23 New Songs Out Today

SHOW ME THE BODY - "WW4"

Show Me The Body have never been a band you can pin down to one or even three genres of music, and the latest taste of upcoming album Trouble The Water makes that very clear. Over some folky guitar and banjo, Julian Cashwan Pratt blurs the line between rapping and post-punk talk-singing, and just when you least expect it, it explodes into a climactic rock song.

--

ARM'S LENGTH - "IN LOVING MEMORY"

Ontario emo band Arm's Length have shared a second taste of their debut LP Never Before Seen, Never Again Found, and "In Loving Memory" finds them really swinging for the fences and coming out with towering, atmospheric, 2000s-style emo.

--

HAYDEN - "EAST COAST"

Canadian indie-folk vet Hayden is back with his first new music in seven years, a lovely, spare and atmospheric ballad. "I was inspired to write this song after covering a Leonard Cohen song called ‘Avalanche’ for the promotion of the film Death Of A Ladies Man," says Hayden. "I switched the finger-picking guitar to a rolling piano part and liked the feel so much, I just kept playing until this chord progression appeared. The words came later after an autumn visit to Newfoundland."

--

DEAD MEADOW - "THE LEFT HAND PATH"

Heavy psych vets Dead Meadow have announced new album Force Form Free which will be out December 9 via Blues Funeral Recordings. The album opens with this slow-burn jam.

--

LILA IKÉ - "DINERO"

Reggae artist Lila Iké embraces auto-tune and goes in a more overtly dancehall direction on her new banger "Dinero."

--

TKAY MAIDZA - "HIGH BEAMS" (JPEGMAFIA REMIX)

Tkay Maidza and JPEGMAFIA are two of the most eccentric artists in hip hop right now, so it's very cool to hear JPEGMAFIA put his spin on Tkay Maidza's "High Beams."

--

GOLD PANDA - "THE DREAM"

Electronic great Gold Panda's anticipated new album The Work arrives on November 11, and he's shared a new gorgeously glitchy song from it.

--

ACTRESS - "DREAM"

Actress has a new EP called Dummy Corporation arriving November 11 via Ninja Tune, and here's the thumping, house-y, 9+ minute single "Dream."

--

THE NATURAL LINES (MATT POND) - "SPONTANEOUS SKYLIGHTS 2"

The Natural Lines (fka Matt Pond PA) have shared another breezy, folky, indie rock song from their upcoming EP First Five, which arrives this Friday.

--

SPINALL - "TOP MAMA" (ft. REEKADO BANKS, PHYNO & NTOSH GAZI)

Nigerian artist SPINALL is gearing up for a new album, and here's a catchy, danceable, genre-blurring new single from it.

--

SADEYES - "DROPOUT"

Epitaph-signed rapper sadeyes returns with the hazy, druggy "Dropout."

--

NISA & TORNA - "ZUMA"

Brooklyn-based musician Nisa Lumaj, who just released the Exaggerate EP a couple weeks ago, is back with this new single, an adrenalized, anthemic and danceable collaboration with fellow Brooklynite Torna.

--

LOS BITCHOS - "LOS CHRISMOS"

October 13 seems way too early for Christmas music, but UK instrumental band Los Bitchos already have their stockings out with this track that features on the deluxe edition of their debut album, Let The Festivities Begin!, that will be out November 18.

--

QUEEN - "FACE IT ALONE"

Queen have shared a previously unreleased song with vocals by the late Freddie Mercury, "Face it Alone." The song dates from the sessions for their 1989 album, The Miracle, and is a dramatic ballad that is mostly guitarist Brian May and Mercury. “We’d kind of forgotten about this track,” says Roger Taylor, “but there it was, this little gem. It’s wonderful, a real discovery. It’s a very passionate piece.”

--

BLEACHED - "FLIP IT"

Sisters Jennifer & Jessie Clavin are back with their first new Bleached single since the pandemic. "Flip It" is a super-catchy, big riff poppy rocker about turning lemons into lemonade. “I heard this quote on Euphoria," Jennifer says, "‘Every day you get out of bed is an act of courage.' I really related that to the lyrics. During the time of writing this song, I felt like I had to find my inner warrior to make it through another day in LA.”

--

FILTER - "FOR THE BEATEN"

Filter's first album in seven years arrives in 2023 and you can read more about lead single "For The Beaten" here.

--

ALL OUT WAR - "GLORIOUS DEVASTATION"

New York metallic hardcore vets All Out War have announced a new album, Celestial Rot, due in 2023 via Translation Loss, and you can read more about lead single "Glorious Devastation" here.

--

ALLEN EPLEY (SHINER) - "THOUSAND YARD STARE"

Shiner vocalist Allen Epley is releasing his first solo album, Everything, in early January via Spartan Records, and you can read more about lead single "Thousand Yard Stare" here.

--

MORBIKON (MUNICIPAL WASTE, FINNTROLL) - "DEATHTHIRST"

Morbikon is a new blackened death metal band with some familiar faces: Municipal Waste's Phil “Land Phil” Hall and Dave Witte are on guitars/bass and drums, respectively, and Mathias “Vreth” Lillmåns, vocalist of Finland folk/black metallers Finntroll, is fronting the band. Read more about their new song "Deaththirst" here.

--

HAAVARD ft. GARM (ULVER) - "MOT SOLEGLAD"

'90s Ulver members Haavard and Garm reunite on this new track from Haavard's upcoming solo album. Read more about it here.

--

ANIMAL COLLECTIVE - "TRAINS ACROSS THE SEA" (SILVER JEWS COVER) / "GENIE'S OPEN"

Animal Collective did a new live session for SiriusXMU, during which they covered the 1994 classic "Trains Across the Sea" by the late David Berman's band Silver Jews. They mixed it together their own "Genie's Open," a live staple that's never been properly released, and they drastically reinvented the song, giving it the Animal Collective twist.

--

MIKE - "NUTHIN I CAN DO IS WRNG"

MIKE will release new album Beware of the Monkey at the tail-end of 2022 (December 21, to be exact), and you can read more about the lead single here.

--

THE ARCS - "KEEP ON DREAMIN'"

Dan Auerbach's band The Arcs have announced their second album and shared lead single "Keep On Dreamin'." Read more here and pick up our exclusive splatter vinyl variant.

--

