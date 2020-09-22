24 New Songs Out Today

So many artists, so little time. Each week we review a handful of new albums (of all genres), round up even more new music that we'd call "indie," and talk about what metal is coming out. We post music news, track premieres, and more all day. In these concertless times, that includes daily livestreams and live concert videos we love. We publish a monthly playlist of some of our favorite tracks. Here's a daily roundup with a bunch of interesting, newly released songs in one place.

THE DAMNED - "MANIPULATOR"

Following up 2018's Evil Spirits are back with a new EP titled The Rockfield Files on October 16. "Manipulator" sounds like classic mid-'80s Damned to us.

--

TIM HEIDECKER "OH HOW WE DRIFT AWAY" FT. WEYES BLOOD

Tim Heidecker's new album, Fear of Death, is out next week and features The Lemon Twigs, Weyes Blood and more. "Oh How We Drift Away" was Tim's attempt to write an Elton John/Bernie Taupin type song; he provided the lyrics, and Weyes Blood set them to music. She also sings lead on this one and should appeal to fans of her excellent Titanic Rising.

--

TUNNG - "DEATH IS THE NEW SEX"

There's a statement for you. "Death Is the New Sex" is the latest single from glitch-folk vets Tunng's upcoming album Tunng Presents…DEAD CLUB and the band say "it's a song about how, by challenging taboos, we might arrive at a place closer to the truth and find ourselves better able to support each other as a result."

--

STEVEN WILSON (PORCUPINE TREE) - "IMMINENT SLEAZE"

Steven Wilson of Porcupine Tree, No-man and more, will release new solo album The Future Bites on January 29 via Arts & Crafts. First single "Imminent Sleaze" is a slinky bit of arty funk which listeners of Wilson and Tim Bowness' podcast The Album Years may recognize as the theme music for that.

--

TUNE-YARDS - "NOWHERE, MAN"

Tune-Yards have released their first new song in two years, and it's exactly the kind of rhythmic, eccentric pop you'd expect from Merrill Garbus and Nate Brenner. It comes with a video shot in the duo's garage during quarantine, and Merrill says, "The song and the video for 'nowhere, man' were created under conditions of feeling squeezed and pushed to the brink -- relatively, of course. I wanted to ask, 'How loudly do I have to shout and sing before I'm heard?' And the video asks, too, 'What am I not hearing?' We hope the music brings energy and a strong wind of encouragement to those who are shouting and singing loudly for justice right now."

--

FLEET FOXES - "CAN I BELIEVE YOU"

Fleet Foxes gave their fourth album Shore a semi-surprise release this morning, timed exactly with the autumnal equinox. The whole album is great, and we'll talk more about it after we give it some time to settle in, but meanwhile here's one of its clear standouts. It's a deceptively song with one of the most instantly-satisfying hooks in the band's catalog.

--

BERWYN - "017 FREESTYLE"

Trinidad-born, Romford-raised rapper/singer/producer BERWYN releases his anticipated debut full-length DEMOTAPE/VEGA this Friday, and along with the surprise announcement comes this powerful, emotional new single.

--

LUKE TITUS - "TODAY" (ft. RAVYN LENAE)

Chicago's Luke Titus (who's played with Noname, Ravyn Lenae, and others) releases his debut solo album PLASMA on November 13 via Sooper Records, and it'll include the psychedelic funk/soul of "Today," which features Ravyn. "I love working with Luke because he can mold his production style to cater to who he is working with while still pushing them," she says. "He is also one of the most hardworking/dedicated musicians I know. I vividly remember writing and recording this song because I had just bought a new mic and was excited to try it out. The lyrics really reflect my overall attitude on life that day."

--

KNOX FORTUNE - "SHIRTLESS"

Knox Fortune's sophomore album Stock Child Wonder comes out October 30 via Nice Work and features appearances from Lala Lala, Will Miller of Whitney & Resavoir, Lane Beckstrom of Resavoir, Colin Croom and Jack Dolan of Twin Peaks, Macie Stewart of Ohmme, and more. Along with the announcement comes the sunny lite-rock of "Shirtless."

--

TERRY GREEN / EYELET / KID FERAL / BIG WATER - MEDITATIONS IN AFFINITY - CONFLUENCE

Here's a new four-way split on Zegema Beach Records and The Ghost Is Clear Records from Ontario's Terry Green, Baltimore's Eyelet (who also have a new LP on the way), Sweden's Kid Feral, and Kansas' Big Water, all of whom offer up killer doses of chaotic screamo/post-hardcore.

