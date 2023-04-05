23 New Songs Out Today

So many artists, so many songs, so little time. Each week we review a handful of new albums (of all genres), round up even more new music that we'd call "indie," and talk about what metal is coming out. We post music news, track premieres, and more all day. We update a playlist weekly of some of our current favorite tracks. Here's a daily roundup with a bunch of interesting, newly released songs in one place.

LITTLE DRAGON - "SLUGS OF LOVE"

"Did you know that Leopard Slugs perform a very sensual and acrobatic dance, an exchange between two individuals carrying the same set of reproduction systems?” say Little Dragon. “Maybe we are all yearning for love and ecstasy, as we turn more sluggish and slimy trying to convey this urge." The upbeat, groovy track is their first new material of the year.

--

BAXTER DURY - "LEON"

Baxter Dury has shared a second track from his upcoming album I Thought I Was Better Than You. He says it's "a more or less factual account of what happened when Leon - my horrible classmate - and I stole sunglasses from Boots on Kensington High Street in the mid ‘80s. The reaction of the police and lack of parenting now seem to shocking since becoming a parent myself."

--

THE REDS PINKS & PURPLES - "DID YOU KNOW THAT THERE'S A TUNNEL UNDER OCEAN BLVD" (LANA DEL REY COVER)

Glenn Donaldson just released his latest (greatest?) Reds, Pinks & Purples album but he's already back with a new covers EP centered around his take on Lana Del Rey's title track to her new album. Glenn takes LDR's orchestral piano ballad and makes it his own, turning it into mopey, shoegazy pop. The EP also features covers of songs by The Monkees, Mazzy Star and Screaming Trees.

--

NANNA - "DISASTER MASTER"

How To Start A Garden, the debut solo album from Of Monsters and Men vocalist Nanna, is out next month, and the latest single is the Josh Kauffman-produced "Disaster Master." "I wrote ‘Disaster Master’ just before leaving Iceland to go record in upstate NY at Dreamland studio." Nanna says. "When I arrived and shared the song with Josh, we immediately got very excited about where this song could go."

--

JOE ARMON-JONES & MAXWELL OWIN - "ARCHETYPE" (FEAT. O THE GHOST)

Joe Armon-Jones and Maxwell Owin have shared spacey, jumpy electronic track "Archetype" off their upcoming collaborative LP of the same name. It features a grinding guest verse by fellow Brit O The Ghost. The album drops June 9 via Aquarii.

--

PETITE NOIR - "PLAY"

"Play" is a new uptempo indie track by Petite Noir, produced by Dave Sitek. It's full of creative production and clever lyrics. "Play" is the latest single off Petite Noir's forthcoming LP MotherFather.

--

AVALON EMERSON - "KARAOKE SONG"

Avalon Emerson & The Charm comes out at the end of the month, and the latest single is "Karaoke Song," a fine-tuned dance-pop track that foregrounds Avalon's double-layered vocals and staccato synths.

--

LOST UNDER HEAVEN - "DARK DAYS"

Lost Under Heaven, the duo of Ebony Hoorn and Ellery James Roberts (of WU LYF), shared the wildly dark, baroque rock single "Dark Days," the second off upcoming album Something Is Announced By Your Life! Ebony says of the new song, "'In the quiet before the storm, I fear the worst is yet to come.' We write as we live, like the rest of us, on the precipice of ever more turbulent times to come, the present day's unremitting cycle of ecological, financial, and social tumult seen as merely a prelude."

--

CHESTER WATSON - "EYES CLOSED"

"eyes closed" is the new single off 26-year-old rapper Chester Watson's just-announced LP fish don't climb trees. The song features clipped vintage samples and an arty rhythm under Chester's verses, and it comes with a music video directed by Chester himself.

--

INDIGO DE SOUZA - "YOU CAN BE MEAN"

"I wrote 'You Can Be Mean' about a brief toxic experience I had with a manipulative and abusive LA model fuckboy. However brief, it had a life-long impact on my understanding of self," Indigo De Souza shares of the newest single off her upcoming album All Of This Will End. "Leading up to that experience, I had a history of putting myself in toxic situations and pining for validation from people who treated me poorly. I was stuck in some delusion that I could help abusive people through their trauma and teach them to love me in the way I deserved. I wrote this song when I finally realized that I could choose not to allow harmful behavior into my life, and that there is a deep, deep importance in protecting the body and spirit. I stopped caring about validation from assholes, stopped thinking it was my responsibility to help them, and started caring for myself in a real way. Once I made that switch in my psyche, I began to manifest truly loving, safe, kind, and communicative people into my life. Being loved in the way I deserve begins with loving myself in the way I deserve. Boundaries are so important. The body is a sacred and fragile thing and it deserves every ounce of care."

--

AFRICAN HEAD CHARGE - "MICRODOSING"

Long-running psychedelic UK dub ensemble African Head Charge are back with their first album in 12 years, A Trip To Bolgatanga, which is out July 7 via On-U Sound. As usual, producer Adrian Sherwood is behind the controls. “It’s always a case of getting all the right ingredients sorted for Head Charge, and then having some fun with overdubs and mixing and getting it completely perfect," says Sherwood. "We always work well together, but I think on this one we have the greatest result." Get a taste with album closer "Microdosing."

