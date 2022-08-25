So many artists, so many songs, so little time. Each week we review a handful of new albums (of all genres), round up even more new music that we'd call "indie," and talk about what metal is coming out. We post music news, track premieres, and more all day. We update a playlist weekly of some of our current favorite tracks. Here's a daily roundup with a bunch of interesting, newly released songs in one place.

BLACK MATH HORSEMAN - "THE BOUGH"

Black Math Horseman revealed plans to reunite in 2020, until the pandemic got in the way, and now they've announced a self-titled EP -- their first release in 13 years -- due October 21 via Profound Lore. They offer up nearly eight minutes of gothy, psychedelic post-metal on lead single "The Bough," which finds Sera Timms & co. in fine form.

--

RINA SAWAYAMA - "PHANTOM"

The latest single off Rina Sawayama's new album Hold The Girl is "Phantom." "I realized as an adult that I have spent my whole life pleasing other people and not realizing it — constantly pushing my boundaries and not realizing the difference between what I wanted to do and what other people wanted from me," Rina says. "Through the lyrics in the verse, I’m trying to tell this story, and then in the choruses I’m morning the loss of my real self."

--

MORMOR - "SEASONS CHANGE"

Toronto art pop artist MorMor follows recent single "Far Apart" with the lovely, understated "Seasons Change."

--

KOOL G RAP - "FLY TILL I DIE" (ft. BIG DADDY KANE)

NYC rap legend Kool G Rap has announced a new album, Last Of A Dying Breed, due October 14, and first single "Fly Till I Die" features another NYC legend, Big Daddy Kane. They don't stray far from the gritty sound of classic New York rap, and they've still got it.

--

SCOUT GILLETT - "SLOW DANCIN'"

Brooklyn's Scout Gillett releases her debut LP, no roof no floor, on October 28 via Capture Tracks, and she's shared a new single from it, "slow dancin'." "I wrote this ironically - taking a dig at the games of love," she says. "People too often play games. My take is: let's just cut to the chase. Originally, I had written this as a downtempo country song. During recording, Nick [Kinsey] and I agreed it could evolve to something different. He had the idea to make it ironically fast and pulsing, juxtaposed against the title itself - 'slow dancin’."

--

CHRIS CANTERBURY - "SWEET MARIA"

"Sweet Maria" is the third single from country singer Chris Canterbury's upcoming album Quaalude Lullabies, and it's another fine example of Chris' ability to deliver mournful, melancholic emotion.

--

SECTOR - "WRITING ON THE WALL"

Chicago hardcore band Sector (whose members are also in MH Chaos and Hold My Own) have announced their debut LP, The Chicago Sector, due September 20 via DAZE. Along with the announcement comes the bone-crushing metallic hardcore of "Writing on the Wall."

--

SNARLS - "AFTER YOU (SAMANTHA'S SONG)"

As Snarls gear up for their tour with Movements, Angel Du$t, and One Step Closer, they've shared new single "After You (Samantha's Song)" via Take This To Heart Records. It's a sweet, catchy indie pop song with some really nice harmonies.

--

CLOUD RAT - "KALEIDOSCOPE"

Cloud Rat have shared another taste of Threshold, which finds time for both celestial post-metal and avant-grind in under two minutes.

--

WHITNEY - “MEMORY” AND “COUNTY LINES"

Whitney have been releasing songs from their upcoming album SPARK in pairs, and here are the latest two. "The lyrics of ‘MEMORY’ illustrate someone processing and eventually accepting their fear of death,” say the band. “Halfway through writing the song our bandmate Will Miller sent along the chords for what would become the outro of the song without ever hearing ‘MEMORY.’ It was one of those harmonious moments where two separate ideas somehow fit together immediately. The final third speaking to the afterlife in a way we wouldn’t have been able to match with words.” Listen to that and "COUNTY LINES":

--

TOM TOM CLUB - "SPACE SHOES OF LOVE" FT MEGADON

Tom Tom Club's "Genius of Love" has been sampled a few times on hits -- Mariah Carey's "Fantasy" and recently Latto's "Big Energy" -- and now Chris Franz and Tina Weymouth have sampled them, inviting Megadon to add his lyrics and vocals for this new song.

--

AIR WAVES - "THE ROOF" (FEAT. LUKE TEMPLE AND RINA MUSHONGA)

Nicole Schneit will release new Air Waves record The Dance on September 9 The Dance and you can get an early taste via this pretty, melancholic new song featuring both Rina Mushonga on backing vocals and Luke Temple on guitar.

