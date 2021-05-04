24 New Songs Out Today

So many artists, so little time. Each week we review a handful of new albums (of all genres), round up even more new music that we'd call "indie," and talk about what metal is coming out. We post music news, track premieres, and more all day. In these concertless times, that includes daily livestreams and live concert videos we love. We update a playlist weekly of some of our current favorite tracks. Here's a daily roundup with a bunch of interesting, newly released songs in one place.

WAVVES - "HELP IS ON THE WAY"

Wavves have announced their new album Hideaway (and you can pre-order our exclusive pink/purple "flume" vinyl variant) and they released second single "Help Is On The Way." Read more here.

--

MITSKI - "THE END"

Mitski soundtracked a graphic novel, This Is Where We Fall. We already heard the countrified "The Baddy Man," and here's a second track from the soundtrack, "The End." It's a creepy, dramatic instrumental with lines of dialogue from the novel interspersed throughout. Hear it on Soundcloud.

--

FIDDLEHEAD - "DOWN UNIVERSITY"

Here's the third single off Boston post-hardcore band Fiddlehead's anticipated new album Between The Richness (pre-order on blue & white galaxy swirl vinyl). Read more about it here.

--

STARS HOLLOW - "OUT THE SUNROOF"

Iowa emo band Stars Hollow's anticipated new album I Want to Live My Life arrives this Friday (5/7) via Acrobat Unstable, and here's the third single, "Out the Sunroof," a very cool mix of Midwest emo noodling and anthemic post-hardcore.

--

ARMLOCK - "TURF WAR"

Australian emo duo Armlock will release their new album Trust on June 2 via Solitaire Recordings, and here's the slow-burning, impassioned new single "Turf War."

--

ALIEN BOY - "STUCK" (RADIO MIX)

Portland indie-punks Alien Boy have signed to Get Better Records, and their first single for the label is the crunchy, anthemic, '90s-style "Stuck."

--

LUSTMORD & KARIN PARK - "HIRAETH"

Here's another haunting, ethereal single off the upcoming collaborative album from Lustmord and Arabrot's Karin Park.

--

ANJIMILE - "1978 (REUNION) FT. LOMELDA

Reunion, an orchestral, collaborative reimagining of Anjimile's debut LP Giver Taker, is out Friday, and the latest single features tender vocals from Lomelda over stirring, swelling strings, composed by Daniel Hart.

--

JOHN ANDREWS & THE YAWNS - "TRY"

John Andrews (Woods, Hand Habits) releases his new album Cookbook soon and has just shared this laid-back third track from it. “I wrote “Try” back in 2017," John says. "It was written in my head while driving. I saved an acapella version of it into my voice memos and re-visited it when I was home, in-front of my piano. ‘Less is more’ was a big component while recording/arranging it. The song is about trying your best to be there for your homies.”

--

DEEPER - "4U" (NNAMDI REMIX)

Deeper are releasing a special two-disc edition of last year's Auto-Pain that features remixes of songs off the album by Working Men’s Club, Fire-Toolz, PVA, and Chicago pals NNAMDÏ. "Since Auto-Pain came out right as the pandemic was reaching a fever pitch, we’ve spent the last year trying to find ways to sustain the momentum that was just picking up as the whole world shut down," say the band. "The deluxe edition adds awesome interpretations of the songs from artists we really admire, as well as live recordings that showcase how the record is meant to be heard – in person and loud!" NNAMDÏ's remix of "4U" is both stripped down and amped up. The Deluxe Edition of Auto-Pain will be out September 3 via Fire Talk.

--

ROSTAM - "FROM THE BACK OF A CAB"

“From the Back of a Cab” is probably my favorite song that I’ve written," Rostam says of his new single. "It started with the 12/8 drums — something you find in Persian music and African music. I built the song around those drums over time, writing the piano part in my living room, the melodies and lyrics on foot walking in New York and Tokyo, on California’s highways, and on the flights and car trips between all those places." The video for it was shot in a cab and features tons of cameos, including Haim, Charli XCX, , Kaia Gerber, Seth Bogart, Remi Wolf, Bryce Willard Smithe, Samantha Urbani, Wallows, Ariel Rechtshaid and Nick Robinson.

--

NEW ORDER - "BE A REBEL" (ARTHUR BAKER REMIX)

New Order are releasing an album's worth of remixes for their 2020 single "Be A Rebel," featuring featuring JakoJoko, Maceo Plex, Melawati, Mark Reeder (Shark Vegas), the band's Bernard Sumner and Stephen Morris, and more. The most notable remixer on the record is Arthur Baker, the legendary NYC producer who worked with New Order on '80s singles "Confusion," "State of the Nation" and "Thieves Like Us." He puts the kick drum way up front, and soulful backing vocals by Tina B of Rockers Revenge, and throws in some Peter Hook-style bass parts (played by current bassist Tom Chapman).

