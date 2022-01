We haven't posted one of daily song roundups since December 23, so here's a roundup of a bunch of interesting, newly released songs from the past couple weeks. Hope everyone had a good holiday!

CORPSEGRINDER (CANNIBAL CORPSE) - "ACID VAT" (ft. ERIK RUTAN)

Cannibal Corpse frontan George Fisher, better known as Corpsegrinder, will release his self-titled debut solo album on February 25 via Hatebreed frontman Jamey Jasta's new label Perseverance Media Group. It was co-produced by Jamey and Nick Bellmore, and Corpsegrinder's backing band for the album includes Nick and his brother Charlie Bellmore. Current Cannibal Corpse guitarist Erik Rutan guests on lead single "Acid Vat," a whiplash-inducing dose of death metal that's cut from a similar cloth as the great new CC album.

--

††† (CROSSES) - "GOODBYE HORSES" (Q LAZZARUS COVER)

Chino Moreno's group ††† are gearing up for their first release in eight years, due this spring via Warner, and their first new song is a cover of Q Lazzarus’ 1988 song "Goodbye Horses" (which was famously used in The Silence of the Lambs).

--

LET'S EAT GRANDMA - "HAPPY NEW YEAR"

Let's Eat Grandma's new album Two Ribbons is due out April 8 via Transgressive, and the latest single is "Happy New Year," a synthy pop banger. "I wrote 'Happy New Year' after a breakdown between us that lasted for a long period of time, to communicate to her how important she is to me and how our bond and care for each other goes much deeper than this difficult time," Rosa Walton says. "I used the setting of New Year as both an opportunity for reflection, looking back nostalgically through childhood memories that we shared, and to represent the beginning of a fresh chapter for us. I’d been struggling to come to terms with the fact that our relationship had changed, but as the song and time progresses I come to accept that it couldn’t stay the way it was when we were kids forever, and start to view it as a positive thing — because now we have been able to grow into our own individual selves."

--

RÖYKSOPP - "(NOTHING BUT) ASHES…"

Norwegian duo Röyksopp, who haven't put out an album in eight years, are back with this new track. "(Nothing But) Ashes…" feels like a tease, an into, that is building to something bigger that comes to an end just as it's starting to go somewhere. Hopefully we'll hear and know more soon.

--

NOEL GALLAGHER'S HIGH FLYING BIRDS - "TRYING TO FIND A WORLD THAT’S BEEN AND GONE: PART 1"

On New Year's Day, Noel Gallagher shared this demo, writing, "I finished writing/demoing the next NGHFB album about 10 days ago. Thought you might wanna hear this little piece which - like last year’s offering - sounds quite appropriate for this New Year’s Day." It's the kind of sweeping ballad Noel's pretty good at.

--

DANIEL BACHMAN - LONESOME WEARY BLUES (COVERS ALBUM)

While we still wait for that new Archers of Loaf album, Daniel Bachman has released an album of covers. "The tunes presented on Lonesome Weary Blues have brought me a lot of comfort throughout the rolling waves of this pandemic," Daniel writes. "They are songs that consistently bring me joy through listening, learning, and playing them around the house, and have really helped to smooth over some of the rougher days of the past couple years." The seven tracks here are his takes on traditional/obscure blues and folk.

--

MIKE - "IN MY WORLD"

Fresh off releasing one of the best rap albums of 2021, MIKE put out a new self-produced single and it's cut from the same hazy, psychedelic cloth as his latest LP.

--

MIRANDA LAMBERT - "Y'ALL MEANS ALL"

Country superstar Miranda Lambert has gifted the world with a new LGBTQ pride country anthem, written for the new season of Queer Eye. "You can be born in Tyler, Texas or raised with a bible belt. If you're torn between the Y's and X's, you ain't gotta play with the hand you're dealt," she sings.

--

ETERNAL SLEEP - "THERE ABOVE" / "AGAINST A WALL"

Pittsburgh metallic hardcore band Eternal Sleep (whose vocalist Joe Sanderson also fronts Unreal City) have finally followed 2016's The Emptiness Of... with new music, an Arthur Rizk-produced two-song single out now on Closed Casket Activities. "There Above" is gnarly and caustic, while "Against A Wall" goes in a more melodic direction and sounds like it could've been a hit song in the '90s alt-rock era. A new album is due this year too, and judging by these two songs, it's gonna be a good one.

