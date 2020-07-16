24 New Songs Out Today

So many artists, so little time. Each week we review a handful of new albums (of all genres), round up even more new music that we'd call "indie," and talk about what metal is coming out. We post music news, track premieres, and more all day. In these concertless times, that includes daily livestreams and live concert videos we love. We publish a monthly playlist of some of our favorite tracks. Here's a daily roundup with a bunch of interesting, newly released songs in one place…

AN ALBATROSS - "RETURN OF THE LAZER VIKING" & "MORT BLEU"

Wilkes-Barre, PA noise/synth/screamo spazzes An Albatross returned from hiatus a few years back and today they released their first new music in over a decade in the form of this two-song single. It's as chaotic as pulverizing as An Albatross have ever sounded.

--

MALIIBU MIITCH - "LET'S BE HONEST"

Bronx rapper Maliibu Miitch returns with "Let's Be Honest," which finds her delivering her bassy, booming, classic New York-sounding rhymes over a hazy soul sample.

--

LIGHTNING DUST "MATERIAL LIFE"

Vancouver group Lightning Dust will release new EP Material Life next week and this folky / krautrock jam has us wanting to hear more. Says singer Amber Webber: "It came up after a summer of shroom doom and confusion; addressing the moments in life when you've lost the plot, have no clue which direction is up, or how you got to where you landed. I wanted to write a song that’d be fun to play at festivals and easy to mess around with and change up live. Something the wild hearts could boogie to."

--

LIDO PIMIENTA - "ESO QUE TU HACES" (AUSTRA'S GENOCRACY REMIX)

Lidoo Pimienta's terrific album Miss Colombia is up for this year's Polaris Music Prize, and she's just this remix of "Eso Que Tu Haces" by fellow Canadian, Austra. "I don't mean to brag but I recognized Lido as a superstar years before everyone else did and I’m very happy the rest of the world has finally caught up,” Austra says. “It was an absolute honor to remix this track para mi reina.”

--

SKELETAL REMAINS - "ILLUSIVE DIVINITY"

California death metallers Skeletal Remains are set to follow 2018's very solid Devouring Mortality with their anticipated fourth album, The Entombment Of Chaos, on September 11 via Century Media (pre-order). The first single is "Illusive Divinity," which is a pretty killer offering of thrashy death metal. Read more here.

--

BERWYN - "TRAP PHONE"

London-via-Trinidad musician BERWYN follows his very promising debut single "Glory" with another new song, "Trap Phone." Like "Glory," it's a very appealing dose of moody, atmospheric R&B.

--

GARGOYL - "ELECTRICAL SICKNESS"

Gargoyl, the grungy project of Revocation's Dave Davidson and Thantifaxath/Ayahuasca's Luke Roberts, have announced their self-titled debut album, due October 9 via Season of Mist. The first single is the dark, heavy, prog-ish rock of "Electrical Sickness."

--

ACTRESS - "88"

UK IDM artist Actress just surprise-released the 48-minute, one-track album "88" as a free download on Bandcamp, and he also revealed that he'll put another full-length album (with 17 tracks), Karma & Desire, in October via Ninja Tune.

Download "88" here.

--

HOLY MOTORS - "COUNTRY CHURCH"

Estonia's Holy Motors make smoky, Mazzy Star-esque Americana, as you can hear on "Country Church," the lovely single off their just-announced sophomore album Horse, due October 16 via Wharf Cat.

--

SPATIAL RELATIONS (PETER SILBERMAN & PORT ST. WILLOW) - "DEFAULT TO TRUTH"

The Antlers frontman Peter Silberman and Nicholas Principe of Port St. Willow formed Spatial Relations in 2018 as an outlet for scores and instrumental improvisation. They've now announced their debut album, Talking to Strangers: The Companion Album, which soundtracks Malcom Gladwell's audiobook Talking to Strangers. It's due out September 25 via PeopleTeeth, and the first single is the ambient "Default to Truth."

--

NOCAP - "RICH CRIMINALS" (ft. DABABY)

Rising Alabama rapper NoCap just dropped his new mixtape Steel Human, and it features this new song with a show-stealing guest verse by DaBaby.

--

GLADIE - ORANGE PEELS (EP STREAM)

Gladie, the project of Augusta Koch (formerly of Cayetana) and Matt Schimelfenig (Three Man Cannon), released their debut album Safe Sins back in February, and now they've followed it with a new three-song EP, Orange Peels, which delivers more heartfelt indie rock, well seasoned with electronics and atmosphere.

