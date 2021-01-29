24 New Metal & Hardcore Songs Out This Week

This has been an unbelievably stacked week for heavy music. We got new albums from Portrayal of Guilt and Tribulation (that you can read about in Notable Releases), plus the first Genghis Tron song in 13 years and new singles from Chelsea Wolfe/Emma Ruth Rundle, Regional Justice Center, Pupil Slicer, Mikau, p.s.you'redead, Buggin, Lacrima (ex-Funeral Diner), TØRSÖ, Urban Sprawl, Worn, Alcest, Closer, MONO, and still much more. Read on for all the heaviness we posted this week...

GENGHIS TRON - "DREAM WEAPON"

Genghis Tron are back with a new lineup and their first album in 13 years, which is due this March via Relapse. Read more about the newly-released title track here.

CHELSEA WOLFE & EMMA RUTH RUNDLE - "ANHEDONIA"

In what feels like a match made in goth/dark folk hell, Chelsea Wolfe and Emma Ruth Rundle have released a collaborative single, and you can read more about it here.

REGIONAL JUSTICE CENTER - "ABSENCE" & "INHUMAN JOY"

Hardcore greats Regional Justice Center have announced a new album and shared two killer songs from it. Read more about them here.

PUPIL SLICER - "WOUNDS UPON MY SKIN"

Rising UK mathcore trio Pupil Slicer will release their debut album, Mirrors, on March 12 via Prosthetic. It includes recent single "L'Appel Du Vide" (ft. Carson Pace of the Callous Daoboys), as well as the just-released "Wounds Upon My Skin," which is as chaotic and pulverizing as you want this kind of stuff to be.

MIKAU / P.S.YOU'REDEAD - RAZOR X BLADE

DC's Mikau (who share a member with Infant Island) pull as much from 2000s metalcore as they do from 2000s anime and drum and bass, and Buffalo's p.s.you'redead call themselves "danceviolence" and sound like a mathcore version of The Blood Brothers. They just put out a split, which rips, and you can read more about it here.

BUGGIN - "BRAINFREEZE" / "GRATITUDE" (BEASTIE BOYS COVER)

Chicago's Buggin are one of the most promising young hardcore bands around, and today they've just followed their 2020 New Morality Zine-released self-titled EP with their first single for Flatspot Records. It features the ridiculously good song "Brainfreeze" that came out earlier this week, and that song is backed by a fiery cover of The Beastie Boys' "Gratitude," which fits right in with Buggin's own groovy hardcore.

LACRIMA (mem FUNERAL DINER, YOU AND I, COMA REGALIA, MASSA NERA) - "LINEWEIGHT"

Lacrima aka the Tombs Await Outside is a new band with some familiar faces from the screamo world: Seth Babb (Funeral Diner) on vocals, Shawn Decker (Coma Regalia, Plague Walker, etc) on drums/guitar, Tom Schlatter (You and I, Hundreds of AU, Capacities, etc) on bass, and Christopher Rodriguez (Massa Nera) on guitar. Their debut 7" Cartography arrives in February via Middle-Man/Zegema Beach/React With Protest, and you can read more about lead single "Lineweight" here.

TØRSÖ - HOME WRECKED 7"

Bay Area hardcore band TØRSÖ have released their new 7" on Revelation, featuring two killer new songs and a fired-up cover of "You're X'd" by DC hardcore legends The Faith from their classic split with Void. We wrote more about the 7" when we premiered its title track last week.

URBAN SPRAWL - CONCRETE ALTAR

Also out today on Revelation is another 7" by another great Bay Area hardcore band, Urban Sprawl, which Rev is selling as a bundle with the TØRSÖ 7".

WORN - "PUBLIC EXECUTION"

Worn are an extremely sick hardcore band from Wilkes-Barre, Pennsylvania and they've won over fellow Wilkes-Barre resident Ned Russin of Title Fight, who wrote the bio for their upcoming LP Human Work (due March 5). First single "Public Execution" is out now, and it's a very promising, very heavy first taste.

COLOSSUS (INDECISION/MPB, MINDFORCE) - DEMO 2021

Indecision/Most Precious Blood vocalist Tom Sheehan has a new band with Mindforce members Mike Shaw (guitar) and Jay Peta (drums), as well as bassist Jack Xiques who plays in Pillars of Ivory with Jay (and Age of Apocalypse), and they just dropped their first demo on Triple B Records today. Read more about it here.

DEAD TORCHES (KILL YOUR IDOLS, NORA, NUMBER 12, etc) - "EXHAUSTION BLUES"

NJ metallic hardcore band Dead Torches have members of Kill Your Idols, Nora, The Number Twelve Looks Like You, Manalive, Second Arrows, and Troublemaker, and they've got a new 7" on the way. The first taste is the fiery "Exhaustion Blues."

