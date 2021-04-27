24 New Songs Out Today

So many artists, so little time. Each week we review a handful of new albums (of all genres), round up even more new music that we'd call "indie," and talk about what metal is coming out. We post music news, track premieres, and more all day. In these concertless times, that includes daily livestreams and live concert videos we love. We update a playlist weekly of some of our current favorite tracks. Here's a daily roundup with a bunch of interesting, newly released songs in one place.

MANCHESTER ORCHESTRA - "TELEPATH"

Manchester Orchestra have shared the third single off their new album The Million Masks of God, and this one shows off a more tender, folky side than the previous two singles. Read our interview with Andy Hull for much more on the new LP.

--

CROWDED HOUSE - "TO THE ISLAND" (UNKNOWN MORTAL ORCHESTRA REMIX)

Earlier this year Tame Impala remixed Crowded House's recent single "To the Island" and now Unknown Mortal Orchestra have had a go at it. “It's a really lovely song and there is this cool slightly menacing glam stomp to it, so I ended up drawing more and more of that out until I was playing it really loud and distorting everything and it was really fun to do a variant like that," says UMO's Ruban Nielson. "I think it goes without saying that it's an honour but I'd feel like I missed the opportunity if I didn't add that too.” Says Crowded House's Neil Finn, "His remix has reimagined our song with swagger and grit and some glam overtones…we think it's transformed in a beautiful way.” Both the UMO and Tame Impala remixes will be out as a 7" on June 4.

--

HIATUS KAIYOTE - "RED ROOM"

Hiatus Kaiyote have shared the second single off their upcoming Brainfeeder debut Mood Valiant, and it's an alluring dose of cool, chilled-out R&B.

--

WIKI & NAH - "NO WORK"

Wiki and NAH have shared the second single off their upcoming collaborative album Telephonebooth, and this one's even more psychedelic than the last one.

--

DORDEDUH - "ÎN VIELIȘTEA UITĂRII"

Romanian folk-black metal band (and Negură Bunget offshoot) Dordeduh's first album in eight years, Har, arrives next month (5/14) via Prophecy Productions, and today they've shared its third single: the towering, atmospheric "În vieliștea uitării."

--

PAUL JACOBS (POTTERY) - "CHRISTOPHER ROBBINS"

Pottery drummer Paul Jacobs releases solo album Pink Dogs On The Green Grass this Friday and here's another early taste, a very groovy bit of mellow psych pop. "This song’s about working for the man and doing what you gotta do to pay the bills until you find out what’s next," says Jacobs.

--

HILOTRONS - "THEME FROM LONELY CINEMA"

Quebec group Hilotrons have been making music for 20 years and have been on a prolific streak of late, having released Lonely Cinema in December and Suicide Kingdom this February. A third, Lonely Cinema II, is due out soon and this is quite literally the theme song.

--

MARINERO - "OUTERLANDS"

Marinero (aka California musician Jess Sylvester) will release Hella Love on May 21 via Hardly Art. The record is an ode to his hometown of San Francisco that he recently left for Los Angeles and is resplendent in groovy soft-rock sounds. “It was a way for me to talk about leaving a home that I had become very comfortable in, while trying to capture a feel from the coastal gray and rolling pastel houses of the area,” says Sylvester.

--

ZOUJ - "STOOPID"

Moroccan-French producer ZOUJ has just released chilled out funk single "St00pid" for City Slang. "This song is about killing my ego in order to learn from others and the things around me, acknowledging my ignorance and make 'stupid' mistakes in order to grow," says ZOUJ (aka Adam Abdelkader Belhaj Lenox). "It ́s also about an abstract meandering flow of thoughts and the fear of being separated from these thoughts or not having the time to process the world around me by being obliged to work a day-job in order to afford a living "like an adult". In a capitalist society, having the aim to not work for money just to stay so I can stay in my own mind would be qualified of stupid." The video, by Steve Macadams, is very trippy.

