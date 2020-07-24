24 New Metal & Hardcore Songs Out This Week

It's a whopper of a week for heavy music, including the new Acacia Strain, Gulch, Bedsore, and Thin records that you can read about in Notable Releases, the new Ecostrike and Spirit Possession records that you can stream below, and new singles from Napalm Death, Ulver, Windhand/Baroness offshoot Darling, Buried Alive (first song in 19 years), Deathcave (ft. Botch's Dave Verellen), Year of the Knife, Inter Arma, Chelsea Wolfe, Molasses (ex-The Devil's Blood), Batushka, NØ MAN (Majority Rule), and still more. Read on for all the heavy we posted this week...

NAPALM DEATH - "BACKLASH JUST BECAUSE"

The first single off Napalm Death's highly anticipated first album in five years, Throes of Joy in the Jaws of Defeatism, has arrived, and you can read more about it here.

Also, revisit Napalm Death's Cardiacs cover in honor of the late Tim Smith.

ULVER - "NOSTALIGA"

The shape-shifting Ulver will release their new album Flowers of Evil and book Wolves Evolve: The Ulver Story on August 28 via House of Mytholog, and here's the third single, which finds them in gothy, synthy art pop territory.

DARLING (mem WINDHAND, BARONESS) - "BAPTISTS"

Darling is a new band featuring Windhand singer (and solo artist) Dorthia Cotrell, prolific shredder and Baroness guitarist Gina Gleason, and Gina's Misstallica bandmate Leanne Martz. Their first song, "Baptists," is out now, and you can read much more about it here.

BURIED ALIVE - "I KILLING I"

Scott Vogel's pre-Terror band Buried Alive have released their first new song in 19 years off an upcoming EP for Bridge 9, which you can read more about here.

DEATHCAVE - "THE ROAD" (ft. DAVE VERELLEN of BOTCH/NARROWS)

Deathcave are following their Tad Doyle-recorded 2019 demo with their Ben Verellen (of Helms Alee)-produced debut album Smoking Mountain, and it features three guest vocalists: Ben's brother Dave Verellen (frontman of Botch and Narrows), Andrea Vidal of Holy Grove, and Neil McAdams of Black Breath. The song with Dave is out now and you can read more about it here.

YEAR OF THE KNIFE - "PREMONITIONS OF YOU"

Delaware metallic hardcore band Year of the Knife have debuted another song off their anticipated new album Internal Incarceration (due 8/7 via Pure Noise). It's a rager, and vocalist Tyler Mullen says it "was written about watching someone’s self destruction over the years leave them with no support system. No family, no friends. No real love or hope. It's about a person relying on external things to help them, but they don’t see that internally it’s those same things leading them to their own demise."

INTER ARMA - "HALLUCINATORIUM"

Fresh off releasing a new covers album, Inter Arma have put out a re-recording of "Hallucinatorium" from their debut album Sundown, which turned 10 this year. With clearer recording quality and with how much better Inter Arma have gotten over the years, the new version is only more intense.

JESSE DRAXLER, CHELSEA WOLFE & BEN CHISHOLM - "VALERIAN"

As mentioned, visual artist Jesse Draxler has a guest-filled audiovisual album coming out featuring over 20 musicians, including Chelsea Wolfe, The Dillinger Escape Plan's Greg Puciato, Ghostemane, Trentemøller, and Full of Hell's Dylan Walker. The song with Chelsea (and her frequent collaborator Ben Chisholm) is now here, and it's a crackling noise track that recalls Chelsea's early days.

JAYE JAYLE - "THE RIVER SPREE"

Speaking of Ben Chisholm, he and Jaye Jayle will release a collaborative album, Prisyn, on August 7 via Sargent House, and it features recent singles "Guntime" and "Don't Blame the Rain," as well as the just-released "The River Spree." Like "Guntime," this one sounds especially inspired by recent Nick Cave.

UNIFORM - "DISPATCHES FROM THE GUTTER"

If you think Uniform's pummelling industrial ripper "Dispatches from the Gutter" is incendiary, the video is even moreso. Says director Jacqueline Castel: “The video was approached as a documented mass sigil informed by the historical and philosophical concept of self-immolation, performed under the lunar eclipse of Independence Day. Participants were asked to bring personal offerings to burn, and were given a directive to write down their intentions for the future, which were attached with accelerants to an effigy that was later cremated. It was a symbolic act of releasing what we wish to abandon, and an invocation of what we wish to rebuild.” Uniform's new album, Shame, is out September 11.

