24 New Metal & Hardcore Songs Out This Week

This week in heavy, we got new albums from White Ward, Inexorum, Esoctrilihum, and more, which you can read about in Invisible Oranges' New Metal Releases column. I also recommend the new Burner EP, and there's the new solo album from former Dillinger Escape Plan vocalist Greg Puciato, who we just interviewed. On top of that, we got new singles from Russian Circles, End It, Candy, Conan, Fixation, Wake, Wormrot, Sigh, Antigama, Vomit Forth, Vicious Blade, and more. Read on for all the metal, hardcore, and more that we posted this week...

RUSSIAN CIRCLES - "CONDUIT"

Instru-metal greats Russian Circles have announced their eighth album, Gnosis, and you can read more about lead single "Conduit" here.

--

END IT - "NEW WAGE SLAVERY" (ft. JUSTICE TRIPP)

Baltimore hardcore band End It have shared the second single off upcoming EP Unpleasant Living (due 7/8 via Flatspot), and it's a pissed-off banger that guitarist Ray Lee says this about: "The growing struggle between the ruling class and common people / citizens that becomes more apparent every day as we get fucked by those in power in this country and in the world in general. Fuck them all, steal their shit." This one also features fellow Baltimore hardcore great Justice Tripp (of Angel Du$t and Trapped Under Ice), and like the previous single, it comes with a truly amazing video.

--

CANDY - "WORLD OF SHIT"

Candy have shared the third single off their anticipated new LP Heaven Is Here, and this is the most straight-up hardcore song released from the album so far, but still with a jagged, noisy edge. It's another very promising tatse.

--

CONAN - "LEVITATION HOAX"

UK doomers Conan have announced a new album, Evidence Of Immortality, due August 19 via Napalm Records, and they sound as punishing as ever on new single "Levitation Hoax."

--

FIXATION - "LACHRYMOSE"

Philly hardcore band Fixation (members of Chemical Fix, Drowse, and Wild Red) are releasing their debut full-length The Secrets We Keep on July 22 via WAR Records, and lead single/opening track "Lachrymose" is out now. Vocalist/producer Wyatt Oberholzer cites bands like American Nightmare and Blacklisted as influences, and fans of those bands' dark/heavy yet melodic/emotional hardcore should not sleep on Fixation. Wyatt tells No Echo that the song is "about living with depression, which most of the record is about. Being the opening track on the record, it serves to introduce that theme as a specific moment in time—lying awake in the middle of the night and trying to recall an earlier time in my life, when I didn’t live with this ugly thing hanging over me, and wondering if there will ever be a time where it isn’t there anymore, or if I’ll live the rest of my life with it."

--

WAKE - "INFINITE INWARD"

Genre-defying metal band Wake have shared a new one off their upcoming LP Thought Form Descent, and it's a shapeshifting epic that definitely can't be easily pigeonholed.

--

WORMROT - "VOICELESS CHOIR"

Singapore grindcore greats Wormrot recently revealed that their upcoming album Hiss will be their last with lead vocalist and co-founder Arif, which is a bummer, but at least they're going out with a bang. Every single from this album so far has ripped and this one is no exception.

--

SIGH - "MAYONAKA NO KAII"

Japanese avant-garde metal vets Sigh have announced a new album, Shiki, and you can read more about lead single "Mayonaka No Kaii" here.

--

ANTIGAMA - "HOLY HAND"

Polish grind vets Antigama have announced their first album in seven years, Whiteout, and you can read more about new single "Holy Hand" here.

--

VOMIT FORTH - "PREDATORY SAVIOUR"

Connecticut hardcore-infused death metallers Vomit Forth have offered up more filth from their anticipated debut LP Seething Malevolence.

--

VICIOUS BLADE - "SIEGE OF CRUELTY"

Pittsburgh thrashers Vicious Blade will release a new EP, Siege of Cruelty, on June 24, and here's the venomous title track.

--

156/SILENCE - "FOR ALL TO BLAME"

Pittsburgh metalcore band 156/Silence have announced their third album, Narrative, and shared new single "For All To Blame." Read more about it here.

--

KIND EYES - "CRUEL WORLD"

Sacramento hardcore band Kind Eyes will release their debut LP Cruel World later this year via Upstate Records, and lead single "Cruel World" is as tough as it is groovy. Vocalist Murphy Katana tells No Echo that the song is "my way of expressing the turmoil of being a targeted as a minority, treated as a threat, recognizing the ones we’ve lost due that irrational fear our oppressors have about brown skin, sympathizing and identifying with those know understand the thin line we walk, understanding a lost soul in a cruel world."

--

CLUTCH - "WE STRIVE FOR EXCELLENCE"

Clutch have confirmed that a new album is on the way and shared this new song. Read more here.

--

BLOODLET - "STEALING FIRE"

Reunited metallic hardcore vets Bloodlet, who are opening part of Darkest Hour's Deliver Us 15th anniversary tour, have dropped a new song that finds them sounding as punishing and lively as ever.

--

FUNERAL CHIC - "ROMAN CANDLE"

Funeral Chic put a blackened spin on classic heavy metal with the title track of their upcoming LP, due 7/29 via Prosthetic.

--

VENOM INC - "DON'T FEED ME YOUR LIES"

Venom offshoot Venom Inc have shared a new song off upcoming LP There's Only Black. Read more here.

--

HIEROPHANT - "DEATH SIEGE"

Italy's Hierophant have announced their first album in six years, Death Siege, due August 26 via Season of Mist, and here's the viciously blackened title track.

--

PUMMEL - "HEADCASE"

If you're gonna call your band Pummel, you better make music that lives up to that name, and that's exactly what this Boston hardcore band did with their new single "Headcase." It's their first single for Sunday Drive Records, who will release the band's next LP in 2023.

--

TOMBS - "COMMIT SUICIDE" (GG ALLIN COVER)

Tombs' upcoming Ex Oblivion EP has a couple covers, including this caustic rendition of GG Allin's "Commit Suicide."

--

SEE THROUGH YOU - "BEHOLD"

Feast your ears on this new slab of metallic hardcore from See Through You, out now on Upstate Records.

--

SUNSTROKE - "BUZZER BEATER" & "EVERYDAY BOUQUET"

Philly melodic hardcore band Sunstroke are back with two new rippers, which you can read about here.

--

BLACK MAGNET - "FLOATING IN NOTHING"

Industrial act Black Magnet has announced his sophomore album, Body Prophecy, due July 29 via 20 Buck Spin, and lead single "Floating In Nothing" is dark, caustic, and noisy but still with bright, underlying melodies that make it stick right away.

--

HIVE - "SO IT IS DONE"

Minnneapolis crust/D-beat band HIVE have announced a new LP, Spiritual Poverty, due August 19 via Translation Loss, and it's a tough, metallic ripper that guitarist/vocalist says is "about the relationship between master and slave in the American political system."

--

For even more new songs, browse the ‘New Songs’ archive. For new metal albums, browse ‘Upcoming Metal Releases’ on Invisible Oranges. And browse our ‘Metal’ category for even more heavy music news.

Browse the metal section of our online record store for new metal vinyl.