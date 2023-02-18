24 New Metal & Hardcore Songs Out This Week

This week in heavy music we got new albums from Ulthar, See You Next Tuesday, Hellripper, Street Tombs, and more. We also got new singles from Frozen Soul, Lamp of Murmuur, The Acacia Strain, Cattle Decapitation, Heriot, Full of Hell & Primitive Man, Kruelty, Jesus Piece, Spectral Lore, Majesties, and more. Read on for those and other metal and hardcore tracks we posted this week...

FROZEN SOUL - "MORBID EFFIGY"

Texas death metallers Frozen Soul have officially announced the anticipated followup to their great 2021 debut LP, produced by Trivium's Matt Heafy and featuring Dying Fetus' John Gallagher on lead single "Morbid Effigy." Read more about it here and pick up our exclusive magenta-black marbled vinyl variant of the album.

--

LAMP OF MURMUUR - "SEAL OF THE DOMINATOR"

US black metal act Lamp of Murmuur is releasing new album Saturnian Bloodstorm on March 26 via Not Kvlt Records, Night of the Pale Moon, and Argento Records, and he just premiered new single "Seal of the Dominator" over at Decibel. You can also hear previous single "Conqueror Beyond the Frenzied Fog" below and read a new interview with main member M. over at Invisible Oranges.

--

THE ACACIA STRAIN - "FRESH BONES"

Veteran hardcore/death metal blenders The Acacia Strain have announced a new album, Step Into the Light, and shared new single "Fresh Bones." Read about it here and pick up our exclusive swirl vinyl variant.

--

CATTLE DECAPITATION - "WE EAT OUR YOUNG"

San Diego death metal vets Cattle Decapitation have shared the first single off their upcoming album Terrasite. Read about it here.

--

HERIOT - "DEMURE"

Heriot have just followed their great 2022 debut EP Profound Morality with new single "Demure," and it's a great example of this band's futuristic, genre-defying take on metalcore, flirting with industrial, post-metal, goth-pop, and more.

--

FULL OF HELL & PRIMITIVE MAN - "TUNNELS TO GOD"

Full of Hell and Primitive Man have shared the second single off their upcoming collaborative album Suffocating Hallucination. It's 11 and a half minutes long, kicking off with a lengthy noise intro before turning into towering sludge metal.

--

KRUELTY - "HARDER THAN BEFORE"

Japanese hardcore/death metal band Kruelty have shared the second single from their upcoming album Untopia. "Harder than before" is right!

--

JESUS PIECE - "TUNNEL VISION"

Philly metalcore band Jesus Piece have shared the third taste of their anticipated sophomore album ...So Unknown. Like the previous two singles, "Tunnel Vision" is an intense, chaotic, futuristic take on metalcore that really feels like a step forward for both the band and the genre overall.

--

SPECTRAL LORE - "MOLOCH"

Spectral Lore's new EP 11 Days comes out March 20, and you can read about its 11-minute single "Moloch" here.

--

MAJESTIES - "OUR GRACIOUS CAPTORS"

Majesties, the Swedish melodeath-inspired band with members of Minneapolis black metal bands Obsequiae and Inexorum, have offered up another taste of Vast Reaches Unclaimed, and it's another great blend of tasty melodic riffs and bloodthirsty screams.

--

ROTTEN SOUND - "NOTHINGNESS"

Finnish grindcore vets Rotten Sound are set to return with their first full-length album in seven years, Apocalypse, on March 31, and you can read about new single "Nothingness" here.

--

USNEA - "FROM SOOT AND PYRE"

Portland, Oregon's Usnea have shared a towering dose of black/death-tinged doom with "From Soot and Pyre," the first taste of their first album in over six years, Bathed In Light. It comes out May 26 via Translation Loss.

--

THE OCEAN - "PARABIOSIS"

Berlin post-metal vets The Ocean will release their new album Holocene on May 19 via Pelagic Records. Along with the announcement comes new single "Parabiosis," an eight-minute song that explores the band's ethereal electronic side throughout its first half before bringing in The Ocean's trademark riffage.

--

DANAVA - "LET THE GOOD TIMES KILL"

Stoner metallers Danava will release their new LP Nothing But Nothing on April 28 via Tee Pee Records, and here's the groovy, riffy new single "Let the Good Times Kill." Read more about it here.

--

TORENA - "BLEED"

Oxnard hardcore band Torena formed in 2020, put out their debut LP Cerebellum Prison in 2021, and now they're gearing up to release the Taylor Young-produced Evil Eyez EP on March 14 via DAZE. First single "Bleed" is three minutes of punishing, mosh-ready metallic hardcore.

--

HITBOX - "I CANT BELIEVE THAT GIRL FROM X IS BRITISH"

Feast your ears on some glitchy metalcore from Tulsa, Oklahoma's Hitbox.

--

SLEEPSCULPTOR - "PANACEA"

Wilkes-Barre, Pennsylvania metalcore band Sleepsculptor have shared another rager off their upcoming LP Divine Recalibration.

--

MATTACHINE - "LOVE SONG"

Mattachine have shared a new track from their upcoming split with Mikau, and it's a minute and 43 seconds of pissed-off metalcore that celebrates queer love and flips a middle finger to god-fearing homophobes.

--

THE HIRS COLLECTIVE - "XOXOXOXOXOX" (ft. MELT-BANANA)

There like a million guests on HIRS' upcoming album We're Still Here, and today we get to hear the song with Melt-Banana. "XOXOXOXOXOX" is a chaotic, grindy post-hardcore song and another very cool track.

--

DEADBODY - "DEAD BODY" (HOUSE OF BLACK REMIX)

Last year, death metal/hardcore band Deadbody (members of God's Hate, Twitching Tongues, etc) put out their great debut LP The Requiem, and its song "Dead Body" since became the theme song for the AEW wrestling stable House of Black that also includes God's Hate vocalist Brody King. Now House of Black leader Malakai Black has shared a new remix of that song.

--

HATE STILL BURNS - DEMO

Massachusetts band Hate Still Burns have just dropped this hate-fueled demo via DAZE, and it finds them tapping into the raw, caustic sounds of '90s metallic hardcore.

--

ILL COMMUNICATION - "FLIP THE SWITCH" (ft. VINNIE CARUANA)

Ill Communication (mem The Warriors, No Motiv, etc) have announced their debut LP, co-produced by The Movielife's Vinnie Caruana, who also lends his voice to this new song. Read about it here.

--

SQUID PISSER (DEAF CLUB, STARCRAWLER) - "LIQUIFIED REMAINS"

Squid Pisser is the new duo of Tommy Meehan (Deaf Club, Cancer Christ, etc) and Seth Carolina (Starcrawler), and their upcoming debut album features guest vocals from members of Punch, Melt-Banana, Starcrawler, The Locust, and more. Read about lead single "Liquified Remains" here.

--

CAVE IN - UNTIL YOUR HEART STOPS (DELUXE EDITION)

Cave In have released a deluxe edition of their 1998 metalcore classic Until Your Heart Stops via Relapse with 20 bonus tracks.

--

