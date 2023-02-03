23 New Songs Out Today

So many artists, so many songs, so little time. Each week we review a handful of new albums (of all genres), round up even more new music that we'd call "indie," and talk about what metal is coming out. We post music news, track premieres, and more all day. We update a playlist weekly of some of our current favorite tracks. Here's a daily roundup with a bunch of interesting, newly released songs in one place.

GLORILLA - "INTERNET TROLLS"

Fast-rising rapper GloRilla is on tour now and gearing up to perform as part of a tribute to the 50th anniversary of hip hop at the Grammys this weekend, and she's just dropped off this instantly-satisfying new single, her first solo track of 2023.

--

STOREFRONT CHURCH - "WAKING UP" (EVAN DANDO COVER ft. DEAFHEAVEN'S GEORGE CLARKE)

Store front Church is releasing a covers EP called The Covers on March 3 via Ink & Oil, including his recent Low cover ft. Phoebe Bridgers and this Evan Dando cover featuring Deafheaven vocalist George Clarke.

--

PINKPANTHERESS - "BOY'S A LIAR PT. 2" FT. ICE SPICE

PinkPantheress' new remix of her Take Me Home track "Boy's a Liar" features a verse from Ice Spice, and they sound fantastic together. "Working with this amazing woman on this remix was a delight from start to finish and the easiest collaboration i’ve ever made," PinkPantheress says.

--

DYING FETUS - "UNBRIDLED FURY"

After recently teasing a new album, death metal lifers Dying Fetus have shared a brutal new single.

--

JID & LUTE - "MA BOY"

Creed III is on the way, and Dreamville is doing the soundtrack for this one. It'll feature JID and Lute's kinetic new song "Ma Boy."

--

LIL KEED - "LONG WAY TO GO"

When Atlanta rapper Lil Keed passed away last year at age 24, he had been working on a new album called Keed Talk to 'Em 2. Today, his mother Tonnie “HoodMama” Woods-Reed has shared one of those new songs, a melancholic, melodic rap song called "Long Way To Go."

--

NIA ARCHIVES - "CONVENIENCY"

Nia Archives announced a new EP, Sunrise Bang Ur Head Against Tha Wall, due out March 10 via HIJINXX/Island Records. She calls it "the most exciting project I’ve made yet" and "a window into the future and the kind of artist I wanna become," and the latest single is "Conveniency."

--

KORRUPT - "HAIL SEITAN"

Norway's Korrupt (ex-Social Suicide) are releasing a new LP, Secret Sorrows, on March 1 via Holler Records. New single "Hail Seitan" is a catchy, blackened punk n' roll anthem that takes aim at the meat industry.

--

FOREST GREEN - "GLASS"

Michigan emo band Forest Green have dropped a soaring, melodic new single, "Glass."

--

GABBY'S WORLD - "CLOSING DOOR"

The February track from Gabby's World's new album GABBY SWORD, which she's sharing one track a month from all year, is "Closing Door," which pairs intimate lyrics with gently upbeat instrumentation.

--

LONG.WAY.DOWN. - "UNTILTHERE'SNOTHINGLEFT..."

Atlanta's LONG.WAY.DOWN. have shared a dose of chaotic mathcore with "untilthere'snothingleft...," the title track of their upcoming EP, which arrives March 13 via Zegema Beach Records.

--

MY HAIR IS A RAT'S NEST - "FOREVER"

Albuquerque screamo act My Hair Is A Rat's Nest will release Fragment this Monday (2/6) on Tomb Tree Tapes, and first single "Forever" is six minutes of beautiful aggression.

--

DREAMWELL - "I HEARD MY MOTHER BEGGING" / MY FICTIONS - "PATIENCE"

Screamo/post-hardcore bands Dreamwell and My Fictions released a split 7" last year as part of the Tor Johnson 20th Anniversary 7" Subscription Series, and today for Bandcamp Friday, it's up on Bandcamp. Dreamwell's song was recorded in 2020 during the same sessions as their great 2021 album Modern Grotesque, and it's a fiery '90s-style screamo song, while My Fictions' song ropes in elements of sludge, D-beat, and more.