--

R.I.P. - "OUT OF TIME"

R.I.P. have announced a new album Dead End (produced by the famed Billy Anderson), which comes out October 9 via RidingEasy, and their doomy hard rock is fine form on lead single "Out of Time."

--

LOVE REGENERATOR (AKA CALVIN HARRIS) - "LIVE WITHOUT YOUR LOVE" (ft. STEVE LACY)

Calvin Harris has released a new single with his Love Regenerator project, and it's a got a thumping house groove aided by soulful lead vocals by The Internet's Steve Lacy.

--

LA WITCH - "GEN Z"

California's gothy garage rockers LA Witch release new album Play With Fire on August 21 and here's an early taste in the form of this slow-burn single. "GEN-Z is inspired by a series of articles mentioning the high rates of suicide amongst the Gen-Z due to the pressures of social media," says Sade Sanchez. "At the same time I read about several music companies not doing well due to lack of interest in people to learn to play instruments. When I was a kid, music and guitar was my escape. Music was how I fought through my depressions. What will the future do to get through it? With constant pressure to be perfect and information/advertisements and brainwashing constantly being shoved in your face, you become a product of your environment. GEN-Z is about being a slave to technology, specifically to our phones."

--

A GIRL CALLED EDDY - "JODY"

Erin Moran released her first A Girl Called Eddy album in 15 years back in January, a gorgeous return that brings to mind Burt Bacharach, Prefab Sprout and other widescreen pop. Here's the video for "Jody," which takes its cues from the classic title sequences designed by Saul Bass.

--

NUBYA GARCIA - "SOURCE"

Modern-day UK jazz great Nubya Garcia has announced her new album Source and shared the great 12-minute title track, which you can read more about here.

--

PROTOJE - "SAME SO"

Protoje continues to cement himself as one of the leaders of the current reggae revival, and today he confirmed a new album and released his first new song in over a year. Read more here.

--

BEN SERETAN - MY BIG BREAK - VOLUME 1

Ben Seretan released his third solo album, Youth Pastoral, back in February, and now he's shared a collection of 50 tracks to Bandcamp, over four hours of music in all, taken from his weekly newsletter. "For the past year or so I've recorded a 'nice-sounding' track, written about 1,000 words, taken a photo, and bundled it all together in a weekly email called My Big Break," he writes. "Something like a multimedia journal, something like doing the work in public, something like trying to pay attention. Volume 1 is the first fifty of those tracks, meant to be listened to lazily, at moments when your thoughts are free to bubble up out of your head. The tracks range in style but often feature field recordings, synthesizer drones, out-of-tune pianos, harmonium, and all sound nice in one way or another. All proceeds from this collection of tracks will be split with Troy 4 Black Lives."

--

DEVENDRA BANHART - "IT'S NOT ALWAYS FUNNY"

Devendra Banhart's Vast Ovoid EP comes out July 24 via Nonesuch, and about newest single "It's Not Always Funny," he says, "While writing this song I was thinking about over-consumption, a kind that goes beyond objects, and starts to pig out on emotions … it’s never kindness or joy is it. I was thinking about the touch of your eyes...and now that eyes have become our faces, I find going to the supermarket the most intimate experience...since the lockdown we have been hyper developing the language of looking into each others’ eyes...I was thinking about how they say it’s important to laugh, especially when there’s nothing to laugh about, I’m not sure if that’s true but it stuck with me."

--

DRAAGYN - "A NIGHT BETWEEN TWO DAYS"

Draagyn blends dark folk, ethereal goth, doom metal, black metal, and more on her new single, which you can read more about here.

--

SHAMIR - "I WONDER"

Genre-defying Philadelphia-based indie artist Shamir announced a new album, due out on October 2. It's self-titled, and about that naming decision, Shamir says, "I felt like it didn’t need a name, cuz it’s the record that’s most me."

--

PJ HARVEY - "DOWN BY THE WATER" (DEMO)

PJ Harvey is reissuing all of her albums this year and 1995's To Bring You My Love will be out in September. There's a companion album of demos, and here's her slightly less refined version of great single "Down by the Water."

--

YO LA TENGO - "GEORGIA CONSIDERS THE TWO BLUE ONES (THURSDAY)"

Yo La Tengo joined Bandcamp this week and have been uploading a new track, recorded during free-form jam sessions at their rehearsal space, every day this week. "Most of the songs we’ve written in the last 25 years have begun that way," the band wrote, "but often we do it for no other reason than to push away the outside world." While the first three tracks YLT uploaded were on the drony/ambient side, today's has a little more form.