--

ROB MAZUREK – EXPLODING STAR ORCHESTRA - "A WRINKLE IN TIME SETS CONCENTRIC CIRCLES REELING"

Marfa, TX avant-garde musician Rob Mazurek will release his new album Dimensional Stardust on November 20 via International Anthem. He made it with a very impressive cast of musicians, including Damon Locks, Tomeka Reid, Joel Ross, Jeff Parker, Jaimie Branch, and more, and lead single "A Wrinkle In Time Sets Concentric Circles Reeling" is a serious head trip.

--

JOSH JOHNSON - "NERF DAY"

Fellow Jeff Parker collaborator Josh Johnson (who's also worked with Makaya McCraven, Miguel Atwood-Ferguson, and Leon Bridges) releases his debut album Freedom Exercise on October 9 via Northern Spy, and new single/opening track "Nerf Day" is a fine example of Josh's ethereal, forward-thinking jazz style.

--

SUPERCRUSH - "BE KIND TO ME"

Supercrush, the fuzzy power pop band with members of hardcore/metal bands Black Breath, Go It Alone, Shook Ones, and more, have shared another song off their upcoming album SODO Pop (due 10/9 via Don Giovanni). It was mixed by Justin Pizzoferrato, whose work with Dinosaur Jr makes him the perfect candidate for a song like this.

--

WILLIAM BASINSKI - "TEAR VIAL"

Composer and ambient artist William Basinki has shared another track off his upcoming album Lamentations. Basinski calls it his most mournful work since The Disintigration Loops.

--

HEN OGLEDD (RICHARD DAWSON) - "SPACE GOLF"

"Space Golf" is an unusual title for a song but this latest track from Richard Dawson's band Hen Ogledd is a pointed attack on Donald Trump and the "obscenity of the ruling elite and catastrophic capitalism." It's got a nice tune, too! Hen Ogledd's album Free Humans is out this week.

--

SYLVAN ESSO - "FREE"

Sylvan Esso's new album Free Love comes out Friday, and they've shared one more single ahead of its release, "Free." "Free was written all in one go," Amelia Meath says. "One of those magical moments of songwriting that happens once every hundred songs."

--

GUNN-TRUSCINSKI DUO - "FOR EDDIE HAZEL"

Steve Gunn and John Truscinski have been making music together for a decade, adn will release Soundkeeper on October 9 via Three Lobed Recordings. This track is a tribute to Parliament-Funkadelic guitarist Eddie Hazel. "Our collaboration over the years has been inspired by extensive discussion of albums and musicians we love and admire. The tone and feel of Eddie Hazel’s guitar playing has always been a particular talking point, especially Hazel’s open playing and inventive use of the echoplex on the album ‘Maggot Brain’. Because we’ve listened and talked about him so much, we figured it was time to dedicate something in his honor."

--

OLIVER GOULDING - "SHATTERED FEELING"

The Cure's Robert Smith is a fan of young songwriter Oliver Goulding who just released this, his debut single, which is a dark, dubby song "about lockdown and isolation 2020."

--

MAGDALENA BAY - "WOWW"

LA pop duo Magdalena Bay call "Woww," the latest track off their Mini Mix Vol. 2, "our most ridiculous song yet." It's "about the self-loathing we project onto others," they continue.

--

THE GOODBYE PARTY - "NO REASON"

The Goodbye Party's "No Reason" is a gentle, breezy song that nails a balance between warm, summery melodies and autumnal melancholy -- the perfect kind of song to drop on the first official day of fall. Read more about it here.

--

YO LA TENGO - "BLEEDING"

Yo La Tengo release new EP Sleepless Night on October 9 which is mostly covers, but does feature new original, "Bleeding." They've just shared that one, a gorgeous, hushed song that's as much atmosphere as melody.

--

METZ - "BLIND YOUTH INDUSTRIAL PARK"

Toronto trio METZ have made a video for blistering new single "Blind Youth Industrial Park" from their upcoming album Atlas Vending (out October 9 on Sub Pop), which depicts a dystopian post-apocalyptic futureworld where two people are being pursued by faceless soldiers across an alien landscape.

--

LYDIA LOVELESS - "SEPTEMBER" FT. LAURA JANE GRACE

The latest track off Lydia Loveless' upcoming album, Daughter, is a gorgeous piano ballad featuring Laura Jane Grace, which we wrote more about here.

--

JULIA BARDO - "ONLY OVER YOU" (FLEETWOOD MAC COVER)

Manchester-via-Italy musician and songwriter Julia Bardo announced a new covers EP, The Raw, and shared its first single, which we wrote more about here.

--

Looking for even more new songs? Browse the ‘New Songs’ archive.