000s.

--

JOEBOY - "CONTOUR"

Nigerian singer Joeboy returns with the chill, airy Afrobeats of "Contour."

--

MELLE BROWN & ANNIE MAC - "FEEL ABOUT YOU" (DJ KOZE REMIX)

DJ Koze has remixed "Feel About You," the new single from Melle Brown and former BBC DJ Annie Mac. “I got such a kick out of anticipating what Koze’s take on ‘Feel About You’ would be,” Annie Mac said. “When he sent me the track I took it out for a walk in the evening sun and listened to it three times in a row. It was a very surreal and beautiful experience. I love the new music he’s crafted; the new piano line, that vocal sample in the break, those drums, that emotional climax at the end. He is a wizard when it comes to reinterpreting songs, and I’m forever grateful that he chose ‘Feel About You’ to remix.”

--

GREENTEA PENG - "LOOK TO HIM"

"'Look To Him' explores the idea of originality and the notion of tapping into source energy for creativity and inspiration rather than just searching for it amongst your peers and surroundings," says Greentea Peng of her new single. "At the same time, it challenges the idea that anything is truly original as nothing is truly our own rather seeped into us from a Higher Power and thus channeled from God him/herself."

--

DR JOHN & AARON NEVILLE - “END OF THE LINE” (TRAVELLING WILBURYS COVER)

Posthumous Dr John album Things Happen That Way is out September 23 via Rounder and they've just shared this cover of The Travelling Wilburys' "End of Line" which is a duet with fellow New Orleans legend Aaron Neville.

--

GLASSING - "SULK"

Austin trio Glassing have announced a new EP, Dire and Sulk, due August 26 via Brutal Panda, and new single "Sulk" is a chaotic-yet-beautiful dose of atmospheric black metal.

--

CARPOOL - "ANIME FLASHBACKS"

New York emo/pop punks Carpool have shared their first new single since 2020's Erotic Summer Nightmare, and it's a noticeable step forward and some of their catchiest stuff yet.

--

AMINDI - "CYCLOPS"

Fresh off a tour with Saba, Amindi returns with this refreshing dose of R&B.

--

J.I.D - "2007" (ft. CARL LOUIS ROUTE JR, J. COLE & IBRAHIM HAMAD)

J.I.D's "2007" features his father, Carl Louis Route Jr., alongside Dreamville co-founders J. Cole and Ibrahim “Ib” Hamad. The song was supposed to appear on The Forever Story but was cut due to clearance issues. Now it's here.

--

MIKE PARK - "I COULDN'T WAIT OUT THROUGH THE NIGHT" (ft. KARINA DENIKE)

Mike Park (Skankin' Pickle, The Bruce Lee Band, The Chinkees, Asian Man Records) and Dance Hall Crashers co-vocalist Karina Denike have been friends and stage-sharers for about 30 years, but they've never sung on a song together... until now. It's the latest taste of Mike Park's upcoming split with Catbite, that we've got on exclusive electric blue vinyl. Read more about it here.

--

SUNNY SWEENEY - "MARRIED ALONE" (ft. VINCE GILL)

Sunny Sweeney's latest single from her Paul Cauthen-co-produced Married Alone features country veteran Vince Gill, and you can read more about it here.

--

PJ HARVEY & TOM PHILIPS - "WHO BY FIRE" (LEONARD COHEN)

PJ Harvey and composer Tim Phillips are doing the score/soundtrack for the new Apple TV+ series Bad Sisters, and the first taste is this Leonard Cohen cover, which you can read more about here.

--

SPARTA - "MIND OVER MATTER" (ft. KAYLEIGH GOLDSWORTHY) & "SPIDERS" (ft. ANGELICA GARCIA)

Sparta, the Jim Ward-fronted band formed after the initial dissolution of Jim's former band At the Drive In, have announced a new album made with a handful of guests (including two members of Thursday), and the first two singles feature prominent guest vocals from Kayleigh Goldsworthy and Angelica Garcia. Read more about them here.

--

MOVEMENTS - "CHERRY THRILL"

"We've been sitting on this one for a minute," Movements say of their new single "Cherry Thrill," which they've shared ahead of their tour with Angel Du$t, One Step Closer, and Snarls.

--

RED HOT CHILI PEPPERS - "TIPPA MY TONGUE"

This is the first single off the second RHCP album of 2022, and this is about as RHCP as it gets.

--

THE COMET IS COMING - "LUICD DREAMER"

London trio The Comet Is Coming -- aka Shabaka Hutchings (also of Shabaka and the Ancestors and Sons of Kemet), Dan Leavers (Danalogue), and Max Hallett (Betamax) -- have shared the latest taste of their upcoming album Hyper-Dimensional Expansion Beam, and you can read more about it here.

--

