24 New Songs Out Today

So many artists, so little time. Each week we review a handful of new albums (of all genres), round up even more new music that we'd call "indie," and talk about what metal is coming out. We post music news, track premieres, and more all day. In these concertless times, that includes daily livestreams and live concert videos we love. We publish a monthly playlist of some of our favorite tracks. Here's a daily roundup with a bunch of interesting, newly released songs in one place…

THE FALL OF TROY - "CHAIN WALLET, NIKE SHOES"

Progressive post-hardcore vets The Fall of Troy are releasing their first album in four years, Mukiltearth, next week (8/8 via Big Scary Monsters), and today they've unleashed the second single. It's a genre-hopping trek through subtle art rock, OG screamo, and more, and it's another promising taste of the new LP.

--

JUICY J - "GAH DAMN HIGH" (ft. WIZ KHALIFA)

Juicy J is releasing a new album, The Hustle Continues, on October 14 via eOne, and it'll feature Lil Baby, Megan Thee Stallion, A$AP Rocky, Logic, 2 Chainz, Conway, Ty Dolla $ign, Rico Nasty, Jay Rock, Young Dolph, Project Pat, and more. Wiz Khalifa is on the very fun, very Juicy J-sounding new single "Gah Damn High."

--

BLACK NOI$E - "MUTHA MAGICK" (ft. BBYMUTHA)

Detroit producer Black Noi$e recently became the first non-Earl Sweatshirt artist to sign to Earl Sweatshirt's Tan Cressida label, and he made his label debut with "The Band" (which features Liv.e, who released a great new album today). Now he announced his new album Oblivion will be out August 14 via Tan Cressida, and it features "The Band," this very good new song with BbyMutha, and songs featuring Earl Sweatshirt, Danny Brown, MIKE, Pink Siifu, Duendita, ZeelooperZ, and more.

--

CHRIS CRACK - GOOD COPS DON'T EXIST

Chicago rapper Chris Crack remains extremely good at naming albums, and today he returns with his third project of 2020 which is no exception, Good Cops Don't Exist. It follows White People Love Algorithms and Cute Boys (The Rise of Lil Delicious).

--

ROBERT PLANT - "CHARLIE PATTON HIGHWAY (TURN IT UP - PART 1)"

Robert Plant is gearing up to release a new career-spanning 2-CD set, titled Digging Deep. It's got three unreleased songs on it, one of which is “Charlie Patton Highway (Turn It Up – Part 1),” which will also be on his new Band of Joy album. “I spent time in the hill country of north Mississippi around Como, dropping back to Clarksdale, the incredible center of black music talent over the years,” said Plant. “I weaved my car through the Delta back roads, listening to the remarkable protestations of Mississippi AM radio. I was looking at my world and my times from this unfamiliar place and found myself exposed to a nightmare world of half-truths.”

--

HINDS - "SPANISH BOMBS" (THE CLASH COVER)

This one seemed destined to happen, Spanish band Hinds have covered The Clash's single "Spanish Bombs." “As Spaniards, we don’t usually get shout outs in songs, like 'New York' or 'London,'" says the band, "so The Clash writing a song about our civil war made us feel honoured. We recorded it the last day of studio, pretty much live, while recording our third album.”

--

DISCLOSURE - “DOUHA (MALI MALI)” (JOE GODDARD REMIX)

Hot Chip's Joe Goddard has taken a whack at Disclosure's “Douha (Mali Mali)” which is from the duo's upcoming album. The remix is exclusively on Amazon Music and can be found on a playlist Disclosre made for the streaming service. “The clubs might be closed and the festivals postponed but our Disclosure Summer Sessions playlist gives you a taste of what we'd be playing to soundtrack your summer,” say Disclosure. “Hope you enjoy.”

--

TANYA DONELLY AND THE PARKINGTON SISTERS · "YOU WILL BE LOVED AGAIN" (MARY MARGARET O'HARA COVER)

Tanya Donelly and the Parkington Sisters will release a covers album on August 14 and here's their take on Mary Margaret O'Hara's "You Will Be Loved" from her acclaimed 1988 album Miss America. “I first heard Mary Margaret O’Hara on the Throwing Muses tour bus in 1988,” says Donelly. “When Ivo from 4AD gave us a cassette of her album Miss America ~ we instantly fell in love, and it’s my favorite to this day. ‘You Will Be Loved Again’ is one of the purest and most loving messages in song, and The Parkington Sisters and I wanted to end our album with it for this reason.”

--

MOLLY TUTTLE - "OLYMPIA, WA" (RANCID COVER)

Molly Tuttle's new covers album, But I'd Rather Be With You, is out August 28 and has her taking on songs by The National, Arthur Russell, Karen Dalton, Yeah Yeah Yeahs, Harry Styles, Cat Stevens and more. Here's her cover of Rancid's "Olympia, Washington," which she's reworked into a twangy rocker. "I used to listen to Rancid and Operation Ivy all the time as an angsty 7th grader, and a couple of friends and I spent many hours learning their songs to perform at our school concerts," says Tuttle. "Years later, I still love these songs!! When I played a show in Olympia, WA last fall this song was stuck in my head all day so we learned it at sound check and played it in the show. Then in December I showed it to Ketch Secor and we played it on our duo tour -- he also sang harmony on this track and sounds terrific. This song is so good and just makes me super happy for unexplainable reasons."

