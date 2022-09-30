23 New Songs Out Today

So many artists, so many songs, so little time. Each week we review a handful of new albums (of all genres), round up even more new music that we'd call "indie," and talk about what metal is coming out. We post music news, track premieres, and more all day. We update a playlist weekly of some of our current favorite tracks. Here's a daily roundup with a bunch of interesting, newly released songs in one place.

MAVI - "DOVES"

Experimental rapper MAVI has shared the second taste of his anticipated new album Laughing So Hard It Hurts, and this one finds him taking on a subdued, melodic delivery over a warm, jazzy backdrop.

--

SMINO - "90 PROOF" (ft. J. COLE)

Smino has announced a new album, Luv 4 Rent, which is "coming soon," and it'll include this new single, which features J. Cole and was produced by Groove and Monte Booke. It finds Smino channelling classic funk and soul; if not for Cole's verse, it would hardly count as a rap song at all.

--

HONEY DIJON - "SHOW ME SOME LOVE" (ft. CHANNEL TRES & SADIE WALKER)

Chicago DJ/producer Honey Dijon (who contributed to Beyoncé's Renaissance) has announced her second album and first in five years, Black Girl Magic, due November 18 via Classic Music Company. The first single is the thumping Channel Tres/Sadie Walker collaboration "Show Me Some Love," and the album also features Eve, Pabllo Vittar, Josh Caffe, Mike Dunn, and more.

--

THE BEATLES - "TOMORROW NEVER KNOWS (TAKE 1)"

The Beatles' upcoming Revolver box has lots of previously unreleased material, including this very trippy alternate version of the classic "Tomorrow Never Knows." You can get much more background on this version by reading Rob Sheffield's Rolling Stone article on it. Pre-order the box here.

--

M.I.A. - "BEEP"

M.I.A.'s new album is just a couple weeks away and here's another preview, where Mia says, "I can’t please everyone. Ima let it BEEP BEEP BEEP."

--

BLACK DRESSES - "PINK PANTHER" (SCENE QUEEN COVER)

Experimental duo Black Dresses remain broken up but they still release new music pretty regularly, most recently this cover of Scene Queen's "Pink Panther."

--

ANIMAL COLLECTIVE - "BROWN THRASHER"

Animal Collective have contributed to Randal Poster's "Birdsong Project" series that uses actual birdsongs as a starting point. Animal Collective get the Brown Thrasher which is the state bird of Georgia.

--

CAKES DA KILLA - "W4TN"

NJ hip-house rapper Cakes Da Killa has shared another infectious taste of upcoming album Svengali.

--

CHOKED UP - "TRAGIC BULLSHIT"

NYC punks Choked Up have just released their new album Mala Lengua on Don Giovanni, along with a video for opening track "Tragic Bullshit." It's a ripper that sounds like it could've come out on Lookout! Records in the '90s, and it sounds fresh today too.

--

MEET ME @ THE ALTAR - "SAY IT (TO MY FACE)"

Fast-rising pop punks Meet Me @ the Altar have confirmed that their debut album will arrive in 2023 via Fueled by Ramen, and lead single "Say It (To My Face)" sounds like it could've been a pop-rock hit tearing up the charts in 2003.

--

JOYCE WRICE - "ICED TEA" (prod. KAYTRANADA)

R&B singer Joyce Wrice has announced a Kaytranada-produced EP, Motive, due October 7. Lead single "Iced Tea" actually came out earlier this year, but today it gets a Kill Bill-inspired music video.

--

QUAVO & TAKEOFF - "NOTHING CHANGED"

Migos may or may not be broken up, but lately Quavo and Takeoff have been doing their own thing as a duo, and here's their latest single.

--

RODDY RICCH - "STOP BREATHING"

Hitmaking sing-rapper Roddy Ricch returns with the catchy melancholy of "Stop Breathing."

--

MICAH P. HINSON - "IGNORE THE DAYS"

Singer/songwriter Micah P. Hinson has announced a new album, I Lie To You, due December 2 via Ponderosa Records. Here's the warm, calming lead single.

--

CALM COLLAPSE - "SOUNDS GOD"

Calm Collapse (members of Roadside Monument, Traindodge, Museum of Light, and Medicine Bows) have a new album, Mirrored Nature, due November 25 via Spartan Records. They recorded it with Matt Bayles (Botch, Mastodon, Minus The Bear), and here's the grungy, '90s vibes of new single "Sounds God."

--

SCENE KILLERS - "GIMME GIMME"

Jesse Luscious of Blatz and The Criminals now fronts Scene Killers, whose new LP Beat Beat Beat arrives October 14. Lead single "Gimmie Gimmie" is a snotty punk ripper.

--

FIRST AID KIT - "TURNING ONTO YOU"

First Aid Kit's new album Palomino is out in November, and the latest sing is "Turning Onto You." "A sweet love song," they say. "When recording this we wanted to achieve that old school ‘country soul’ sound. It was truly a team effort with an amazing brass section by Goran Kajfês and Per Johansson, a laid-back groove by Moussa Fadera, and killer George Harrison-slide guitar by Daniel Bengtson. Hope you like this one."

--

TRUST FUND - "CAPITAL"

Trust Fund, the Sheffield-based UK group led by Ellis Jones, called it quits a while back, he's still occasionally releasing new track. "Capital" is delicate folk that is reminiscent of Nick Drake or Elliott Smith, with an air of baroque grandeur.

--

TOBIAS - "HOUSE ON FIRE"

After 13 years in NYC, singer-songwriter Tobias left the city during the pandemic for Denton Texas. The move was inspiring, as can be heard on their second album, Two Birds, which will be out November 11 via True Panther Sounds. You can check out the album's closing track now, which has strong '90s indie/alt rock vibes, recalling everything from Pavement to Eels.

--

LCD SOUNDSYSTEM - "NEW BODY RHUMBA"

Taken from the soundtrack of Noah Baumbach's upcoming feature film adaptation of Don Delillo's White Noise, this new LCD Soundsystem song -- their first in five years -- has all the earmarks of the band, including an angular post-punk backing, cowbell, wild falsetto and, crucially, a lot of Nancy Whang shouting.

--

NEIL YOUNG WITH CRAZY HORSE - "LOVE EARTH"

It's the opening track from Neil Young & Crazy Horse's new Rick Rubin produced album.

--

CAGES - "A SIGHT FOR SORE EYES"

German emotive hardcore band Cages (ex-We Had A Deal) have shared a new track off their upcoming debut EP Second Thoughts and you can read about it here.

--

FOLLY - "WALTER WHITE WHALE" & THE BEST OF THE WORST - "GATEKEEPER"

Folly, the incredibly unique 2000s-era NJ band that mixed ska with metallic post-hardcore, have released their first new song in 14 years on a split with a band who are definitely influenced by them, The Best of the Worst. Read about it here.

--

Looking for even more new songs? Browse the New Songs archive.