23 New Songs Out Today

CAITLIN ROSE - "GETTING IT RIGHT" (ft. COURTNEY MARIE ANDREWS)

We're two weeks away from the release of Caitlin Rose's first album in nine years, CAZIMI, and today brings new single "Getting It Right," an infectious alt-country song that finds Caitlin harmonizing with Courtney Marie Andrews. "Several years ago, I fell in love with Courtney’s first album," Caitlin said. "I had been doing co-writes for a while, but realized I needed to start focusing in on the writers and artists I really wanted to collaborate with. I wasn’t really being set up on things that were fulfilling that desire so I snuck into her DM’s and proposed a write whenever she was in town. Luckily she was already in town and we spent an extremely hot afternoon on the patio talking astrology and music and walking away with what I always thought of as a bit of a banger." A bit of a banger indeed!

PRIMAL SCREAM & DEXYS - "ENOUGH IS ENOUGH!"

Veteran UK bands Primal Scream and Dexys (aka Dexys Midnight Runners) have teamed up for a new protest/benefit song to raise money for striking rail workers. As the song title suggests, it was inspired by the RMT and the Enough Is Enough campaign, and it also features a cameo from RMT general secretary Mick Lynch, and all proceeds go to the RMT dispute fund. The video was produced by former Jesus and Mary Chain bassist Douglas Hart.

TAYLOR SWIFT - "ANTI-HERO (GIRL TALK REMIX)"

Girl Talk mashed up Taylor Swift's Midnights single with Diana Ross' classic hit "Ain't No Mountain High Enough," with delightful results.

GIRL SCOUT - "ALL THE TIME AND EVERYWHERE"

Stockholm-based band Girl Scout released their debut single in September, and now they've followed it with a second, breezy indie pop track "All The Time and Everywhere." "This song is about anxiety following you around like a stray dog," the band’s Emma Jansson says. "I wrote this during a period of my life when I was constantly feeling nervous, and being around people I didn’t know made me feel vulnerable and uncomfortable. The feeling turns into an extension of yourself that you wish you could sever it from your body. In the end I guess you’re forced to make peace with it and just deal with life sometimes being an uncomfortable thing."

DAVID BREWIS (FIELD MUSIC) - "THE LAST DAY"

Field Music's David Brewis, who's also gone by School of Language in the past, will now release his first album under his own name, The Soft Struggles, on February 24 via Daylight Saving Records. First single "The Last Day" is a dose of twitchy art rock with some grand, George Martin-esque horn arrangements.

DEJ LOAF - "HARPO! (WHO DIS WOMAN)

The perennially underrated Detroit sing-rapper DeJ Loaf is back with a new single, "Harpo! (Who Dis Woman)," and it's an instantly-satisfying song that weaves between rap and R&B and finds DeJ in fine form.

SLEEPY HALLOW - "MARIE"

Sleepy Hallow has made a name for himself as a Brooklyn drill rapper with a knack for tuneful crooning, and "Marie" is a fine example of that.

SOFTCULT - "DRAIN"

Softcult is the Canadian grungegaze duo of twins Mercedes and Phoenix Arn-Horn, who both used to play in Courage My Love, and they've got a new EP called see you in the dark arriving in spring of 2023. New single "Drain" is an atmospheric yet anthemic track that finds a middle ground between Siamese Dream and Soccer Mommy.

FUTURE ISLANDS - "LAST CHRISTMAS" (WHAM! COVER)

Future Islands put a faithful, synthy spin on the Wham! Christmas classic.

ACTION/ADVENTURE - "AUTOPILOT"

Chicago pop punks Action/Adventure's anticipated debut album Imposter Syndrome arrives next week (11/11) via Pure Noise, and it's a picture-perfect pop punk banger inspired by the years Action/Adventure have spent grinding away to get them to this current point in their career. "We like to think this song encapsulates the monotonous pursuit of chasing a dream," they say.

MORBID VISIONZ - "BLOODSCAPE"

Little Rock, Arkansas death metallers Morbid Visionz have signed to Maggot Stomp and will release their Cycle of Cessation EP on the label this Friday (11/4). The first single is "Bloodscape," which starts out with a riff that echoes Black Sabbath's eponymous song before turning into curb-stomping death metal.

LAURA VEIRS - "NEW ARMS (DEMO VERSION)"

Laura Veirs announced an expanded edition of her 2022 album Found Light, featuring demo versions of five tracks, and shared one of them, the demo of "New Arms." "This is a song about letting my guard down and staying open to the possibilities of love after experiencing heartbreak," Laura says. "I like the laid-back vibe of this demo. It has a natural-feeling performance that I sometimes struggle to capture in professional recording studios. I like the varied guitar colors at the end of the track, too. Some of the words in the bridge were adapted from a poem by my friend (and OR poet laureate) Anis Mojgani."

CHEEKFACE - DON'T ASK

After releasing a new album, Too Much To Ask, in August, Cheekface have shared a new EP, Don't Ask, featuring a trio of wry b-sides.

HELLO MARY - "SPIRAL"

Brooklyn indie rock trio Hello Mary have announced their self-titled debut album, due March 3 via Frenchkiss, and new single "Spiral" is classic slacker indie rock in the vein of anything from Liz Phair to Speedy Ortiz.

CIVIC - "END OF THE LINE"

Melbourne punks Civic are following their debut album, last year's Future Forecast, with Taken By Force, due out February 10 via Cooking Vinyl/ATO Records. The first single is "End of the Line," about which vocalist Jim McCullough says, "I wrote that song about a solo trip I took around Europe in my early 20s, and the anxiety of realising I had no one to protect me but myself."

PLATO III - "HEAVEN" (JAY SOM REMIX)

Jay Som has remixed Polyvinyl-signed rapper Plato III's "Heaven," giving the song a more percussive, trip-hop feel.

BNNY - "BREAKING UP"

Chicago-based band Bnny have followed their 2021 debut Everything with a new single. Bandleader Jessica Viscius calls the melodic, hushed folk track "yet another breakup song" and "A reflection of my past and present."

NATHAN SALSBURG - "XII"

Nathan Salsburg will release Landwerk No. 3, the third installment of his Landwerk series, in which he records over music sampled from old, crackly 78s. The first taste is "XII."

LUCIUS - "MUSE"

"‘Muse’ is a snapshot of love and the endless creativity it can inspire," Lucius says of their new single, which follows their 2022 album Second Nature. "Though separated by computer screens in the heart of lockdown, we managed to delve deep with our talented friend, Jillian Jacqueline, about the nuances and preciousness of relationships: Where they start, how they deepen, vulnerability vs complacency, the differences between infatuation and rich partnership. ‘Muse’ was our musical springboard.”

NOFX - "PUNK ROCK CLICHE"

The latest single off NOFX's upcoming Double Album was originally written for blink-182. Fat Mike gives the backstory, and also sheds more light on their upcoming final tour, here.

YO LA TENGO - "FALLOUT"

Yo La Tengo have announced a new album, This Stupid World, and you can read more about lead single "Fallout" here.

YVES TUMOR - "GOD IS A CIRCLE"

Yves Tumor is back with their first new single since their 2021 EP The Asymptotical World, which you can read more about here.

DAVID KNUDSON (BOTCH, MINUS THE BEAR) - "NO WAYS NO MEANS" (ft. TIM KASHER)

Botch/Minus The Bear guitarist David Knudson teams with Cursive's Tim Kasher on "No Ways No Means," a sneering dance-punk song that takes on incel culture. Read more about it here.