--

ALAIN JOHANNES (ELEVEN) - "IF MORNING COMES"

Alain Johannes, who is a founding member of Eleven and has played with Queens of the Stone Age, Them Crooked Vultures, PJ Harvey, Chris Cornell, Arctic Monkeys, Mark Lanegan and more, just released new solo album Hum today via Ipecac. The record came after both losing his friend Cornell and his wife, not to mention debilitating respiratory illness. He talked about about single "If Morning Comes" with American Songwriter. “’If Morning Comes’ was one of the most cathartic for me during the making of Hum,” Johannes told AS. “Many difficult nights while I was ill, those words were like my mantra." The video was created by Liam Lynch and features and " intense world so visually stunning and resonant with the song.”

--

ANDREW MCMAHON IN THE WILDERNESS - "GET ON MY WAVE" (PROD. KING TUFF)

Andrew McMahon became a beloved songwriter in the emo thanks to his work with Something Corporate and Jack's Mannequin, though he's taken a turn towards pop rock with his Andrew McMahon in the Wilderness project. But his latest single was produced by garage rocker (and frequent Ty Segall/J Mascis collaborator) King Tuff, and it's got more of an indie rock vibe which should appeal to anyone nostalgic for Andrew's early 2000s era.

--

COI LERAY - "DO BETTER"

NJ rapper Coi Leray is releasing her new EP Now or Never on August 14 via Republic, and Pitchfork reports that it'll feature Gunna, Fetty Wap, and more. New single "Do Better" is a very catchy dose of melodic rap.

--

BOYS NOIZE - "MVINLINE"

Boys Noize is back with a new single, and it's an infectiously catchy dose of disco-house.

--

BILLIE EILISH - "MY FUTURE"

Billie Eilish's first single of 2020 was James Bond theme "No Time To Die," and now she's released her second, "My Future." Talking to Zane Lowe, Billie said she and Finneas wrote and recorded the song in two days, about a month into quarantine.

--

GRUMPSTER - "TEETH"

Oakland indie pop punks Grumpster followed last year's Underwhelmed with this bright, driving new single.

--

MONOGRAMS - ONLY A CEILING CAN STAY INSIDE FOREVER

New York post-punk act Monograms (aka multi-instrumentalist Ian Jacobs) just released new album Only A Ceiling Can Stay Inside Forever. Jacobs calls what Monograms do "nuke wave" which is pretty accurate with the spot-apocalyptic darkwave vibes found here.

--

BEYONCE - "FIND YOUR WAY BACK (MELO-X REMIX)

Beyonce's new visual album is out today, along with a deluxe edition of the 2019 album it's based on, The Lion King: The Gift. The expanded release includes this new remix.

--

MASTODON - "FALLEN TORCHES" (ft. NEUROSIS' SCOTT KELLY)

Mastodon announced a rarities compilation, and it'll also features this just-released new song, which you can read more about here.

--

TRAVIS BARKER - "FOREVER" (ft. RUN THE JEWELS)

Travis Barker previously teamed up with Killer Mike and El-P on Run The Jewels' "All Due Respect" off 2014's Run the Jewels 2, and now the blink-182 drummer has tapped RTJ to appear on his new solo single, "Forever." Read more about it here.

--

THE STOOGES - "FUN HOUSE" (LIVE AT GOOSE LAKE 1970)

The Stooges' final show with their original lineup -- August 8, 1970 at Michigan's Goose Lake Festival, right before the release of Fun House -- is being released as a live album by Third Man on August 7 to celebrate the show's 50th anniversary. They've just shared the version of "Fun House," in all its wild, blown-out glory.

--

NEIL YOUNG "LOOKIN' FOR A LEADER 2020"

Neil Young's recent "Porch" episode of his quarantine Fireside Sessions series featured him playing "Lookin' for a Leader," from his 2006 album Living With War, with updated lyrics for our current crazy times: "Just like his big new fence / this president’s goin’ down / America’s movin’ forward / You can feel it in every town / Scared of his own shadow / building walls around our house / he’s hidin’ in his bunker / something else to lie about."

--

THE NOTWIST - "SHIP" FT. TENNSICOATS' SAYA

The Notwist are back with their first new music in six years. The band say an album is in the works, but first is a three-song 10" EP, Ship, which will be out August 20 via German label Morr Music. The title track features Saya of Japanese band Tenniscoats.

--

ROISIN MURPHY - "SOMETHING MORE"

Róisín Murphy has announced Róisín Machine, which will be out September 25 via Skint/BMG. It's her first full-length since 2015's Take Her Up to Monto and is a collaboration with Crooked Man (aka DJ Parrot).

--

THE ATOMIC BITCHWAX - "YOU GOT IT"

NJ stoner rock vets The Atomic Bitchwax will release their eighth album, Scorpio, on 8/28 via Tee Pee Records, and you can read more about new single "You Got It" here.

--

Looking for even more new songs? Browse the ‘New Songs’ archive.