24 New Metal & Hardcore Songs Out This Week

It's been a good week for heavy music. Operation Ivy frontman Jesse Michaels released his first new music in eight years with his band Classics of Love, and it's straight-up, '80s-style hardcore; and Vein.fm (fka Vein) released an album of re-imagined and remixed songs, which is not your average remix album. Code Orange also did another epic livestream (Alice In Chains cover included). We also got a slew of new singles, including from Mastodon, Touche Amore, Sumac, King Buzzo, The Fall of Troy, The Dillinger Escape Plan's Greg Puciato, Necrot, Slipknot's Corey Taylor, Marilyn Manson, Korn, Red Fang, Unreal City, Crippled Black Phoenix, and more.

MASTODON - "FALLEN TORCHES" (ft. NEUROSIS' SCOTT KELLY)

Mastodon announced a rarities compilation, and it'll also features this just-released new song, which you can read more about here.

TOUCHE AMORE - "LIMELIGHT" (ft. MANCHESTER ORCHESTRA'S ANDY HULL)

Touche Amore have finally announced their fifth album and first in four years, Lament, and along with the announcement comes this intense new single led by a dual-vocal attack by Jeremy Bolm and Manchester Orchestra's Andy Hull. Read more here.

SUMAC - "THE IRON CHAIR"

Sumac (members of Isis, Botch, Russian Circles, Baptists) have shared the noisy, crushing, 8-minute lead single off their upcoming album May You Be Held, which you can read more about here.

KING BUZZO - "DELAYED CLARITY"

Melvins frontman Buzz Osborne (aka King Buzzo) was supposed to release Gift of Sacrifice, his second solo album, back in May but it got bumped to August 14 thanks to the pandemic. He made it with Mr. Bungle bassist Trevor Dunn and they've just released a new single from it. With acoustic guitars, swirling strings and not much else, "Delayed Clarity" is still very dark and heavy with Buzzo's bellowing vocals really laying down the hammer.

THE FALL OF TROY - "CHAIN WALLET, NIKE SHOES"

Progressive post-hardcore vets The Fall of Troy are releasing their first album in four years, Mukiltearth, next week (8/8 via Big Scary Monsters), and today they've unleashed the second single. It's a genre-hopping trek through subtle art rock, OG screamo, and more, and it's another promising taste of the new LP.

GREG PUCIATO (THE DILLINGER ESCAPE PLAN) - "ROACH HISS"

The Dillinger Escape Plan frontman Greg Puciato has shared another rager off hiis upcoming debut solo album Child Soldier: Creator of God, and this one features drums by Converge drummer (and Greg's Killer Be Killed bandmate) Ben Koller. It's a gnarly mix of sludge, noise, goth, and more.

NECROT - "YOUR HELL"

As the release of Bay Area death metallers Necrot's anticipated sophomore album Mortal nears, they've shared another new song. Like the previous singles, this face-melting, whiplash-inducing scorcher is keeping the anticipation for the album high.

VEIN.FM - "20 SECONDS : 20 HOURS"

Vein.FM (fka Vein) surprise-released Old Data in a New Machine Vol. 1, which features re-imaginings of older songs, remixes, and demos, and the most drastic re-imagining is "20 seconds : 20 hours," an atmospheric, melodic, Deftones-y rework of "untitled" from Vein's great 2018 album errorzone. Read more here.

SLIPKNOT'S COREY TAYLOR - "CMFT MUST BE STOPPED" (ft. TECH N9NE & KID BOOKIE) & "BLACK EYES BLUES"

Slipknot (and Stone Sour) frontman Corey Taylor has announced his debut solo album, made with members of Stone Sour, Prong, and Walls of Jericho. Along with the announcement comes two very different songs: the rap-metal of "CMFT Must Be Stopped" (ft. rappers Tech N9ne and Kid Bookie) and the melodic alternative rock of "Black Eyes Blues."

MARILYN MANSON - "WE ARE CHAOS"

Marilyn Manson has announced a new album, We Are Chaos, and released the title track, which you can read more about here.

KORN & YELAWOLF - "THE DEVIL WENT DOWN TO GEORGIA" (CHARLIE DANIELS COVER)

Korn and rapper Yelawolf have paid tribute to the late Charlie Daniels with a metallic cover of Daniels' signature song, "The Devil Went Down to Georgia," and proceeds from the song go to charity. Read more here.

