23 New Songs Out Today

HERIOT - "DEMURE"

Heriot have just followed their great 2022 debut EP Profound Morality with new single "Demure," and it's a great example of this band's futuristic, genre-defying take on metalcore, flirting with industrial, post-metal, goth-pop, and more.

--

SKRILLEX & BIBI BOURELLY - "DON'T GET TOO CLOSE"

Skrillex's new album Quest for Fire comes out Friday (2/17), and he's just shared another song from it. It features Bibi Bourelly, as well as Skrillex's own voice, which he hasn't used much since his days in screamo-pop band From First to Last.

--

BLACK THOUGHT & EL MICHELS AFFAIR - "THAT GIRL"

Black Thought and El Michels Affair have shared the second single off their upcoming album Glorious Game, and it's another great fusion of Black Thought's bulletproof bars and El Michels Affair's vintage soul.

--

TEMPLES - "CICADA"

“‘Cicada’ came from being inspired by the sound of cicadas,” says Temples’ Thomas Walmsley, “and the idea of emerging from the underground after a long time of being suppressed. We were attempting to turn that sound into a sort of dance rhythm, and once we started working with Sean we really built up the production by digging into his cupboard of keyboards and synths.” This is from their upcoming album Exotico.

--

JORDANA & INNER WAVE - "BABY"

Jordana and Inner Wave are about to begin a tour together, and ahead of that, and to celebrate Valentine's Day, they've shared a new joint single. where Jordana and Inner Wave's Pablo Sotelo trade off on vocals.

--

DECISIVE PINK - "HAFFMILCH HOLIDAY" (JANE WEAVER REMIX)

Jane Weaver has remixed "Haffmilch Holiday" by Decisive Pink (aka Angel Deradoorian and Kate NV). “Haffmilch Holiday is such an infectious pop song that was inspiring me to decorate the track with a solid undercoat of Japanese Casio-tone rhythms and broad strokes of motorik kosmische," says Jane. "I was instantly channelling The Plastics and Harmonia whilst imagining a cyclic cartoon version of my dream collaboration.”

--

ISLAND OF LOVE - "GROW" & "BLUES 2000"

London group Island of Love are the first band signed to Third Man London and will release their self-titled debut on May 12 through the label. Guitar fireworks are prevalent throughout both of these catchy and interconnected indie rock jams.

--

NICK WATERHOUSE - "PLAY TO WIN"

Classic soul devotee Nick Waterhouse calls "Play to Win" a "heartbreak type of tune with co-writer Doc playing the piano and producer Mark Neill both taking me to a place I have never been in my career before. This is about what it’s like in the din and chatter of city apartment parties, bars, sitting rooms, and loneliness from the seat one’s sitting in looking at the insouciant world around." Nick's new album The Fooler is out out, appropriately, on April 1.

--

PRINCESS NOKIA - "CLOSURE"

Princess Nokia bouncy, pop-punk leaning new track is accompanied by a video filmed at Elsewhere in Brooklyn, directed by Robot MoonJuice.

--

OVAL - "TOUHA"

Glitchy electronic vet Markus Popp will release new Oval album Romantiq on May 12 via Thrill Jockey. First single "Touha" comes with a mesmerizing, halucinogenic video by Robert Seidel:

--

NIGHTBUS - "WAY PAST THREE"

Manchester, UK trio Nightbus are clearly all about after-hours. "Way Past Three," their excellent new single, has an atmospheric vibe that sounds like being out when the streets are deserted and trouble is bound to happen. The band say: “We had this idea of making and creating alternative music that could either be played in the club or perhaps the journey home. Music that soundtracks the highs or even the lows - essentially music for the night time. Those early hours are and can be quite an exposing time, so we think this is the perfect introduction to Nightbus.”

--

BROOKE CANDY - "JUICY FRUIT"

"It's unique and a lot different than what I've done in the past," Brooke Candy tells People Magazine of her new single "Juicy Fruit." "The visual taps into a different era that I cherish. It's a little bit '80s, and I want to run with that."

--

USNEA - "FROM SOOT AND PYRE"

Portland, Oregon's Usnea have shared a towering dose of black/death-tinged doom with "From Soot and Pyre," the first taste of their first album in over six years, Bathed In Light. It comes out May 26 via Translation Loss, and you can hear the song at Decibel.

--

BEABADOOBEE - "GLUE SONG"

Ahead of her shows supporting Taylor Swift, beabadoobee shared a sweet new love song. "“I wrote a lot of this song while on tour across Australia and Asia in the back of cars and traveling," she says. "It’s a heartfelt song that means a lot to me.... A love song and the first one I’ve written

in my new relationship. I usually write these songs that are sad, in the past with my writing even when it doesn’t sound sad looking back, the lyrics usually have been. For the first time this is just me being really happy. I’m in a really positive place for the first time in a long time and feeling love. We recorded the song with my guitarist and producer Jacob in his house and added in trumpets and strings. This song feels really personal and I went to my home town in Ilo Ilo to film the music video. It’s where I was born and so that also added another personal touch to the

song."

--

B. COOL-AID (PINK SIIFU & AHWLEE) - "WASSUP" (ft. DEVIN MORRISON, PHER & MORUF)

Pink Siifu and Ahwlee have shared another song off their upcoming B. Cool-Aid album, Leather Blvd., and it's a genre-defying rap/funk/soul hybrid.

--

ZOMBIE JUICE (FLATBUSH ZOMBIES) - "HIKARI"

Zombie Juice of Flatbush Zombies has announced his debut solo album, Love Without Conditions, due April 21 via Juice's own Terp World label. First single "Hikari" is a soulful rap ballad with that distinct Zombie Juice twist.

--

DESIRE MAREA - "BE FREE"

South African artist Desire Marea has announced his sophomore album and first for Mute, On The Romance Of Being, and you can read about new single "Be Free" here.

--

THE ACACIA STRAIN - "FRESH BONES"

Veteran hardcore/death metal blenders The Acacia Strain have announced a new album, Step Into the Light, and shared new single "Fresh Bones." Read about it here and pick up our exclusive swirl vinyl variant.

--

FEIST - "IN LIGHTNING," "LOVE WHO WE ARE MEANT TO" AND "HIDING OUT IN THE OPEN"

Feist is back and has announced her first album in six years, Multitudes, that will be out April 14 via Interscope. You can listen to three terrific songs now.

--

DRY CLEANING - "SWAMPY" & "SOMBRE TWO"

“These two songs (‘Swampy’ and ‘Sombre Two’) were recorded in the Stumpwork sessions and they feel like good companions to us," say Dry Cleaning. "They share a dusty, desolate and spacey atmosphere. On the eve of this release we have been touring through the southwest US, where these songs feel at home in the arid, Mars-like landscape of the Arizona desert.” These tracks and three more are on Dry Cleaning's upcoming Swampy EP.

--

LANA DEL REY - "A&W"

Lana De Rey shared the second single off her new album Did You Know That There's A Tunnel Under Ocean Blvd, which you can read more about here.

--

JFDR - "SPECTATOR"

Icelandic artist JFDR has announced a new album, Museum, which will be out April 28 via Houndstooth. The album includes last year's "The Orchid" and the new single is the gorgeous, airy "Spectator" that weaves acoustic and electronic elements wonderfully.

--

PONY - "TRÈS JOLIE"

Toronto power pop duo PONY have announced their sophomore album Velveteen which will be out May 19 via Take This To Heart Records. CHeck out their crunchy new single.

--