--

SQUID - "PAMPHLETS"

UK band Squid release their debut album next week via warp and here's the let-it-all-hang-out closing track.

--

SPLIT SINGLE (JASON NARDUCY, JON WURSTER, MIKE MILLS) - "(NOTHING YOU CAN DO) TO END THIS LOVE"

Split Single, the group led by Jason Narducy (Bob Mould, Verbow), has announced a new album, Amplificado, which will be out June 25 via Inside Outside Records. The band for this album includes R.E.M.'s Mike Mills on bass and Jason's Bob Mould bandmate Jon Wurster on drums, and this is the anthemic first single.

--

PIROSHKA (LUSH, ELASTICA, MOOSE, MODERN ENGLISH - "SCRATCHING THE LID"

Piroshka, the band led by former Lush singer/guitarist Miki Berenyi that also features guitarist KJ ‘Moose’ McKillop (Moose), drummer Justin Welch (Elastica) and bassist Mick Conroy (Modern English), released their excellent debut album, Brickbat, in 2018 and are now back with its follow-up, Love Drips & Gathers. If Brickbat was our Britpop album, then Love Drips And Gathers is shoegaze!” says Berenyi. Check out the first single.

--

ANIKA - "FINGER PIES"

Berlin-based artist Anika, who also plays in Exploded View, has shared her first solo single in eight years which is a co-release between Sacred Bones and Invada.

--

MATT SWEENEY & BONNIE "PRINCE" BILLY - "RESIST THE URGE"

Matt & Bonnie's Superwolves album is out Friday and here's one last early single, complete with a video by skateboarders Kevin “Spanky” Long and Atiba Jefferson.

--

DUENDITA - "BIO"

Queens indie-soul singer duendita has shared a new song, "bio" (pronounced "bee-yo"), and it's a riveting, percussive song that duendita calls "an existential dance song… reflecting on a distaste for involuntary experiences as a human... exploring themes of reality, creation and surveillance." Read more here.

--

FAYE WEBSTER - "CHEERS"

"This song has always felt like a standout from the record to me," Faye says of the first single from her upcoming fourth album. "It was the kind of song where you’re like ‘oh yeah, this is the one.' Right after the first take. It felt different to me and it made it feel like I was entering a new era and chapter for myself."

--

SEEYOUSPACECOWBOY - "PAINTING A CLEAR PICTURE FROM A UNRELIABLE NARRATOR"

SeeYouSpaceCowboy have shared an awesome new song off their upcoming split with If I Die First, and you can read more about it here.

--

MOLLY BURCH - "CONTROL"

Molly Burch has announced her fourth studio album, Romantic Images, due out July 23 via Captured Tracks. She recorded it over two weeks with Tennis’ Alaina Moore, and Pat Riley produced. "Control" is the first single.

--

BOMBA ESTEREO - "AHORA," "PROFUNDO" & "SE ACABO"

Bomba Estéreo have revealed part two of their upcoming four-part album Deja, and you can read more about it here.

--

TALK SHOW HOST - "CRISIS ACTORS"

Toronto punks Talk Show Host's debut LP arrives in June via Wiretap/Disconnect Disconnect, and here's a dark, moody song from it which you can read more about here.

--

RAHEEM DEVAUGHN & APOLLO BROWN - "ZADDY" (ft. 3D NA'TEE)

"Zaddy" is the second single off neo-soul singer Raheem DeVaughn and underground rap producer Apollo Brown's upcoming collaborative album Lovesick, and you can read more about it here.

--

PARTING (ex-EMPIRE! EMPIRE!, ANNABEL) - "JESSE EISENBIRD"

Parting is the new band co-fronted by Empire! Empire! (I Was A Lonely Estate)'s Keith Latinen and Annabel's Ben Hendricks that also features Gooey Fame (ex-Dowsing) and John Guynn (Hawk & Son). Their debut 10" arrives in June via Count Your Lucky Stars/strictly no capital letters, and you can read more about their debut single here.

--