BRUTUS - "CEMETERY" (LIVE IN GHENT)

The great, genre-defying post-hardcore band Brutus are releasing a new live album, Live In Ghent, on October 23 via Sargent House, and the just-released video for "Cemetery" really shows off how killer this band looks and sounds on stage.

RED FANG - "STEREO NUCLEOSIS"

The latest Adult Swim single comes from Red Fang, and as you'd expect from this band, it's a dose of thick, sludgy hard rock.

UNREAL CITY - "SIN IN GOD'S NAME"

Unreal City (ft. Eternal Sleep vocalist Joseph Sanderson, ex-Integrity guitarist Robert Orr, and others) have shared the second single off their anticipated first album in 13 years, Cruelty of Heaven (due 8/21 via Closed Casket Activities), and this song shows off a slower, sludgier side before evolving into the band's usual metallic hardcore. It's killer.

TUNING - "THE LOST WAR"

Bay Area melodic hardcore band Tuning dropped this new single on Indecision Records, and it wraps a powerful message in a perfect mix of catchiness and aggression.

CRIPPLED BLACK PHOENIX - "CRY OF LOVE" (ft. RYAN PATTERSON of COLISEUM/FOTOCRIME)

UK dark rock collective Crippled Black Phoenix are releasing their new album Ellengæst on October 9 via Season of Mist and it features guest vocals by Gaahl, Anathema's Vincent Cavanagh, Tribulation's Jonathan Hultén, Suzie Stapleton, and Coliseum/Fotocrime's Ryan Patterson, who's on the new single "Cry of Love." It's a heavy, atmospheric, and very catchy first taste.

REALIZE - "DISAPPEAR"

Industrial metal trio Realize (featuring two members of Sex Prisoner and one member of North/Languish) will release their sophomore album, Machine Violence, on September 25 via Relapse. First single "Disappear" is a dark, abrasive, Godfleshy song that comes with a well-matched creepy visual.

THE ATOMIC BITCHWAX - "YOU GOT IT"

NJ stoner rock vets The Atomic Bitchwax will release their eighth album, Scorpio, on 8/28 via Tee Pee Records, and you can read more about new single "You Got It" here.

RIPPED TO SHREDS - "THE DODONPACHI" (GRIDLINK COVER)

Taiwanese grinders Brain Corrosion and Taiwanese-American death metallers Ripped to Shreds are releasing a split, Exhumed From Eastern Tombs, on August 28 via Horror Pain Gore Death Productions. The latest track released from that is Ripped to Shreds covering Gridlink's "The Dodonpachi," and they do the song a ton of justice. "Gridlink is one of the most emotional bands in grindcore," Ripped to Shred's Andrew Lee tells Decibel. "Takafumi’s [Matsubara, Gridlink guitarist] melodies juxtaposed on top of ultra-fast blastbeatas create a beautiful and wistful atmosphere that I try to emulate during the intense parts of RTS songs. I chose’ Dodonpachi’ in particular because I thought there was a nice section to do a guitar solo, and I can easily relate to the frustration of being stuck on a hard video game part but pushing forward through sheer spite."

ONIRIK - "GRANTED THE VISION, MOLDED INTO STONE"

Portuguese black metallers Onirik will release a new album, The Fire Cult Beyond Eternity, on September 25 via I, Voidhanger Records, and first single "Granted the Vision, Molded Into Stone" is pure evil.

NOITE - "NO INFERNO E NA TERRA"

Mani Onirik member Gonius Rex also has the more melodic project Noite, who also just announced a new album for I, Voidhanger coming out the same day as the Onirik album, A Cor do Fogo. Here's the first taste.

-S- - "ZABIJANIE CZASU" (EXCERPT)

Here's one more new I, Voidhanger release. Self-proclaimed "dark occvlt funk" project -S-, who use only drums, bass, vocals, and clarinet, will release Zabijanie Czasu I on September 25. Here's a trippy, unsettling excerpt.

ANNA VON HAUSSWOLFF - "SACRO BOSCO"

Anna Von Hausswolff has announced a new solo instrumental album made entirely on a pipe organ, All Thoughts Fly, and it's coming September 25 via the awesome metal label Southern Lord. Check out the stunning lead single and read much more about this very unique project here.

ACE FREHLEY - "SPACE TRUCKIN'" (DEEP PURPLE COVER)

Kiss' Ace Frehley is releasing his second covers album, Origins Vol. 2, on September 18 via eOne. It includes covers of Led Zeppelin, The Rolling Stones, Cream, The Kinks, Jimi Hendrix, Mountain, and more, and here's his take on Deep Purple's "Space Truckin'."

