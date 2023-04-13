24-Hour Drone at Basilica 2023 lineup: Liturgy, Wolf Eyes, Yuka C. Honda, Laraaji & more

24-Hour Drone is back for the first time since 2019, set for May 27-28 at Basilica Hudson in Hudson, NY. Presented by Basilica Hudson and Le Guess Who? in collaboration with Sarah Van Buren, the unique experience runs from noon Saturday to noon Sunday, and the full lineup is out now. Via press release:

New line-up additions are legendary experimentalist eucademix (Yuka C. Honda [of Cibo Matto]); avant noise trailblazers Wolf Eyes; US-Based Balinese percussion orchestra Gamelan Dharma Swara; pioneering saxophonist Michael Foster performing as a duo with DC-based jazz luminary Luke Stewart [Irreversible Entanglements]; a solo set from “transcendental black metal” artist Liturgy (Haela Ravenna Hunt-Hendrix) and internationally celebrated sitarist Veena Chandra together with her son, Tabla percussionist Devesh Chandra. Raven Chacon, C. Lavender, Fuji|||||||||||ta and Photay with Celia Hollander and special guests Laraaji + Arji OceAnanda will each perform a special three-hour endurance set. Other artists previously announced for 24-HOUR DRONE include Sarah Hennies + Tristan Kasten-Krause, Laura Ortman, Evans Saxl Seretan Thayer Quartet, gushes, Anneice Cousin, Sister Redhawk (Nea' Mckinney) and Kelman Duran. Lisa Bernard Kelley, a close collaborator of the late music and Deep Listening pioneer Pauline Oliveros, will facilitate the sonic meditation The Heart Chant (Pauline Oliveros, 2001) to close out the festival.

Tickets are available now. For those not attending, the event will stream live via Wave Farm Radio and be broadcast live on WGXC 90.7-FM: Radio for Open Ears.

24 hour drone 2023 loading...

24-Hour Drone: Experiments in Sound and Music -- 2023 Lineup

C. Lavender

Fuji||||||||||ta

Photay with Celia Hollander and special guests Laraaji + Arji OceAnanda

Raven Chacon

Anneice Cousin

eucademix (Yuka C. Honda)

Evans Saxl Seretan Thayer Quartet

Gamelan Dharma Swara

gushes

Kelman Duran

Laura Ortman

Liturgy (solo)

Michael Foster / Luke Stewart Duo

Pauline Oliveros’ The Heart Chant led by Lisa Barnard Kelley

Sarah Hennies + Tristan Kasten-Krause

Sister Redhawk (Nea’ Mckinney)

Veena + Devesh Chandra

Wolf Eyes