SOCIOCLAST - "EDEN'S TONGUE"

Socioclast is a new San Jose band featuring current and former members of Deadpressure, In Disgust, and Mortuous, and their self-titled debut LP drops February 19 via Carbonized Records. First single "Eden's Tongue" is a raw, filthy, whiplash-inducing dose of deathgrind, with just a little doom thrown in the middle to shake things up.

ALCEST - "PROTECTION" (ACOUSTIC INSTRUMENTAL VERSION & BEN CHISHOLM VERSION)

Blackgaze pioneers Alcest have released two new versions of "Protection" from 2019's great Spiritual Instinct, one acoustic instrumental version and one industrial-tinged rework by Chelsea Wolfe collaborator Ben Chisholm.

TO BE GENTLE - 3 SONGS

Eugene, Oregon screamo band To Be Gentle are releasing a new album, I Love You, But I Will Not Forgive You, on March 5 (benefitting RAINN). Jake Beeker says most of the songs were written and recorded yesterday (1/28) and adds, "I wanted to dive in deeper than i ever have before in regards to writing music about my mental health on this album. This album is a declaration of my trauma and how it has shaped me as a person, as well as an emancipation from my trauma consuming every facet of my life." Three of them are streaming now, and they're minimal, ambient instrumentals that manage to be as gripping as the band's screamo material.

CLOSER - "ANGRY FLOOD"

In the time since Brooklyn post-hardcore/screamo band Closer released their 2018 debut album, vocalist/drummer Ryann Slauson's other band 소나기 aka Sonagi released one of the best screamo splits of 2020, and now Closer are back with their sophomore album, Without One Stem, due March 12 via Lauren Records. First single "Angry Flood" is five minutes of climactic, atmospheric post-hc/screamo, and it's a very promising first taste.

DEQUISITOR - "EMPYREAN LIFEFORM"

Denmark's Dequisitor make raw, evil, 1987-style death metal, as you can hear on their latest piece of filth, "Empyrean Lifeform." It's off the band's upcoming Humanoid EP, which drops February 5 via Dark Descent.

HARAKIRI FOR THE SKY - "SONG TO SAY GOODBYE" (PLACEBO COVER)

The latest taste of Austrian post-black metallers Harakiri for the Sky's upcoming album Mӕre is a blackened cover of Placebo's 2006 song "Song To Say Goodbye." "The reason we chose 'Song to say goodbye' is because it played a very important role for me the summer before I finished high-school," singer J.J. said. "I moved out of my parents' home and started a new chapter in life. And generally it was a yeasty time. And M.S. couldn't chose a song anyway as he likes every song of Placebo's album Meds."

FUOCO FATUO - "OBSIDIAN KATABASIS"

Italian funeral doomers Fuoco Fauto are releasing their new album Obsidian Katabasis on April 2 via Profound Lore, and they've now shared a six-minute excerpt of that album, which finds them sounding as gloomy and lumbering as you'd hope.

ROB ZOMBIE - "THE ETERNAL STRUGGLES OF THE HOWLING MAN"

Rob Zombie's new album The Lunar Injection Kool Aid Eclipse Conspiracy drops March 12 via Nuclear Blast, and it'll include this dose of throwback party metal.

ARABROT - "THE LIE"

The highly prolific, impossible-to-pin-down Norwegian band Årabrot will release Norwegian Gothic in April, and you can read more about lead single "The Lie" here.

MONO - "MEET US WHERE THE NIGHT ENDS" (LIVE WITH THE PLATINUM ANNIVERSARY ORCHESTRA)

In December 2019, Japanese post-rock greats MONO celebrated their 20th anniversary with some very special shows at the Barbican Centre in London, and they're now releasing a live album of the final night, which saw the band collaborating on stage with The Platinum Anniversary Orchestra. The album arrives March 19 via Temporary Residence, and here's your first gorgeous taste of it.

MYOPIC & AT THE GRAVES - "THROUGH VEINS OF SHARED BLOOD"

Myopic is a trio from DC and At The Graves is a one-man band from Baltimore, and now they've teamed up to release a collaborative album. You can read more about this lead single here.

STICK TO YOUR GUNS - "AMBER" (ACOUSTIC)

Orange County hardcore band Stick To Your Guns are releasing an acoustic EP, The Meaning Remains, on February 18 via Pure Noise/End Hits, and the first taste is this rustic rendition of "Amber" from 2010's The Hope Division.

