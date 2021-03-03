23 New Songs Out Today

So many artists, so little time. Each week we review a handful of new albums (of all genres), round up even more new music that we'd call "indie," and talk about what metal is coming out. We post music news, track premieres, and more all day. In these concertless times, that includes daily livestreams and live concert videos we love. We update a playlist weekly of some of our current favorite tracks. Here's a daily roundup with a bunch of interesting, newly released songs in one place.

INNOV GNAWA - "CHORFA"

Acclaimed NYC-via-Morocco band Innov Gnawa will release their first full-length album, LILA, on April 30 via Daptone. The album was produced by Daptone co-founder Gabriel Roth, and the first single is the hypnotic, 14-minute "Chorfa," which channels the traditional Gnawa music of Morocco in a very modern way.

--

FLO MILLI - "BACK PACK (FLORA THE EXPLORER)"

Fresh off sampling Fiddler on the Roof, fast-rising rapper Flo Milli samples Dora The Explorer on her second single of 2021. As silly as it might seem, Flo Milli makes it work.

--

FLOATIE - "SHINY"

Chicago's Floatie have shared another single off their upcoming LP for Exploding In Sound, Voyage Out, and like previous single "Catch A Good Worm," it channels fidgety, '90s-style indie rock in a fresh new way.

--

JAHMED - "USAY"

West Coast rapper JAHMED just dropped his sophomore EP ARMANI, and it features his 2020 Freddie Gibbs collab "Glimpse," as well as the bouncy, fun "USAY," which was given the video treatment.

--

DUENDITA - "OPEN EYES"

Indie-R&B singer Duendita has released a new song as part of Mexican Summer’s Looking Glass singles series, and it finds her delivering airy, soulful vocals over deep, melancholic piano. "'Open Eyes' celebrates my mission to grow and change despite trauma," she says. "It’s a reflection on faith, trust and ancestral wisdom, a vow to always listen to my body."

--

MATTIE - "HUMAN THING"

Dallas artist MATTIE offers up experimental, atmospheric electronic pop on her stunning new Black Taffy-produced single "Human Thing," which will appear on her upcoming Jupiter's Purse EP, due this year via Leaving Records.

--

HOOVERIII - "CINDY"

L.A. psych band Hooveriii will release their debut album, Water for the Frogs, on April 9 via The Reverberation Appreciation Society (the label run by the Levitation fest folks). Main man Bert Hoover says one-chord jammer "Cindy" is “about the feeling of sorrow over the loss of things we take for granted. The song was conceived in an old spooky German WWII Bunker - converted to rehearsal spaces / venue in Furth. The lyrics were written in our van on the way to Halle the following day. I was keeping the lyrics minimal and contained, trying to channel my best Eno.”

--

GIRL IN RED - "SEROTONIN"

Marie Ulven, aka Norwegian artist girl in red, has announced her debut album, if i could make it go quiet, due out April 30 via AWAL. The first single is "Serotonin," which was co-produced by Finneas, and adds a slick, poppy edge to girl in red's previously bedroom pop sound.

--

ROSTAM - "4RUNNER"

Former Vampire Weekend-er Rostam will release new album Changephobia on June 4 via Matsor Projects. He says the baritone sax inspired him on this record and we're sure there's some of that among the many layers of the album's anthemic new single.

--

PERFUME GENIUS - "DESCRIBE" (A.G. COOK REMIX)

PC Music head A.G. Cook transformed "Describe," from Perfume Genius's excellent 2020 album Set My Heart on Fire Immediately, into glitchy hyper-pop that's miles away from the original. It's part of Perfume Genius' upcoming IMMEDIATELY Remixes collection, due out digitally on March 12.

--

SMALL BLACK - "THE BRIDGE"

Chillwave survivors Small Black release new album Cheap Dreams next month and have just shared a new single from it. “'The Bridge' was the first track we wrote for ‘Cheap Dreams,’ emerging from a piano motif & post-punk bass line into a propulsive beat that marks new ground for the band," says Small Black's Josh Kolenik. "The lyric is written from the perspective of my Uncle Matt, who starred in the band’s first music video 'Despicable Dogs' in 2009. Matt was a legendary surfer, board shaper, and my boyhood idol - the king of the Long Beach boardwalk. For the last few years of his life, following a sudden stroke, he was stuck surf casting for stripers on the beach instead of out there in the waves. The song is about holding onto the optimism that another wave is coming down the pipe.”

