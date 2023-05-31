So many artists, so many songs, so little time. Each week we review a handful of new albums (of all genres), round up even more new music that we'd call "indie," and talk about what metal is coming out. We post music news, track premieres, and more all day. We update a playlist weekly of some of our current favorite tracks. Here's a daily roundup with a bunch of interesting, newly released songs in one place.

NOEL GALLAGHER'S HIGH FLYING BIRDS - "OPEN THE DOOR, SEE WHAT YOU FIND"

People just want Noel Gallagher to reform Oasis but honestly we understand where he's coming from, especially when he's still writing songs as good as this one. His new album Council Skies is out this week.

GODFLESH - "LAND LORD"

Industrial metal legends Godflesh have shared the second taste of their upcoming album Purge, and it sounds like classic Godflesh in a very fresh way.

FLY ANAKIN - "THINGS CHANGE" (ft. DEMAE)

Richmond rapper Fly Anakin will release the "Side B" half of his Skinemaxxx project on July 28 via Lex Records, and first single "Things Change" is out now. It's a shimmering, soulful rap song.

JOANNA STERNBERG - "PEOPLE ARE TOYS TO YOU"

"I wrote this song while I was in a rush walking to the subway with my double bass," Joanna Sternberg says of their new single, the latest off their upcoming album I've Got Me. "I was upset about something and the song sort of wrote itself. The funny thing is that Soundcloud Pro’s ‘who is listening’ feature told me the person I wrote this song about listened to it four times when I posted it on Facebook. Oops!"

TOVE LO - "I LIKE U"

Tove Lo is back with more dance-pop euphoria on new single "I Like U."

WYE OAK - "I LEARNED IT FROM YOU"

"This song is about unconsciously recreating dysfunctional patterns, and about the exhaustion and despair that comes from realizing that awareness alone isn’t necessarily enough to save you from repeating your past,” Jenn Wasner says of Wye Oak's new single, "I Learned It From You." "The metallic sound in the intro is the sound of Andy pulling down the metal door of our storage unit practice space (which we would open between takes to get some fresh air from the hallway). Conveniently enough, the hallway also functioned as a perfectly serviceable reverb. Later, our friend Joseph Decosimo recorded the fiddle parts with Andy at Doom Homestead." It's from their new singles collection Every Day Like The Last.

AFRICAN HEAD CHARGE - "PASSING CLOUDS"

Long-running UK experimental dub group African Head Charge will release A Trip To Bolgatanga on July 7 via Adrian Sherwood's On-U Sound. “It’s always a case of getting all the right ingredients sorted for Head Charge," says Sherwood, "and then having some fun with overdubs and mixing and getting it completely perfect. We always work well together, but I think on this one we have the greatest result."

BIG BLOOD -"IN MY HEAD"

The latest single from Big Blood's new album First Aid Kit, another retro rocker with vocals from the 13-year-old daughter of husband and wife duo Caleb Mulkerin and Colleen Kinsella.

BATSCH - "TOO FEW"

UK duo Batsch have just shared this funky new single that mixes beats with a melancholy melodicism. “I was struggling with some personal issues last autumn, though clearly in denial, so I was just trying to laugh it off," says the group's Mason Le Long. "The lyrics were supposed to be poking fun at my own state of mind, but it was only on reflection, listening back a few weeks later, that I actually came to terms with what I was experiencing, and how it’s reflected in the song.”

HANNAH GEORGAS - "BETTER SOMEHOW"

Canadian singer/songwriter Hannah Georgas announced a new album, I'd Be Lying If I Said I Didn't Care, due out August 25 via Lucy Rose's Real King Records, and shared the lead single, "Better Somehow." "The song is ultimately about how much better I think we’d all be if we just communicated exactly what we were feeling or what we were going through," she says. "I’m trying to be more honest with my feelings and be more comfortable communicating them. I think this track is quite vulnerable in that respect. It’s about being less self-critical and accepting the side of me that’s weird, insecure and has faults. I’ve been through many situations where someone has hurt my feelings by saying something offensive and I end up not saying anything about it and feeling resentful. I don’t want to hold on to negative thoughts and let them eat away at me. I internalise a lot, and this song is about wanting to be more open."

THE CLIENTELE - "DYING IN MAY"

You've got a finite window to release a song titled "Dying in May" and The Clientele have dropped this one just under the wire. Like "Blue Over Blue," this one finds the UK band are experimenting with loop-based recording, a process that has reinvigorated them while keeping the essence of their sound. New album I Am Not There Anymore is out July 28 via Merge.

ENDS OF SANITY - ELIGIBLE TO DIE EP

North Carolina metallic hardcore band Ends of Sanity (who have current and former members of Magnitude and Life's Question) just dropped a new five-song EP via DAZE, and it's a real bone-crusher from start to finish.

WORN / C4 - SPLIT YOUR SKULL IN HALF

Two ferocious Northeast hardcore bands, Wilkes-Barre's Worn and Boston's C4, have teamed up for a split EP with three new ragers by each band.

DESTINY BOND - "CHEW"

Denver hardcore band Destiny Bond announced their debut LP Be My Vengeance, due 6/23 via Convulse Records, the label run by Destiny Bond drummer Adam Croft, and you can read about new single "Chew" here.

QUEENS OF THE STONE AGE - "CARNAVOYEUR"

Queens of the Stone Age have released "Carnavoyeur," the second single from their upcoming album In Times New Roman..., and you can read more about it here.

SHE - "DYED IN THE WOOL"

Alaska metallic hardcore band She have a Taylor Young-assisted LP on the way and you can read about new single "Dyed In The Wool" here.

BE YOUR OWN PET - "WORSHIP THE WHIP"

Be Your Own Pet have announced their first album in 15 years, titled Mommy, which will be out August 25 via Third Man. “Mommy is the bitch in charge, the one in control,” says singer Jemima Pearl. “It’s a reclamation of myself." New single "Worship the Whip" is a fun, snarling, garage punk stormer that comes with a video that underlines the song's theme with a leather-clad Pearl.

CUT WORMS - "BALLAD OF THE TEXAS KING"

Cut Worms just announced his first album in three years, and the first single is "Ballad of the Texas King," which finds his melodic gifts still in fine form. Clarke says it's “sort of ʻthe bridgeʼ between my last record and the new one. Itʼs a murder ballad, and as is common in murder ballads, deals with promise and innocence being snuffed out.”

PIP BLOM - "IS THIS LOVE?" FT ALEX KAPRANOS

Dutch band Pip Blom have announced a new album, Bobbie, which will be out October 20 via Heavenly. Produced by Dave McCracken, whose credits include Jay-Z and Faithless, the album finds the band exploring dancier territory for a sound that would've fit right in 20 years ago. Which makes the vocal presence of Franz Ferdinand's Alex Kapranos all the more fitting on "Is This Love?"

WRECKLESS ERIC - "INSIDE THE MAJESTIC"

Wreckless Eric's new album, Leisureland, is rich with imagery of seaside towns, as well as synthesizers, drum machines and other sounds not usually heard on a Wreckless Eric album. The first released song is "Inside the Majestic," which is an instrumental.

LA FORCE - "CONDITION OF US"

Broken Social Scene member Ariel Engle announced a new album from her solo project, La Force, and shared the lead single, which you can read more about here.

PALEHOUND - "MY EVIL"

Palehound pays homage to The Sopranos in the video for their new single "My Evil," and you can read more about the track and visual here.

MARGARET GLASPY - "ACT NATURAL"

Margaret Glaspy announced a new album, Echo The Diamond, and shared the first single, which you can read more about here.