--

MOREISH IDOLS - "CHUM"

"'Chum' is our latest single, a sacred offering to the hungry sharks out there," London band Moreish Idols say, sharing this grungy new song. "It’s a bittersweet story about a pair of lost souls getting mad at each other." The band's new EP is out at the end of the month via Speedy Wunderground and they note it's "born out of a shift in artistic approach. Focusing more on personal experiences and how people can change when they collide with life’s challenges. We’ve tried to shed light on the strengths of each of our roles within the band with care and vulnerability, giving each of us a place to be heard."

--

PERNICE BROTHERS - "DIMMEST STAR (EARLIEST SKETCH DEMO)"

Pernice Brothers are giving their debut album, Overcome by Happiness, the deluxe 25th anniversary treatment and here's one of the bonus tracks, an early demo of "Dimmest Star." Says Joe Pernice, "I wrote ‘Dimmest Star’ a day or two before we went into Studio 45 to make Overcome By Happiness. On just about every record I’ve made, there’s a last-minute tune added to the list. ‘Dimmest Star’ is that song. Not only is this sketch demo the earliest recording of the song, I’m pretty sure it’s the only version to predate the studio recording. There wasn’t enough time to flesh it through multiple demo takes." Joe also announced he's signed to New West Records who are going to be reissuing Pernice Brothers' entire catalogue.

--

CINDY - "EARTHLY BELONGING"

San Francisco slowcore outfit Cindy have shared another song from their upcoming third album Why Not Now? "A friend asked if I wanted to go for a walk," bandleader Karina Gill said. "It turned out she meant that we'd walk from one place to buy things to another place to buy things and another. I ended up feeling strange and this song got its start."

--

JIMMY WHISPERS - "TRUE LOVE IS FREEDOM"

Jimmy Whisper's The Search for God, which was produced by Whitney, is out June 9 via Carpark Records and he's just shared this dreamy, laid back song. "'True Love is Freedom' was an attempt to accurately describe the love I wanted in my life," Jimmy says. "The love I wanted to be capable of showing others as well. I wanted to manifest that. How a healthy relationship should make you feel free. How love doesn't control, how true love naturally has absolutely no means of controlling anything. Looking back, this one was pretty influenced by The Cure. The second I played that drum machine the whole song flew out of me and all the melodies."

--

ARTHUR MOON - "7 O'CLOCK CLAP"

“7 O'Clock Clap is about loss and transition--about breaking free from a performance of self that once felt creative and now feels constricted and inauthentic," says Arthur Moon's Lora-Faye Åshuvud. "About turning our own pasts, our lost loves, and our own decaying bodies into the materials--the canvas and paint--for who we become in the future.” The group's new album Chaos! Chaos! Chaos! Side B out June 1 via Switch Hit.

--

DANIEL BLUMBERG (EX-YUCK) - "CHEERUP"

Former Yuck leader Daniel Blumberg has announced his third album, GUT, which will be out May 26 via Mute. Get a taste via "CHEERUP" and it's video which is part of a Brady Corbet-directed film for the whole album.

--

SILVER SYNTHETIC - "THE DOOR"

New Orleans' Silver Synthetic are back with their first new music since releasing their fantastic 2021 debut album. "The Door," which is out now via Third Man, is a sunny earworm, lush with chiming guitars, rich harmonies and and their signature, tasteful noodling.

--

UNDERWORLD - "AND THE COLOUR RED"

Underworld are back, having played their first shows of 2023 in Bristol and London in late March, where they played four new songs. One of those, "And the Colour Red," has now officially been released as a single. Karl Hyde and Rick Smith have just dropped it into the world with no other information, but it's a banger, undulating, relentless and just a little sinister.

--

CHAI - "WE THE FEMALE"

"We are human and were born as female, but we have both female and male aspects in each of our souls, each with our own sense of balance," the band say. "We can't just label ourselves into clear-cut, simple categories anymore! I'm not anyone else but just 'me', and you are no one else but just 'you.' This song celebrates that with a roar! Yooooooooo!!”

--

BLONDSHELL - "SALAD"

Blondshell premiered her new single "Salad" in a performance on The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon last night, just days before the release of her debut self-titled LP. "Salad" is dark, grungy, and lyrically witty--read more about it here.

--

REDVEIL - "BLACK ENUFF" (ft. JPEGMAFIA)

Rising rapper redveil has announced a new EP, and it'll feature this new JPEGMAFIA collaboration. Read more about it here.

--

DYING WISH - "TORN FROM YOUR SILHOUETTE"

Dying Wish have released "Torn From Your Silhouette," their first new single since their great 2021 debut album Fragments Of A Bitter Memory. It's a melodic metalcore rager with an equal emphasis on soaring hooks and unfiltered aggression, and you can read more about it here.

--