--

HARD FEELINGS (JOE GODDARD & AMY DOUGLAS) - "HOLDING ON TOO LONG"

"A couple of years ago I began making music with the wonderful Amy Douglass," Hot Chip's Joe Goddard says of Hard Feelings, his newly announced duo with NYC singer-songwriter and Róisín Murphy collaborator Amy Douglas. "I had heard her song ‘Never Saw It Coming’ and was already a fan, and we hit it off immediately - it seemed amazingly easy to write songs together, working remotely and we quickly decided to write an album." "Holding on Too Long" is Hard Feelings' first single.

--

CUB SCOUT BOWLING PINS (GUIDED BY VOICES) - "MAGIC TAXI"

Guided by Voices just released their great new album Earth Man Blues last week and, not wasting much time, the band's sunshine pop alter egos ("thinly-veiled alias" reads promo copy), Cub Scout Bowling Pins, have announced their debut album.

--

DESCENDENTS - "BABY DONCHA KNOW"

Punk icons Descendents have announced a new album, 9th & Walnut, which will be out July 23 via Epitaph Records. It's their first album in five years, but 9th has been in the works for a long time. They started recording it in 2002 and finished in the pandemic, and it features songs written in the band's earliest days (1977-1980).

--

SOLIDARITY NOT SILENCE - "THIS IS SISTERHOOD" FT KATHLEEN HANNAH

Solidarity Not Silence are a group of women, including members of Petrol Girls, Personal Best and The Tuts, who are being being sued for defamation of character by Jonny Fox, frontman of King Blues, who they accused in 2016 of being a "sexual predator" and a "domestic abuser." They've have launched a crowdfunding campaign to help with legal costs, and have just released a benefit single, "This is Sisterhood," which features a sample of Bikini Kill's Kathleen Hanna from a live show giving Solidarity Not Silence a shout-out on stage: "Women have spoken out against this person and because they spoke out, this fucker is suing them and they have no money to fight it."

--

AMENRA - "DE EVENMENS"

Belgian atmospheric sludge greats Amenra announced their new album De Doorn and you can read more about lead single "De Evenmens" here.

--

BOSSK - "MENHIR" (ft. CULT OF LUNA'S JOHANNES PERSSON)

UK post-metallers Bossk announced their sophomore album for Deathwish, and here's the lead single featuring Cult of Luna's Johannes Persson. Read more about it here.

--

LANTLOS - "LAKE FANASTY"

Post-black metal/heavy shoegazers Lantlos have finally announced their followup to 2014's Melting Sun, and you can read more about lead single "Lake Fantasy" here.

--

MADI DIAZ - "NERVOUS"

Madi Diaz recently signed to ANTI- and released her first couple of singles in six years. Here's a third, which features wittily self-deprecating lyrics over crunchy guitars. "You know when you hold a mirror up to a mirror and you get an infinite amount of reflections from every angle? That’s what ‘Nervous’ is about," Madi says. "It’s when you’re in a loop of looking at yourself from every vantage point until you’re caught up in your own tangled web of bullshit. It’s about catching yourself acting out your crazy and you’re finally self aware enough to see it, but you’re still out of your body enough and curious enough to watch yourself do it."

--

UNREQVITED - "AUTUMN & EVERLEY"

More blackgaze on Prophecy Productions: Canada's Unreqvited will release new album Beautiful Ghosts on August 13 via Prophecy and here's the epic, tornadic lead single.

--

JOE ARMON-JONES - "PRAY" (ft. members of BLACK MIDI & NUBIYAN TWIST)

Joe Armon-Jones (member of Ezra Collective, frequent collaborator of Nubya Garcia, Moses Boyd, etc) is one of the most consistently great musicians the thriving UK jazz scene, and today he dropped a stunning new single with Morgan Simpson of black midi on drums and Luke Wynter of Nubiyan Twist on bass. Read more here.

--

NECKSCARS - "JARRING"

Neckscars make rustic, gravelly-voiced punk in the vein of Hot Water Music, Small Brown Bike, The Lawrence Arms, etc, and you can read more about their new single "Jarring" here.

--

PHIFE DAWG - "FRENCH KISS DEUX" (ft. ILLA J)

The late Phife Dawg's posthumous album Forever is on the way, and here's another song from it. You can read more about it here.

--

