24 New Songs Out Today

So many artists, so little time. Each week we review a handful of new albums (of all genres), round up even more new music that we'd call "indie," and talk about what metal is coming out. We post music news, track premieres, and more all day. In these concertless times, that includes daily livestreams and live concert videos we love. We publish a monthly playlist of some of our favorite tracks. Here's a daily roundup with a bunch of interesting, newly released songs in one place.

SWAMPBEAST - "THE BLIND GOD"

Having stirred up buzz with a demo and split with Void Terror, LA death metallers Swampbeast will release their debut album Seven Evils Spawned of Seven Heads on February 12 via Translation Loss. Going by lead single "The Blind God," this album is already shaping up to be killer.

--

LANDE HEKT - "UNDONE"

Muncie Girls' Lande Hekt releases her debut solo album Going To Hell on 1/22 via Get Better Records, and it'll include this song, which pairs Lande's personal lyrical style with breezy, catchy indie-punk. "This one is about feeling sorry for yourself when you break up with someone that you weren’t even going out with," Lande says.

--

DEZRON DOUGLAS & BRANDEE YOUNGER - "THE CREATOR HAS A MASTER PLAN" (PHAROAH SANDERS COVER)

Jazz bassist Dezron Douglas & harpist Brandee Younger had been spending the quarantine doing livestreams from their living room in Harlem, and now 11 pieces from those sessions -- recorded with a single microphone -- will make up their new album Force Majeure, due December 4 via International Anthem. It features covers of The Stylistics, The Jackson 5, Alice & John Coltrane, Pharoah Sanders, Kate Bush, Sting, and The Carpenters, as well as original material, and you can hear the Pharoah Sanders cover now.

--

KALI MASI - "THE STRAY"

Chicago punks Kali Masi will release their sophomore album [laughs] on March 26 via Take This To Heart Records, and new single "The Stray" is a roaring punk anthem that fans of The Casket Lottery, Hot Water Music, etc should check out.

--

LA FEMME - "COOL COLORADO"

“‘Cool Colorado’ alludes to freedom, the insouciance of a journey,” Parisian band La Femme say of their tripped out, groovy new single. “We were somewhere between the states of Utah and Wyoming, during our last American tour, when this ode to the San Francisco of the 70s, which is so rare and precious to us even if we never lived in this period, came to us.” Look for this song on La Femme's still untitled third album, due out next year.

--

ANDY SHAUF - "YOU SLIPPED AWAY"

Andy Shauf has shared a new "You Slipped Away" which was recorded during the same sessions as The Neon Skyline. It's a dreamy slow dance, with some lovely woodwinds. “‘You Slipped Away’ was a song that I wrote shortly after moving to Toronto, right after I’d just moved into an apartment and had acquired an 80s Yamaha CP60 stage piano,” says Shauf. “This song was an attempt to write something that sounded like an old standard, using big general metaphors and universal themes.”

--

BUCK MEEK - "PAREIDOLIA"

Big Thief's Buck Meek will release solo album Two Saviors on January 15 via Keeled Scales. The new single is "Pareidolia," a lanky, dusty song the title of which is a term for finding shapes and patterns in things that weren't intended. “We have all painted forms onto the clouds; a phoenix, a fire truck, snakes, Elvis, and so on,” says Buck. “We saw these visions as children, we encourage children to search for them, and we can't help but continue to project meaning and symbolism onto the sky, to see mountains in moving water, faces in knots in wood, hidden messages in music, and god in toast. Pareidolia is a phenomenon which threads mundane experiences such as staring at the ceiling in the morning with the seeds of mythology and spirituality. The physical world is inherently limited, but our minds take every possible opportunity to transcend."

--

LESS THAN JAKE - "ANYTIME AND ANYWHERE"

Ska-punk veterans Less Than Jake have shared another super catchy song off their first full-length album in seven years, Silver Linings. "This song is sort of a shout out to the good times when you're actually in the 'silver' parts of your life or a relationship," Roger Lima said. "It's a reminder to stop and smell the flowers when there happen to be some flowers to smell... because good times fly by when you're living them. Cherish those moments and the people in your life that are there for you through thick and thin." For more on this album, read our interview with Roger.

--

ROUTINE (JAY SOM'S MELINA DUTERTE & CHASTITY BELT'S ANNIE TRUSCOTT) - "CALM AND COLLECTED"

Routine, the duo of musicians and partners Melina Duterte of Jay Som and Annie Truscott of Chastity Belt, release their debut EP, And Other Things, on Friday (11/20), and the latest single is the gentle, lush "Calm and Collected."

--

RMR - "THAT WAS THERAPEUTIC" (ft. AMBER ROSE)

Viral sensation RMR releases his three-part 4th Quarter Medley on November 24, and part two is here today, following the Matchbox 20 rework "The Wishing Hour" from last week. This one reworks Drake's "Laugh Now, Cry Later," and no word yet on what part three will be, but at the end of this video he appears to tease a rework of Goo Goo Dolls' "Iris."