MOLASSES (ex-THE DEVIL'S BLOOD) - "THROUGH THE HOLLOW"

Four members of the now-defunct Dutch psychedelic occult rock band The Devil's Blood (including lead vocalist Farida "The Mouth of Satan" Lemouchi) now have a new project, Molasses, who were first commissioned to perform at Roadburn 2019 and are now set to release an album, Through The Hollow, on October 16 via Season of Mist. The first single is the 11-minute title track, which is cut from the same psychedelic, occult rock cloth as the members' previous band, and goes through all kinds of cool changes throughout its lengthy running time. Read more here.

BATUSHSKA - "ИРМОС II / IRMOS II"

Batushka (Bart's version) followed last year's Hospodi with this furious new dose of melodic black metal.

NØ MAN - "DIVE" & "PRAY"

NØ MAN -- the new-ish band featuring all three members of screamo greats Majority Rule and fronted by Maha Shami (who sang guest vocals on Majority Rule's "Packaged Poison" from their 2002 split with pg.99) -- are releasing their new album on August 24, and so far they're streaming two song from it, both of which are bludgeoning doses of metallic hardcore.

INGESTED - "ANOTHER BREATH" (ft. CROWBAR'S KIRK WINDSTEIN)

UK death metallers Ingested are releasing their new album Where Only Gods May Tread on August 14 via Unique Leader Records, and new single "Another Breath" features sludge metal legend Kirk Windstein (of Crowbar and Down, and a solo artist), and Kirk adds a gravelly melodic side to Ingested's otherwise totally brutal sound. The song comes with a '90s-inspired claymation video made by Shayne Minott. Read more here.

DON'T SLEEP - "NO OTHER WAY"

Melodic hardcore legend Dave Smalley (Dag Nasty, ALL, Down By Law, etc) is releasing a new album with his newer band Don't Sleep, and you can read more about the new Walter Schreifels-produced single "No Other Way" here.

BE WELL - "MORNING LIGHT"

Be Well (members of Battery, Fairweather, Darkest Hour, Bane) have shared another song off their upcoming debut album The Weight and The Cost, and this one's a real ripper. "'Morning Light' is one of the first songs that was written for this record, and I think as you dig into this record you’ll see that as the record progresses, I don’t want to say it took on a more positive tone, but it’s really more of a hopeful tone because of what the record ended up meaning for me in my life," frontman Brian McTernan told Loudwire.

FUZZ (TY SEGALL) - "RETURNING"

Fuzz, the proto-metal inspired power trio of Ty Segall (who sings and plays drums here), Charles Moothart (guitar, vocals) and Chad Ubovich (bass, vocals), will release III, their first album in five years, on October 23 via In the Red. The made it at LA's United Recordings studios "under the tutelage" of Steve Albini. who discouraged overdubs and effects in favor of capturing the trio's live sound. The album's lead single is III's ripper of an opening track, "Returning."

ALL SOULS - "WINDS"

All Souls (members of Fatso Jetson, Totimoshi, Black Elk, and Josh Homme’s Desert Sessions) are releasing their sophomore album in October, and you can read more about the trippy, 7-minute new single "Winds" here.

QUESTION - REFLECTIONS OF THE VOID

Mexican death metallers Question are officially releasing their new album Reflections of the Void on July 31 via Chaos Records, but the whole thing is streaming now, and it's a killer offering of vicious death metal with just the right amount of melody and production work to add some light at the end of the tunnel.

ECOSTRIKE - A TRUTH WE STILL BELIEVE

Ecostrike is a new-ish band from Florida on Triple B Records, but their ass-whipping new record feels like it could've come straight out of the classic Revelation Records New Yok hardcore scene, and Ecostrike do a lot of justice to that sound and mentality.

SPIRIT POSSESSION - SPIRIT POSSESSION

Spirit Possession is the new collaborative project of S. Peacock (Ulthar, Mastery, Pandiscordin Necrogenesis) and A. Spungin (Ormus, Tarus), and their self-titled debut LP on Profound Lore is raw, urgent black metal.

INTRONAUT - "RUN THROUGH THE JUNGLE" (CREEDENCE CLEARWATER REVIVAL COVER)

Ever wanted to hear CCR reinvented as prog-metal? Here you go!

THE ROLLING STONES - "SCARLET" (ft. JIMMY PAGE)

Back in 1974, The Rolling Stones recorded this long lost song with Led Zeppelin's Jimmy Page on guitar (and Traffic's Ric Grech on bass), and it has now finally seen the light of day. Read more here.

SNFU'S CHI PIG - "CEMENT MIXER (TO ALL MY BEAUTIFUL FRIENDS)"

Before S.N.F.U.'s Chi Pig sadly passed away, the punk icon recorded this heartbreaking song that was intended for release after his death. You can read more about it here.