--

BADGE EPOQUE ENSEMBLE - "ALL SAME 2 EACH, EACH SAME 2 ALL"

Badge Epoque Ensemble's new album Clouds of Joy was in part inspired by Max Turnbull learning he would be the father of twins and explored the concept of human joy. "All Same 2 Each, Each Same 2 All" closes the album on a jazzy, ethereal high.

--

LOWERTOWN - "BUCKTOOTH"

Atlanta duo Lowertown are releasing their debut album, I Love To Lie, on October 21 via Dirty Hit, and they've shared a new single from it, "Bucktooth." "When we were in London recording the album, I was pretty homesick for America so I was listening to a lot of old country and folk music," the band's Olivia Osby says. “I was really into Johnny Cash’s At Folsom Prison album and wanted to write a cheeky, narrative song similar to ‘Cocaine Blues.’ A bucktooth cowboy with his crew of troublemaker bandits kept popping into my head. The song started as a silly story but ended up being thematically tied with some of the far-right extremism that was happening in America during the time Avsha and I were recording the project."

--

MARCUS MUMFORD - "BETTER OFF HIGH"

Marcus Mumford's new self-titled solo album is out in September, and the latest single is "Better Off High," which he wrote with Blake Mills.

--

MAD ANTHONY

Ben Schwab, who you might know a live member of groups Drugdealer and Golden Daze, put out a record as Sylvie taht was inspired by finding recordings made by his father, Jon Schwab, who was in '70s group Mad Anthony. Now Mad Anothony are getting some rare recordings released as The Lost Tapes that will be out in 2023. You don't need to wait that long to hear "Rina" though. "'Rina' is my favorite song off the Mad Anthony album," says Ben. "Really excited the world finally gets to hear this."

--

TERRE & MAGGIE ROCHE - "KIN YA SEE THAT SUN"

Terre Roche of The Roches announced Kin Ya See That Sun, a collection of previously unreleased songs and live recordings she wrote and performed with her late sister, Maggie. It's due out October 21, and she's shared the title track, the first song the sisters wrote together as children. "I was 12 years old, and Maggie was 13," Terre says. "We were just learning to play guitar. We’d learned off a PBS special called ‘Folk Guitar with Laura Weber’ – I’ve always regretted that I never wrote Laura Weber a fan letter, and sadly she has passed away, but she taught us a bunch of guitar chords, strums and very cool folk songs we had never heard before. Maggie gave me this set of lyrics and I wrote the music for it. Though we had never traveled beyond our New Jersey home we had a longing to go out West."

--

DAVID BOWIE - "MODERN LOVE" (MOONAGE DAYDREAM MIX)

New David Bowie documentary Moonage Daydream is in theaters and IMAX on September 16 and was made from hundreds of hours of rare and never-before seen footage. To go along with the film, there's a Moonage Daydream soundtrack being released, featuring two discs worth of previously unheard material and unique mixes created for the film like this new version of "Modern Love."

--

THE SMITHEREENS - "DON'T LOOK DOWN"

NJ powerpop greats The Smithereens are dusting off a "lost" album they made in 1993. They're actually calling it The Lost Album and it will be out September 23 via Sunset Blvd Records.

--

MARGO PRICE - "BEEN TO THE MOUNTAIN"

Today Margo Price released a rootsy one-off single with a driving organ, harpsichord, and electric guitar instrumental. "Been To The Mountain" is accompanied by a super trippy music video directed by Courtney Hoffman. Read more about it here.

--

FUTURE TEENS - "TEAM SPORTS" (ft. THE WONDER YEARS' DAN CAMPBELL)

Future Teens have shared "Team Sports" off their upcoming album Self Help (due 9/23 via Triple Crown), and this one features The Wonder Years vocalist Dan Campbell. Read about it here.

--

CITY OF CATERPILLAR - "MYSTIC SISTERS"

Richmond screamo legends City of Caterpillar have shared "Mystic Sisters," the title track and second single from their first album in 20 years, and you can read about it here. You can also pre-order the album on pink vinyl.

--

RUNDOWN KREEPS - "NOLA"

LA ska/punk trio Rundown Kreeps have a new album due 9/16 via My Grito Industries, and it includes recent singles "Held Down" and "Spring Forward," along with "NOLA," which you can read about here.

--