--

SHENSEEA - "DOLLY"

It's already a great year for rising dancehall star Shenseea, whose first single of 2022 is the instantly-satisfying "Dolly."

--

LIVE - "LIGHTNING CRASHES" (PERFUME GENIUS REMIX)

"What if the angel never opened their eyes?" Perfume Genius writes about this new remix, which is fixated on the line, "the placenta falls to the floor." "What if the confusion never set in? Something to think about as we start this new year.”

--

BONOBO - "FROM YOU" (ft. JOJI)

Electronic musician Bonobo's guest-filled album Fragments arrives next week and here's the chilled-out "From You," which features crooned vocals by Joji.

--

POOH SHIESTY - "FEDERAL CONTRABAND"

Pooh Shiesty, who released one of the best rap albums of 2021, is currently incarcerated, but he recorded a new freestyle over the phone from prison and he talks about his grandfather dying, Young Dolph's death, his feud with Kodak Black, and more throughout the five-and-a-half minute track.

--

CLAIRE ROUSAY - "SOMETIMES I FEEL LIKE I HAVE NO FRIENDS"

San Antonio ambient artist Claire Rousay shared this 28-minute track, which incorporates spoken word, field recordings, and synthesizers, a few days before the end of the year.

--

CLAIRE ROUSAY & MORE EAZE - "SAME" & "HANDS"

Claire and composer and multi-instrumentalist More Eaze also announced a new album, Never Stop Texting Me, due out February 11, and featuring "Maybe the first mention of Bandcamp Friday in a pop song?" They've shared two singles, "Same" and "hands."

--

JHAY CORTEZ - "ENTERRAUW"

Just after the holidays, reggaetón/Latin trap great Jhay Cortez released a seven-minute song that opens with a piano/sleigh bells rendition of "We Wish You A Merry Christmas" and then turns into a menacing track that takes shots at fellow Urbano giant Rauw Alejandro.

--

HALSEY - "NIGHTMARE" (ALT VERSION) & "PEOPLE DISAPPEAR HERE"

Halsey has released an extended version of her very good, Nine Inch Nails-produced 2021 album If I Can't Have Love, I Want Power, and it features an alternate version of "Nightmare" plus bonus track "People Disappear Here."

--

EICHLERS - "SONGS ONLINE"

Eichlers has taken the line from blink-182's "Party Song" about "some terrible ska band" and turned it into a ska (meets hyperpop) song. Somebody had to!

--

TITLE HOLDER - "HANGING BY A THREAD"

Astoria, Queens ska-punks Title Holder had been rolling out new singles throughout 2021, and they wrapped up the year with the super catchy "Hanging by a Thread."

--

JASON KAMINSKI - THREE

Jason Kaminski has put out a three-song collection of demos from 2017-2019 on Head2Wall Records, and it features two originals of the emo-folk variety plus a cover of "Christmas Time Is Here."

--

FOREVER UNLCEAN - BEST

It didn't take long for 2022 to give us a very fun new punk album. On New Year's Day, Copenhagen's Forever Unclean dropped their first full-length, Best, on Disconnect Disconnect Records, and it puts a fresh, modern spin on '90s skate punk.

--

THE PRESETS - "YOU BELONG"

Australian synthpop duo The Presents just released their first single in three years.

--

CASSANDRA JENKINS - "HAILEY"

Cassandra Jenkins shared a new video for "Hailey" from An Overview on Phenomenal Nature, which we named one of the best albums of 2021, featuring New Year's Eve fireworks over the Ramble in Central Park.

--

DROWNINGMAN - "NAVIGATING GRIEF AND LOSS IN A PRE-APOCALYPTIC LANDSCAPE"

Vermont post-hardcore/metalcore vets Drowningman are gearing up for their first new album in over 16 years and this demo is the first taste. Read more about it here.

--

TEENAGE HALLOWEEN / THE HOMELESS GOSPEL CHOIR SPLIT

Indie-punk bands Teenage Halloween and The Homeless Gospel Choir have put out a great new split EP on Don Giovanni, and you can about it here.

--

Looking for even more new songs? Browse the New Songs archive.