--

GOD'S HATE - "GOD'S HATE"

God's Hate, the metallic hardcore band co-founded by Colin Young of Twitching Tongues and vocalist/Ring Of Honor professional wrestler Brody King, have shared their self-titled song off their upcoming self-titled album (due 3/12 via Closed Casket Activities). If you like hardcore where the rhythm section sounds like a machine gun and the vocalist sounds like he's chomping on bricks, don't miss this one.

--

YEAR TWINS - "STUN GUN HEADBUTT"

Ohio's Year Twins channel the scrappy, off-kilter pop of late '90s emo, and as Stereogum points out, they're gearing up to release their album Perfect Forever, Forever Perfect on March 19 via We're Trying Records. You can get a taste from new single "Stun Gun Headbutt."

--

NERVUS - "BETWEEN THE LINES" (ft. PROPER.'S ERIK GARLINGTON)

Nervus, Potty Mouth, Full On Mone't, Solstice Rey and KOJI are releasing a split album called Sunday, Someday on March 26 via Get Better Records "to fund top surgery and aftercare for a member of the group while raising awareness about systemic oppression of QTPOC community member." Nervus just released one of their contributions: the driving, super catchy, and powerfully message-driven "Between The Lines," which features Erik Garlington of Proper.

--

LAURA MVULA - "SAFE PASSAGE"

UK artist Laura Mvula is back with her first new single in five years, the synthy, '80s pop-inspired "Safe Passage."

--

GLAZED - "DOOMED WORLD (KEEP SPINNING)"

Florida's Glazed offer up anthemic emo/pop punk on this new quarter-life crisis anthem, which you can read more about here.

--

THE MIGHTY MIGHTY BOSSTONES - "I DON'T BELIEVE IN ANYTHING"

Ska-core pioneers The Mighty Mighty Bosstones have announced a new album and shared this new song, which you can read more about here.

--

HILDEGARD (HELENA DELAND & OURI) - "JOUR 2"

Helena Deland and Ouri have joined forces for a new project, Hildegard, and shared their first single, the hypnotic "Jour 2."

--

JAMES MCALISTER - "SLOW WAVE"

Sufjan/Dessners collaborator has shared another song off his upcoming ambient solo album, and he also spoke to us about the music that influenced it.

--

IGGY POP & DR. LONNIE SMITH - "SUNSHINE SUPERMAN" (DONOVAN COVER)

Iggy Pop and jazz legend Dr. Lonnie Smith have teamed up for a cover of Donovan's 1966 psychedelic pop classic "Sunshine Superman," which will appear on Lonnie's new album Breathe, due later this month via Blue Note. Read more here.

--

SUNROOF (DANIEL MILLER & GARETH JONES) - "1.1- 7.5.19 (EDIT)"

Sunroof is the new collaboration from two electronic music pioneers, industry vets and old friends: Daniel Miller founded Mute Records some of the label's earliest releases were for his own music, including The Normal's classic "Warm Leatherette" and Silicon Teens' Music for Parties; Gareth Jones is a renowned producer, engineer and mixer who has worked records by Depeche Mode, Erasure, Wire, Einstürzende Neubauten, Diamanda Galas, Mogwai, MGMT, and more. Electronic Music Improvisations Volume 1 is out in May.

--

FACS - "STRAWBERRY COUGH"

Chicago trio FACS have announced their fourth album, which is titled Present Tense and will be out May 21 via Trouble in Mind. The title would also make a great descriptor for the band's style of bleak, tightly wound post-punk, but this album marks a progression into slightly more approachable music. The new single is "Strawberry Cough" which is the friendliest face FACS have put forward yet. It's still pretty dark, though, with Noah Leger's massive drums leading the charge.

--

ISLANDS - “(WE LIKE TO) DO IT WITH THE LIGHTS ON”

"After quitting Islands in 2016, I briefly considered doing writing for others," says Islands' Nick Thorburn of the band's first new music in five years. "I came up with the song title as a tossed-off joke. It seemed fitting with the kind of playful innuendo that seems to do well in the pop sphere. Once I started to flesh it out after booting up the band again, I realized it was mine, and for Islands only. I started it with the groove first, and built the melody off the top. This is like most of the songs on this record, which is new for me."

--

Looking for even more new songs? Browse the ‘New Songs archive.