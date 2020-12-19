24 New Holiday Songs Out This Week

The holidays are upon us, and whether you’re feeling festive or not, musicians are climbing aboard the tinsel bandwagon with new songs for the season. We offer to you a week’s worth of them, nestled in one place, like gifts under a tree.We already posted dozens of new holiday songs this year so far. Here are more that came out this week.

CHASSOL - MESSAGE OF CHRISTMAS

French composer, musician and Solange collaborator Chassol has given his unique sample-oriented style to this wonderful holiday EP. He says (in perhaps not the most eloquent translation), "This music evokes the feeling of going outside at Christmas, of walking on the snow carpet where the sound of footsteps is choked."

--

DAVEED DIGGS - "PUPPY FOR HANUKKAH"

Daveed Diggs of clipping, Hamilton and more has shared this Hanukkah song via Disney and if you're wondering if they video has cute puppies, well what do you think?

--

LITTLE BOOTS - "CHRISTMAS WILL BE DIFFERENT"

Here's a holiday song for 2020. "Hope this brings a bit of festive cheer to what will no doubt be a pretty unusual Christmas for many," says Little Boots.

--

SOUND OF CERES - "THE HOLLY AND THE IVY"

Dreampop groups The Sound of Ceres have put their brand of sonic tinsel on this traditional Christmas song.

--

STRFKR - "HAPPY FUCKING HOLIDAYS"

Portland's STRFKR made this Christmas song back in 2009 but it's just now getting an official release. "I wrote and recorded that song for a Portland local band holiday song comp thing that Casey Jarman [of Willamette Week] asked me to do I think," says the band's Josh Hodges. "I've always hated most holiday music (like most people) so I wanted to make a holiday song that felt more how the holidays usually do to me."

--

HAIM - "CHRISTMAS WRAPPING 2020" (THE WAITRESSES COVER)

Haim reimagine The Waitresses' 1982 classic "Christmas Wrapping," with lyrics that are all too relevant to 2020, on this new cover.

--

ANTI-FLAG - "THE WAR ON CHRISTMAS IS OVER (IF YOU BUY IT)"

Anti-Flag, who released one of our favorite punk albums of 2020, released a Christmas song, and as you'd probably expect from this band, it's not exactly about holiday cheer, but instead it's a fired-up political punk rager.

--

ANNA BURCH - "YOUR HEART MAY BE HEAVY"

"I knew I wanted to write a Christmas song after the difficult year we’ve all had, because of how emotionally potent they can be," says Anna Burch. "When I hear Judy Garland sing “Have Yourself A Merry Little Christmas” I can’t help but well up with tears while still remaining hopeful. I came up with the chord progression on piano, but then I got covid. Thankfully I had a mild case, but not only was my motivation and creativity completely drained, I also couldn’t sing very well because of limited breath control. Luckily I recovered in time, and with the help and generosity of my friends and team I was able to finish this song in time to have it out just before Christmas. The song is called 'Your Heart May Be Heavy' which I didn’t consciously realize was an inversion of Judy’s 'may your heart be light.' Merry Christmas to everyone muddling through, I hope this song in its small way can be a gift of cheer.

--

BLACK MIDI - "JINGLE BELL ROCK" & "WHAT CHRISTMAS MEANS TO ME"

UK band Black Midi have put their skronky, mathy spin on two holiday classics. "We recorded a couple of covers of our favourite Christmas tunes at our rehearsal room and then added some bells an whistles at home," they say. "Usually we would do some fun one off covers shows at the Windmill around this time of year so hopefully this goes some way to fill the gap."

--

FLORAL PATTERNS. - "LAST CHRISTMAS"

You may not have realized you needed a screamo cover of Wham!'s "Last Christmas," but you did, and floral patterns. are just the band to pull it off.

--

DEAN & BRITTA WITH SONIC BOOM - "HAPPY XMAS (WAR IS OVER)" (JOHN & YOKO COVER)

Dean Wareham and Britta Phillips of Luna have covered John Lennon & Yoko Ono's classic with production and mix from Spacemen 3's Sonic boom who gives things a little psychedelic lift.

--

SONIC BOOM FT DEAN & BRITTA - "I WISH IT WAS LIKE XMAS EVERYDAY (A LITTLE BIT DEEPER)"

Meanwhile, Sonic Boom has rewritten his song “Things Like This (A Little Bit Deeper)” from this year's All Things Being Equal as a holiday tune with vocals from Dean and Britta.

--

DAVE THE KEYS (FORTRAN 5) - "THE LIGHTS OF THE PUB"

David Baker, who has been part of Mute Records groups Komputer, I Start Counting, and Fortran 5, has written and recorded a new holiday single with all proceeds going to benefit his local pub, The Lamb, in London.

--

PUP & CHARLY BLISS - "IT'S CHRISTMAS AND I FUCKING MISS YOU"

PUP and Charly Bliss have teamed up for a holiday song "that reflects the absolute insanity of this year and the fact that everyone in the world is stuck missing someone this holiday season." Read more about it here.

--

KEVIN DREW (BROKEN SOCIAL SCENE) - "DEPRESSED UNICORN CHRISTMAS SONG"

Broken Social Scene's Kevin Drew has delivered unto us this tender holiday song sung by a depressed unicorn who is in turn introduced by a sarcastic shark. The song gets seriously emotional, be ready. Also be ready for Bobby the Bulldog. "The goal was to make people smile and embrace the crazy year we've all had," says Kevin.

--

CHRISTIAN LEE HUTSON - "THE CHRISTMAS SONG"

Phoebe Bridgers collaborator Christian Lee Hutson has shared a folky new rendition of holiday classic "The Christmas Song."

--

BIG K.R.I.T. - "TIZ THE SEASON"

Big K.R.I.T. returns with "Tiz The Season," which is clearly a holiday song, but done in the subwoofer-rattling Southern rap style you'd expect from K.R.I.T.

--

PINS - "MERRY CHRISTMAS (I DON'T WANT TO FIGHT TONIGHT)" (RAMONES COVER)

Manchester group PINS have covered the Ramones' holiday classic "Merry Christmas (I Don't Want To Fight Tonight)," putting an anthemic spin on the track, making it their own.

--