--

BROADWAY CALLS - "DEAD BEFORE I HIT THE GROUND"

PacNW punks Broadway Calls are gearing up to play some shows with The Flatliners and release a split with Countdown To Life on Red Scare Industries, and this catchy ripper is from that split.

--

THE NUDE PARTY - "HARD TIMES (ALL AROUND)"

“'Hard Times' started as a tune that Don demoed on piano," says The Nude Party's Patton McGee of this new track. "He showed it to me while I was driving down to Brooklyn from upstate, listening to early Bob Dylan demos. There’s an old American folk tune called '(Hard Times) Down on Penny’s Farm' by the Bentley Brothers in 1929. In 1965, Bob Dylan rewrote it as “Hard Times in New York Town,” changing most of the lyrics. I was listening to Don’s piano and thinking about that. Thinking about the folks in the country, and our friends in the city. Thinking about hurricanes and the Supreme Court. How much we are at the mercy of big movements we can’t control. How life gets hard on every one of us, with no exceptions. And feeling something heavy, but ultimately brotherly about all that.” The Nude Party's new album Rides On.

--

THE HIGH WATER MARKS - "TROUBLE FROM THE EAST"

“This song is basically about chilling the fuck out,” says Hilarie Sidney about The High Water Marks' new single. “People are angry and scared. We just want to see everyone calm down and enjoy what we have. Our little blip of time in this world should be marked with what we did to spread joy, what we did to help, and what we did to try to make a difference in ourselves and the people around us." Your Next Wolf is out in June via Minty Fresh.

--

LAVENDER DIAMOND - "REAL LIFE I LOVE YOU" FT. JIM JAMES

"This song is about immeasurable loss," Becky Stark, aka Lavender Diamond, says of her new Bandcamp Friday single. “I had a dream that Jim James would sing it with me and I’m so grateful that he did. Tennessee Thomas played drums so beautifully and Noah Georgeson mixed it with so much sensitivity and grace. I felt so much love and support from my friends in making this song. Steve was thinking of how to produce it and he said, ‘I wanted a big wide romantic sound and then I remembered that I play in a band with Nigel [Harrison] and that he wrote Union City Blue which has the biggest widest most romantic sound in pop music and so I asked him to produce it with us.’ Blondie is one of the greatest bands of all time and I was just amazed that Nigel Harrison was joining in to produce and play bass. I wasn’t sure how to find the strength to sing it but then I saw Weyes Blood in concert at the Ace Hotel and Natalie’s voice was so powerful I was just weeping the whole concert. There is an endless wellspring of life for us to connect with even in the times of the deepest pain."

--

EL NO - "DO YOU MONEY?"

El No, the Dayton band that features former members of The Amps and Guided by Voices, have released this new single. "The catalyst for the lyrics was from the Zelle scammers when you sell things online," says the band's Craigo Nichols. "They ask ‘Do You Zelle’? My answer, ‘Do you money?' Nate and I laughed our asses off about that and he took it and ran with it! We recorded it at our home studios in Austin, Texas, and Columbus, Ohio, a few months ago. Then I made the video over the course of the last couple of weeks."

--

THE REDS PINKS AND PURPLES - "LIFE IN THE VOID"

It's the new single off The RPPs' upcoming album The Town That Cursed Your Name.

--

BLOOD RUNS COLD - "RESIDUALS" / "KILL YOURSELF"

Blood Runs Cold is a new Long Island metallic hardcore/metalcore band fronted by Koyo vocalist Joey Chiarmonte and also featuring members of Sanction, The Fight, Separated, and Missing Link, and they've just released their debut two-song single via DAZE. Read about it here.

--

.GIF FROM GOD - "A KISS FOR EVERY HORNET"

Richmond screamo-mathcore band .gif from god have announced a new EP and you can read about its batshit lead single here.

--

KOMMAND - "CHIMERA SOLDIERS"

LA death metallers Kommand have announced their sophomore album (and first for 20 Buck Spin), Death Age, and you can read about lead single "Chimera Soldiers" here.

--

THE ALBUM LEAF - "NEAR" (ft. BAT FOR LASHES)

Veteran post-rock/ambient musician The Album Leaf (aka Jimmy LaValle) has announced his first proper (non-soundtrack/film score) album in seven years, and first single "Near" is a collaboration with Bat For Lashes. Read about it here.

--