--

THE MOORE FAMILY BAND - "YELLING OUT OF TUNE" (ft. JEFF ROSENSTOCK)

The Moore Family Band (mem Get Married) have released the third single off their upcoming debut album Missy (due 12/4 via Asian Man), and like the last single, this one features Jeff Rosenstock (on organ). It's another dose of catchy, crunchy indie-punk that fans of Jeff's music (or Weezer) should definitely not sleep on.

--

SUPERBOY CHEQUE - "LOCO"

Nigerian Afro-pop artist Superboy Cheque has shared a new video for the breezy, glistening "Loco" off his new Razor EP.

--

DJ LUCAS - "TRICKY" (ft. WIKI)

Wiki has hopped on a new track by DJ Lucas, and his dizzying verse matches the song's psychedelic production perfectly.

--

LAVENDER DIAMOND - "IN THE MIDDLE"

"I had a waking vision that I was in a parade of cloud beings, coming in and out of form and falling down to earth for the pure joy of living," Lavender Diamond's Becky Stark says of the latest single off their first album in 8 years, Now Is The Time. "The song tells this story and asks the question - how can we walk in the mystery of being united and divided at the same time? The song asks us to choose the path of love as an act of creative imagination."

--

HANNAH GEORGAS - "PRAY IT AWAY" FT. MATT BERNINGER

Toronto artist Hannah Georgas released a new LP, All That Emotion, back in September via Brassland and Arts & Crafts. She worked on it with Aaron Dessner, and his The National bandmate Matt Berninger appears on this reworked version of album track "Pray it Away." It's the first single off an upcoming EP, due out next year, of collaborations with friends, who either remixed or covered songs on All That Emotion

--

POPPY - "I WON'T BE HOME FOR CHRISTMAS"

Poppy's bubblegum pop/industrial/metal album I Disagree is one of the year's most talked about albums, and today she follows it up with a melancholic Christmas song.

--

ROMERO - "TROUBLEMAKER"

Melbourne band Romero make catchy garage rock that falls somewhere between Sheer Mag and The Strokes. They've just released this very catchy new single with a big glammy riff and attitude-drenched vocals from singer Alanna Oliver.

--

FIELD MEDIC - "TRANQUILIZED" (GIA MARGARET REMIX)

Having released new album, Floral Prince, in October he's now released a remix of one of the record's tracks, "Tranquilized," by Gia Margaret. The remix takes the title to heart, with gentle, gorgeous orchestration.

--

ANDY BELL (RIDE) - "CHERRY COLA" PYE CORNER AUDIO REMIX

Ride's Andy Bell released his debut solo album, The View from Halfway Down, earlier this year and one of the standout cuts on it, "Cherry Cola," is getting released as a single this month. Along with the original, there's an acoustic version as well as a remix by Pye Corner Audio, aka cinematic electronics wiz Martin Jenkins, who turns it into a rolling, gurgling dayglo bit of synthpop psych.

--

LOST HORIZONS - 'ONE FOR REGRET" FT PORRIDGE RADIO

Lost Horizons, the duo of '80s 4AD Records vets Simon Raymonde (Cocteau Twins) and Richie Thomas (Dif Juz), have shared another track off their guest-filled second album, this one featuring Porridge Radio.

--

MARTIN GORE (DEPECHE MODE) - "MANDRILL"

Depeche Mode's Martin Gore will release a new solo EP, The Third Chimpanzee, which will be out January 29 via Mute. Simians figure prominently in the track titles as well as the cover art which was painted by talented monkey Pockets Warhol.

--

CLOUD NOTHINGS - "IN SPIRIT OF"

Cloud Nothings have shared the second single off their upcoming Steve Albini-recorded album The Shadow I Remember, and you can read more about it here.

--

BONNY LIGHT HORSEMAN - "CLEMENTINE" (ELLIOTT SMITH COVER)

As promised, Bonny Light Horseman -- the folk rock supergroup of Anais Mitchell, Eric D Johnson (Fruit Bats), and Josh Kaufman -- have released an Elliott Smith cover in conjunction with the 25th anniversary reissue of Elliott's 1995 self-titled sophomore album. It's great, and you can read more about it here.

--

ANTI-FLAG - "A DYING PLEA, VOL. 2" (ft. TOM MORELLO, MARCIA OF THE SKINTS, DE'WAYNE, JALISE DELLA GARY & JORDAN MONTGOMERY)

Anti-Flag have released the second volume of their protest/benefit single "A Dying Plea," following Vol. 1 from earlier this month. The song benefits four social justice organizations. Read more about it here.

--

Looking for even more new songs? Browse the ‘New Songs’ archive.